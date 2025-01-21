Whether you've got a flagship graphics card or a more modest budget model, one thing is true. You want the best performance out of that GPU, with the highest frame rate and most graphical fidelity you can get at the resolution your monitor supports. But modern graphics cards aren't just about raw performance metrics—they also have ray tracing to deal with, AI-powered upscaling for better performance, and other features that enhance your experience.

Nvidia's RTX GPU range includes AI-assisted ray tracing, DLSS (deep learning super sampling), which renders the scene at a lower resolution and upscales it using AI, and frame generation for extra smooth frames without straining the main GPU cores. DLSS 4 is about to launch with the RTX 50 series, and it promises up to 4x frame generation while offering a new AI model for upscaling that can be of higher quality. With that in mind, here are some of our favorite DLSS-enabled games to play, with a few that will have DLSS 4 support on Day 0 when the GeForce RTX 5090 launches.

15 Final Fantasy XVI

It might be long, it might be grindy, but oh boy is it ever pretty

The Final Fantasy series is known for its wide-reaching stories, cast of seemingly thousands, and party-and turn-based combat. Except, Final Fantasy XVI changes that formula and puts you in more of an action-orientated RPG with you taking on the mantle of Clive Rosfeld, a disgraced and outcast noble who is a bit of a grump, honestly.

But it wouldn't be a Final Fantasy game without some friction between characters, just as it wouldn't be one without huge, sprawling maps, that are only dwarfed by the size of the bosses you have to fight. Be warned, it does have some performance issues, but that's what DLSS was made for, so you can crank up the visual splendor and still get a smooth frame rate at 4K.

14 Black Myth: Wukong

The continuing adventures of the Monkey King need a helping hand to run at high FPS