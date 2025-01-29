Leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 have been coming at a constant rate. Before Nintendo revealed its next handheld system, leakers had already revealed the style, features, and even the console's specs. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out there and everyone knows what it looks like, many have been wondering what games they can expect to be playing on the system when it is released.

What many believe to be Mario Kart 9 was already revealed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this will be a launch title or not is yet to be determined, but that doesn't mean players aren't excited about hitting the racetrack once again. Since the announcement, rumors have been going around about other games that we could expect to see on the upcoming system, so I have gathered what rumored games I think are the best of the bunch.

4 Pokémon Legends Z-A

Why not?

Close

Pokémon Legends Z-A was announced on Pokémon Day 2024, and it stunned many. Not only is the game bringing players back to Lumiose City from Pokémon X and Y but it is also rumored to feature city-building gameplay, allowing players to create their own version of the city. Rumors around Pokémon Legends Z-A and the Nintendo Switch 2 say that both the game and the console will be released in the summer.

Specifically, Pokémon Legends Z-A had a leak from Amazon spotted by user Light_88 on X that said it would be released on August 15, 2025. This makes it very probable that Legends Z-A could be a launch title for the Switch 2. More information about this will most likely come on the next Pokémon Day. With this, everyone should forget about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.