Best games for Mac: Portal 2, Hades, Fortnite, and more

Apple just launched the new Macbook Pro in 14″ and 16″ variants, with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside. If you recently preordered one of these awesome machines, you might be interested in doing more than just work with them. The Macbook Pro is renowned for its excellent productivity capability and is the ideal laptop for creative professionals, but it can also play some pretty impressive games. While you may not be able to play everything you’re used to on a PC, you can play games with excellent graphics and have a lot of fun on a Mac. In fact, even the 13″ M1 Macbook Pro and Macbook Air are fully capable of handling lots of exciting games. In this guide we take a look at the best games for Mac that you can play right now.

Portal 2

The original Portal is one of the most popular puzzle games out there. While the game was made famous on the PC, you can now play the equally fun and popular sequel on your Mac.

Portal 2 returns players to Aperture Science in this addictive first-person puzzle game. You play as the female protagonist Chell as she attempts to break out of the giant Aperture research facility and claim her freedom. Your task is to work through various rooms outfitted with unique puzzles, armed with nothing more than the iconic portal gun. You’ll use various environments and objects alongside time and space to advance through the facility.

While the puzzles are perhaps the main draw of this series, you also get an intriguing storyline and plenty of comedy relief in this game. If you enjoy games that keep you entertained and intellectually stimulating, give Portal 2 a try today.

Frostpunk

Frostpunk is a resource management game, but on the scale of an entire post-apocalyptic civilization. This is a city-building game with its main focus on decision-making and societal management. On the surface, Frostpunk has all your basics, building, maintaining, and expanding. But problems pop up as the game progresses.

There are a number of tough decisions to make here. Do you choose to mobilize child labor when there are not enough workers? Let your people eat well but risk not having enough food to last? Starve your people so your supplies will last? This is one of those gamed where each of your decisions has consequences for the future and it’s not easy to decide which way to go at any given time.

Even worse, the game has a mechanic where your citizens feel hope or discontentment. Keeping your citizens hopeful can help push through the worst of times through their sheer belief in you. On the other hand, discontentment can drag you down into a pit of never-ending troubles.

Frostpunk is incredibly immersive, with its constant icy diorama setting alongside the difficult decisions you’ll have to make throughout the game.

Disco Elysium

Another PC classic, Disco Elysium is also available on macOS. You play as an alcohol- and drug-addicted detective who wakes up in a trashed motel room with no memory of how he got there. The guy hanging from a tree in the back turns this game into quite the mystery right away. As you play the game, you’ll choose your own path, investigating the murder in different way and determining who you will become in the process of doing so.

Disco Elysium is a Mac game about choice. Each encounter can be approached in a number of violent or peaceful ways. Maybe you want to shoot the sarcastically condescending motel clerk, or sweet talk him into unlocking a door in the back. No matter how you choose to approach each situation, Disco Elysium bends the game world around the decisions you’ve made, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for each time you play it. No two players will have quite the same experience in this unique game.

Hades

Supergiant Games’ latest title is an incredibly fun action game with a unique setting. You play as Zagreus, the “son” of Hades — it’s complicated, but we’ll let the game explain — who’s trying to escape the Underworld. As you die and die again, you can bring Darkness, Gems, and more back to purchase upgrades, making you stronger for future runs. If you enjoy playing Hades on the Nintendo Switch, the macOS version also supports cross-platform saves so you can play on both systems and not miss a beat.

In terms of the actual gameplay, Hades is an individual slash type game, which it is excellent at Supergiant’s frantic pace makes each encounter engaging, no matter how many times you defeat the same enemy. Outside of the core gameplay, Hades keeps things interesting with a unique Boon system. As you progress in your run, you’ll be able to accept Boons from various Greek Gods and Goddesses, granting you increased damage and new perks, among other things.

Minecraft

There isn’t much to say about Minecraft that hasn’t already been said. It’s one of the most popular games in the world for a reason. Armed with nothing more than a pair of hands when starting the game, you’re given absolute freedom over an enormous, randomized map.

One of the simplest games, but also the most satisfying, you’ll be building towering skyscrapers and labyrinth-style mine shafts with ease in no time. Its pixelated, 8-bit graphics may turn some people away, though the gameplay is enough to please games of all ages and skill levels.

Fortnite

Perhaps the most popular game in the world right now, this Battle Royale game is a cross-platform treat you can enjoy on just about every device you own. Thankfully, that also includes your Mac.

The free-to-play shooter mixes tense last-man-standing shootouts with the main game’s building mechanics, creating something that is easy to pick up but incredibly hard to master. With faster fights than competitors like PUBG, it manages to offer something incredibly unique and addictive in the gaming space, and you can easily sink hours into it in a single sitting.

Stardew Valley

If you liked FarmVille back in the day, you’ll probably love Stardew Valley on your Mac. Stardew Valley brings a sense of comfort to life in its quiet, lush farmland. With plenty of activities to fit your experience level and the perfect music to compliment the time of day, Stardew Valley is so rich with detail you’ll want to spend days just exploring your new home. Stardew Valley is the perfect game for returning to after a long day of work. The story is relaxing, the soundtrack is calming, and the action is addicting.

Even the general progression of game difficulty feels smooth, with new crops to plant, skills to unlock, and items to find becoming available at nice intervals without making the game too easy. Stardew Valley was an instant classic when it first arrived, and now that it’s available for all major platforms, everyone can jump onto the farm and take over their grandfather’s old plot of land. Raise animals, grow crops, meet some interesting townsfolk, woo the town life away, and more in the charming Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is an immensely satisfying experience, one that draws you in slowly but surely. Season to season, your curiosity about the townspeople grows, even more so when you begin forming friendships with them. When each new crop arrives, you get excited all over again, knowing that summer is right around the corner. And then there are also festivals, which are some of the most fun times in Stardew Valley.

Those are our top picks for games to play on your new Macbook Pro, Macbook Air, or iMac. If you want an amazing puzzler, Portal 2 is honestly tough to beat. It has all of the intellectual stimulation you need, along with an interesting story to keep you engaged. If you just need a quick game to take your mind off work, Minecraft is one of the best out there and incredibly popular among users of all age groups. Let us know which games you love to play on your Mac, in the comments below.