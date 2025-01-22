Every day, someone is playing video games for the first time. For those brand new to video games, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by choice, and with the cost of games today, the wrong pick can leave you feeling burned out of $70 — even more if you’ve gone ahead and bought a new console. This list has been built for exactly that person. A collection of the 10 best games to try first for someone on the edge of beginning their gaming journey.

Each selected for its best-in-genre pedigree and easy-to-pick-up designs, these games will not only help you understand what games you like, but they’ll each teach you something about the language of video games and give you skills to navigate the choppy waters that everyone faces when they’re getting into something new.

10 Stardew Valley

The quiet life for me (and maybe you!)