Gaming is a bigger hobby than ever, and sharing your best moments with the world is something many of us want to do. But it can be hard to find the right software to record or stream your games, even though there's no shortage of options. To help you pick the right one, we've tested a wide range of options from the more basic to the more advanced, and we've rounded up the ones you're bound to love the most.

A quick look online will show you that there are a ton of options to choose from, but we've narrowed things down a bit so you can confidently pick one from this list. Whether you're playing on a gaming laptop or PC, these are the best options for you.

1 OBS Studio

Simply the best app for recording and streaming your games

OBS Studio is an absolute juggernaut in the content creation space, and for good reason. This is arguably the best app you can get for recording your games and sharing them online, as well as for streaming. OBS offers a lot of customization option, with the ability to create scenes, select multiple sources for content (so you can add one or multiple webcams at the same time), and much more.

The tools in OBS go well beyond basic recording, and that can make it a little daunting for beginners, but it's an absolutely excellent tool. The interface, while dense, is relatively easy to understand once you get the hang of it, and it's one of the best in terms of support, especially since you can use it to record games from your PC, but also from a console using a capture card. And the best part about it is it's absolutely free, making this already excellent tool one of the best choices for just about anyone.

If the standard OBS Studio is too barebones for you, there's also Streamlabs, a more user-friendly version based on the same code. Streamlabs is a company that goes well beyond just the software itself, so there's a whole platform for streamers with custom frames, templates, and so on for you to buy or download for free. However, none of that is truly necessary, and the original OBS Studio would be my pick.

2 Xbox Game Bar

Ideal for quick and easy recordings

As much as OBS Studio can do, not everyone who wants to record their games needs all the tools it offers, and the complexity of the software can sometimes be a hindrance for new users. If you want a simpler option, though, don't fret, because one is built right into Windows 10 and 11. The Xbox game bar, or just the Game bar, is a built-in piece of software that serves as an overlay for just about any game, and in addition to some social Xbox features, it also has a built-in game recorder.

The best thing about the Xbox game bar is how easy it is to use, plus the fact that you don't really need to install anything. Just press the Windows + G keys and click the record button to start recording, or set it up to automatically record in the background so you can capture those unexpected moments of glory (or hilarity). You can choose to record your microphone audio or not, though there's no option to include a webcam overlay. You can also adjust the recording quality in the Windows 11 Settings app if you need to. This is a basic option but it will work well for most needs, and since it's built into every Windows PC, you might not need anything else.

3 Nvidia GeForce Experience (ShadowPlay)

Another built-in tool with some more features

Another tool that's built into many Windows PCs, specifically those with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, is the GeForce Experience. This multi-purpose app lets you update your Nvidia drivers and optimize your games, but it also includes a built-in game recording and even live streaming capabilities, so you can share your gameplay with the world. Similar to Xbox gamer bar, this is a more basic option that's meant to appeal to the masses, but it does its job slightly better than the Xbox option with a couple more options.

For one thing, you have finer control over things like the video recording quality and resolution, which is already a big benefit if you want higher-quality videos. But you also have the option to include a webcam feed in your recording, and you can even change where your webcam is in relation to the game's video, which is really handy if you don't want to cover certain elements of the UI.

Nvidia's tool may have some issues with compatibility with certain games, though, especially older ones, so it might not work well for you, plus it requires an Nvidia graphics card. If you don't have an Nvidia GPU, AMD does offer a similar tool, called ReLive, with its GPU drivers. However, you'll be out of luck if you don't have a discrete GPU at all.

4 Bandicam

Quick and easy to use

Bandicam is another relatively popular option you might have heard about, and it's also a solid one. Unlike most of the options above, Bandicam is all about recording, leaving streaming on the side. It's far less complex than options like OBS Studio, but it still has everything you need to get good quality game recordings.

Bandicam gives you plenty of options for the video quality and the encoder used for recording, plus it has an interface that's pretty easy to understand at a glance, while making it clear which options do what. Even though it's not made for streaming, it also supports external input devices like capture cards, so you can record footage from a console, too. You can choose to include system and microphone audio, along with a few other options. There's nothing too crazy here, so it doesn't feel overwhelming, but it doesn't feel like it's lacking, either.

The only major problem with Bandicam is that it's a paid app, but the free version does let you record up to 10 minutes with a watermark, which isn't too bad. You can pay up for an annual or a lifetime license if you want to unlock all the capabilities it offers.

