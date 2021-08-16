These are the Best Kickstand Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Spigen, VRS, and more!

If you’re planning to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it’s wise to invest in a case for the phone. Everyone knows foldables are more delicate than traditional smartphones. So a case can help keep your investment safe. As the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a massive 7.6 inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED screen, you’ll likely consume a lot of multimedia content on your phone. So a kickstand case makes more sense than a regular case. This way, you can put your phone on a desk or some other place and enjoy the content without the need to hold it permanently.

Kickstand cases aren’t very different from other cases; they just include a stand mechanism to keep the phone stationary at various angles. To make your task of picking a good kickstand case for the Z Fold 3 easier, we’ve selected the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 kickstand cases on the market you can buy today.

Best Kickstand Cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Leather Flip Stand Cover Designed by Samsung The official Leather Flip Stand Cover from Samsung can double as a kickstand for the smartphone. It also includes a strap to hold the Z Fold 3 securely. The case is made of genuine leather and comes in Camel, Black, and Green colors. Buy from Samsung

Spigen Neo Hybrid S Our pick The Spigen Neo Hybrid S case features a slim profile and comes with a matte finish. It also includes an upgraded frame for sturdier durability. The case supports both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. View at Amazon

VRS Design QuickStand Pro For secure grip The VRA Design QuickStand Pro case features a textured back for an excellent grip. Additionally, it promises rugged protection and accurate cutouts for buttons and ports. The case is made with TPU and polycarbonate. View at Amazon

TingYR Case With mirror screen This is a compelling case from TingYR. It features a mirror screen that can function as a mirror and as a transparent surface to see the Always-on display of the Z Fold 3. Additionally, the mirror screen can turn into a kickstand for the phone. View at Amazon

YukeTop Cover Includes ring holder The YukeTop Cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is made from polycarbonate to withstand drops, bumps, and shocks. It features a slim design and includes a ring holder that can double as a kickstand for the phone. View at Amazon

Dootoo protection cover Slim design The Dootoo Protection Cover is quite similar to the YukeTop Cover for the Z Fold 3. It also includes a ring holder that can double as a kickstand. Additionally, the case is made of polycarbonate and features a slim design. View at Amazon

As you can see, there are plenty of kickstand case options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Spigen Neo Hybrid S is an excellent case from a famous brand and our pick among these cases. The official Samsung leather case is also quite good if you want the premium look of leather and kickstand functionality. We’ll keep updating this list as more manufacturers release kickstand cases for the Z Fold 3. So make sure to bookmark this page for quick access.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI. Buy from Samsung

Which of these cases are you planning to get for your Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone? Let us know in the comments section. For more case options, check out our overall best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and the best rugged cases guides. We have also picked the best deals on the smartphone if you’re still waiting to place your order.