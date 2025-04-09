Soulslikes are some of my favorite games. Since I first got into the genre via Dark Souls 2, I have had that itch to throw myself at the most difficult bosses and emerge victorious. Thanks to Elden Ring Nightreign, I am craving that Soulslike experience more than ever. Thankfully, there are plenty to choose from that are currently on the market. There are even more coming out, and even some DLC is being made.

Elden Ring Nightreign comes out on May 30, 2025. Until then, we are all left high and dry, waiting for additional information. If you are craving that Soulslike experience like I am or just want to try out a Soulslike game for yourself, now is the perfect time. Here are some of the best games I am playing while I wait for the release of Elden Ring Nightreign.

4 Lies of P

Twisted Pinocchio