Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5000 series is on the horizon, and whether you're going straight for the flagship RTX 5090, the more affordable RTX 5080, or one of the other models, one question remains. What is the first game you're going to play on your awesome graphics card? After all, most of you won't be picking up one of the most powerful GPUs on the planet to run Minesweeper with it. You could, but why would you? You'll be able to play the latest AAA titles with glorious ray tracing and make up any performance hits with frame generation, both of which are likely to get upgraded in the RTX 5000 series.

With that in mind, we've put together a shortlist of must-play titles for your new graphics card to cut its teeth on. All but one of these fantastic games have native RTX and/or DLSS implementations to showcase the Nvidia technologies, and the one outlier (Elden Ring) has DLSS, thanks to a third-party mod. Plug in your favorite gaming monitor and enjoy the graphical goodness.

Related 6 best game launchers to organize your game collection Tired of scrolling through dozens of launchers to find a game you want to play? use one of these apps to store your entire collection in one place

11 Alan Wake 2

One of the most visually stunning games around

Close

Remedy Entertainment could easily take over this list, but its crowning achievement is the beautifully surreal Alan Wake 2​​​​​​. Full of deep contrasts, dynamic lighting, next-gen path tracing, and rasterization, it brings current-gen GPUs to their knees, even with DLSS and frame generation to help. The mind-bending story has you controlling two protagonists on an intersecting path, and the rest of Remedy's back catalog bleeds into the game at various points, hinting at even more convergence in the future.

Your changes have been saved Alan Wake 2 $25 $50 Save $25 Some of the best dynamic lighting in gaming makes Alan Wake 2 an absolute treat to behold, while the deeply unsettling story unfolds as only Remedy can. $25 at Epic Games Store

10 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Join the fight as one of the Na'vi and roam the lush countryside of Pandora