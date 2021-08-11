These are the Best Wireless Chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3: Anker, Belkin, Moshie, and more!

Samsung has added two new foldable smartphones to its portfolio. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 come with exciting new features and specifications. While Samsung has added a battery capacity of 4,400mAh in the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 comes with 3,300mAh battery capacity. Both phones support Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 standard, which allows them to get charged at 10W with compatible chargers. If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your brand-new phone, we can help. Here are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Wireless Chargers

Samsung Wireless Charging Stand Designed by Samsung This official wireless charger completely supports Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, allowing you to get the top wireless charging speed on your phone. It also comes with a compatible wall charger in the box. Additionally, since the charger includes two coils, you’ll be able to charge your phone in portrait and landscape modes. View at Amazon

Moshie Sette Q Dual wireless charging If one wireless charging point is not enough for you, this Moshie Sette Q charger comes with two wireless charging points. What’s more, both charging points can deliver up to 15W power, given you use a 45W power adapter with the charging pad. The charger comes with its own 30W power adapter, but with that, you can only get up to 15W wireless power delivery. View at Amazon

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charge two devices Similar to the Moshie Sette Q, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo also supports charging two devices simultaneously. But in this charger, the second charging point is made for low-power devices, like wireless earbuds or smartwatches. You won’t be able to charge two phones simultaneously. The smartphone charging point supports up to 15W charging. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave II Stand Great for single devices If the official Samsung wireless charger is too expensive for you, and you need to charge just one device, this Anker charger is a great option. It comes with its own power adapter and supports up to 15W wireless charging. Additionally, there are two charging coils to offer both landscape and portrait mode charging. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave II Pad Pad form factor The Anker PowerWave II Pad is almost the same wireless charger as the PowerWave II Stand. But it carries the pad form factor. You also get the same 15W wireless charging support as well as a bundled AC adapter. Additionally, there's an anti-slip silicone ring on the pad to keep your foldable in place. View at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charger Pad Another good option Not a fan of Anker? Belkin also offers a single device wireless charging pad that is great for your Z Fold 3. It supports up to 15W wireless charging and comes with its own AC adapter. Additionally, you get anti-slip grip material on the charging pad. View at Amazon

Belkin Fast Charging Stand Without AC adapter Belkin also offers a wireless charger in the stand form. It's capable of delivering 15W wireless power, but you won’t get an AC adapter. Like other wireless chargers with a stand form factor, the Belkin charger also comes with two charging coils that enable charging in both portrait and landscape modes. View at Amazon

iOttie Car Charger Wireless charging in car Don’t like fiddling with a cable in your car? This wireless charger is a great alternative. The iOttie car charger is offered in two types of mounts - dashboard and CD/vent. However it only supports up to 10W charging. But sometimes convenience is more important than speed. View at Amazon

Mophie wireless charging pad Compact and convenient This mophie wireless charger comes in a compact form factor, which is very handy if you don’t have too much space on the table. Additionally, it carries an Ultrasuede finish to provide a sleek look. In terms of the charging specs, you get up to 15W wireless charging support. View at Amazon

These are the best wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. As you can see, there are plenty of options with different form factors. Anker and Belkin have some great wireless chargers if you want a wireless charger for a single device. Else, you can check out the chargers from Moshie and iOttie.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

Which wireless charger are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we also have buying guides for the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and the best Z Fold 3 kickstand cases.