5 XSplit Broadcaster

A solid OBS alternative

OBS Studio may be the most well-known streaming and recording tool, but that doesn't mean it's totally competition-free. XSplit is another fairly popular tool, and it also has a friendly user interface and a lot of the same capabilities.

You can use it to stream or record your games, and you can add all kinds of sources to your video, so you can record a game from either your PC or using a capture card, plus add a webcam feed and other kinds of content. Because of the cleaner interface when you first boot it up, it might be a bit easier to get to grips with if you're just starting out.

In terms of what it can do, XSplit is pretty much like OBS, with plenty of options for video and audio quality, along with all the sources you'd expect. However, things are a bit more simplified, making it easier to learn but also slightly less customizable. Still, it's a great option, no doubt. The biggest drawback is that your videos and streams will be watermarked unless you pay up, which costs $5 per month. Still, if OBS is too much for you, this is a great alternative.

6 WonderShare DemoCreator

Simple, but capable

You've probably seen a few ads and sponsorships for WonderShare on the internet, so I went into this fully expecting this app to not be that great, but WonderShare DemoCreator is actually a pretty nice app for video recording, complete with a built-in editor, too.

The recording part of WonderShare DemoCreator is fairly straightforward, but it does the job very well. It was actually one of the few apps here that managed to record at a smooth framerate even on a laptop with no discrete graphics, so it knew to choose the right encoding option, and that's always a plus. It's also just easy to use. You select the app you want to record, choose whether you want a webcam feed, configure system and microphone audio, and start recording.

All of this comes in a UI that looks modern and friendly, and on top of that, you also get a built-in video editor. You can trim and split clips, add in your own prior videos with a multi-track interface, and add all kinds of effects and stickers. You probably don't need all these options, but it doesn't hurt to have them handy if you do want them.

WonderShare DemoCreator is paid software, however, and you'll need pay up to remove the watermark and also to unlock recordings longer than 10 minutes without editing. The paid plan also includes some features like unlimited text-to-speech and more advanced editing tools

7 Medal

Big on social features

Medal is an interesting video recording tool that's made specifically for gamers, but not necessarily proficient content creators. A big emphasis of this app is on its social features, and you can use it to browse popular clips shared by other Medal users, as well as share your own with the world. It even has a chat feature so you can talk to people that play the same games as you.

Recording on Medal is interesting,. By default, you can choose to either record the entire game session (Medal detects when you start a game) or to only have capture enabled, but not record until you hit the record key, which saves the last few moments of the game, so you don't miss important, but unexpected moments. You do have the option to start recording manually, but it's not immediately obvious how you can make it happen.

Still, Medal does its job well and it stands out from others in terms of what it offers. On top of the social features, it also has a built-inb video editor so you can create clips from longer sessions and apply some very meme-y effects, making the videos prime for sharing.

Medal is free to use, but there is a premium subscription that gives you unlimited cloud storage for recordings, the ability to share up to 10-minute videos in 4K, and other perks.

8 ShareX

A great all-purpose screen recorder

Rounding things out, we have ShareX, which isn't really made for recording games, but it works fairly well at doing so. ShareX is a popular tool for both taking screenshots and screen recording, and it offers plenty of options, including the ability to upload captures for easy sharing.

ShareX doesn't do anything too crazy; for example, you can't add your webcam to a game recording, but it works fairly well for what it sets out to do. Out of the box, it also won't record audio, but you can install the virtual audio capture if you want to have sound in your clips. Another drawback is that since there's no dedicated game capture, it might not work well for every game, but it worked fine in our test, and it recorded very smooth video, even on a laptop without discrete graphics.

At the end of the day, ShareX isn't our first recommendation for gamers, but it does the job if you want a capable screen recorder and screenshot tool.

Bottom line and tips for game recording

All of these tools are solid option, but it's hard to deny that OBS Studio is the best. It supports all kinds of inputs and it has a range of advanced tools, and while you may not need all of it, they certainly come in handy as you try to produce more high-quality content (if you choose to do so).

One thing that's worth noting about recording your screen is that it's taxing on your system, particularly if you're gaming on it at the same time. If you have a gaming PC, you'll be fine, but even premium laptops can struggle if they don't have a discrete GPU. Options like OBS Studio still have good recording quality when using an integrated GPU for gaming, but for others, you might need to play with the encoding options to get things working right.

Otherwise, you may want to get a good gaming microphone if you want to record your audio, and a capture card will be necessary to record video from a console. Then you're all set to record some great gameplay videos.