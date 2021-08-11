These are the Best USB Cables for the Galaxy Z Fold 3: Anker, Belkin, Baseus, and more!

Two new foldables in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have joined Samsung’s smartphone folio. The new phones bring several exciting features and specifications. Among these features is the USB 3.1 Type C port that will enable wired data transfer and charging on the two phones. While both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 come with a compatible Type-C cable in the box, if you’re looking for a new Type-C cable for your phone, we can help. We’ve picked the best USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-A to Type-C cables for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 on the market.

As the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports 25W fast charging, thanks to USB PD 3.0 and PPS support, you would need a cable capable of delivering 25W of power to provide top charging speed. The Z Flip 3 only supports 15W fast wired charging. For fast data transfer, as mentioned, the Type-C port on both phones is USB 3.1 (aka USB 3.2 Gen 2), so a cable certified for that generation will be able to transfer data at up to 10Gbps, given the device on the other end of the cord is equally fast.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 USB Type-A to Type-C cables

You would typically use a Type-A to Type-C USB cable only for fast data transfer as any super-fast charger won’t have a Type-A port capable of delivering 25W of power.

Belkin Type-A to Type-C Cable Super-fast data transfer This Belkin cable is capable of USB 3.1 speeds, meaning you’ll be able to transfer data at up to 10Gbps. But in terms of charging, you’ll only get around 15W fast charging. The cable features a polycarbonate connector and a flexible TPE cable jacket. View at Amazon

Anker Powerline II Our pick This Anker Powerline II cable is our pick for a Type-A to Type-C cable for your new Samsung foldable. It supports up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. It's also USB-IF certified and comes with a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Cable Matters USB Type-C cable The budget pick If you aren’t looking to spend much on a cable, this Cable Matters USB Type-C cable will interest you. Despite its lower price tag, the cable is quite decent and supports up to 10Gbps data transfer. Additionally, you’ll get up to 15W fast charging. View at Amazon

Best Type-C to Type-C cables

The Type-C to Type-C cables include options for both super-fast charging and super-fast data transfer.

Samsung USB-C to USB-C cable The official option While buying an accessory for your phone, you have to least worry about compatibility with the official options. The same is true for this Samsung Type-C cable. It’ll provide the fastest supported charging and data transfer. The Samsung cable is also decently priced. Buy from Samsung

Baseus USB Type-C cable Braided option This Baseus cable is an excellent option for fast charging your foldable. It supports up to 100W fast charging, so you'll also be able to use it with other devices, like your USB PD-capable laptop. In terms of durability, the cable is braided with nylon to last up to 10,000 bends. View at Amazon

Cable Matters USB-C to USB-C cable Great for everything The Cable Matters Type-C to Type-C cable offers the best for both fast charging and data transfer needs. It supports up to 10Gbps data transfer and up to 100W power delivery. There is nothing else to ask for. View at Amazon

Nekteck USB-C to USB C 3.1 Gen2 Cable Another good option NekTeck is also offering a great Type-C to Type-C cable for your Galaxy Z Fold 3. It supports up to 100W fast charging and up to 10Gbps data transfer. The cable also features a sturdy construction. View at Amazon

Baseus USB C to USB C 3.1 Gen 2 Cable Our pick This Baseus cable comes with nylon braiding to provide extra durability. Additionally, it supports 100W power delivery and up to 10Gbps data transfer. The cable is also USB-IF certified. View at Amazon

Cable Matters USB C to USB C Cable The budget pick Don’t want to spend too much on a USB cable? Cable Matters can help. This USB Type-C to Type-C cable from the company has everything you need - 60W power delivery and support for up to 10Gbps data transfer. View at Amazon

These are the best USB cables for your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. If you’re looking for one specific recommendation for each type of cable, Anker Powerline II is your best bet for a Type-A to Type-C cable, and Baseus would be an excellent choice for a Type-C to Type-C cable. The official Samsung cable is also a good option.

Which USB cable are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section.