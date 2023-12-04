Most gaming chairs look cool, but more importantly, they offer support and proper posture during long play sessions at your gaming PC, which is vital to prevent injuries. For larger gamers, it can be tricky to find a chair that offers a high weight capacity, a large enough seat, and comfortable positioning. Fortunately, there are options out there that fit the bill. Here are our eight picks for the best gaming chairs for larger gamers.

AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair Best overall A versatile, comfortable option for big and tall gamers $513 $569 Save $56 The AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair has a weight rating of 400 lbs, and it has a 23.25-inch wide seat for comfort. You can pivot and adjust it to suit your comfort while the lumbar support keeps your back in line. Pros Comfortable design

400 lb weight limit

Lumbar and neck pillows Cons Expensive

No footrest $513 at Amazon

AKRacing makes many models of gaming chairs, but the Master Series Max is great for most bigger gamers. It supports up to 400 lbs, suits people 5'6" - 6'6" tall, and has a wide seat, so you get plenty of space to relax without feeling confined. The adjustable headrest and lumbar support ensure you can stay supported while playing, and the armrests adjust in multiple directions so no part of you is left out. There's a steel frame under the padding as well, which means extra longevity and durability. If you need to take a break, you can recline for a while and then put the chair upright again in a snap.

The foam padding itself is plenty cozy, and it ensures you can remain seated for hours at a time. It is covered with PU leather that resists chipping and peeling for additional peace of mind. You can also adjust the seat to the perfect angle and lock it there. Every time you sit down afterward, it is certain to be in the right spot.

You do not get a footrest with this chair, but that is a small omission for an otherwise great and durable gaming chair.

Blue Whale Heavy Duty Gaming Chair Budget pick A higher capacity chair for less $150 $240 Save $90 The Blue Whale Heavy Duty Gaming Chair costs far less than many gaming chairs but still supports up to 350 lbs and comes with lumbar support. It can also recline for extra comfort. Pros Reclines and tilts

350 lbs weight limit

Low cost Cons Looks boring

It can be tricky to assemble $150 at Walmart

If you do not want to spend a fortune on a gaming chair but still desire good features and performance, then opt for this Blue Whale Heavy Duty Gaming Chair. Though it is low-priced, it can still recline into multiple positions, and it comes with a footrest, to boot. That means you can relax nearly horizontally for a while for a quick nap between gaming sessions. With a 350 lbs weight limit, it has a robust and durable frame, too. Lumbar and neck pillows add to its comfortable design, while the padding is amply cushioned for hours of sitting.

This chair uses smooth hydraulics to adjust its height, meaning you can move it up and down easily. The PU leather covering is durable while being soft to the touch. Despite being a big and tall chair, it can also seat people anywhere between approximately five feet to six feet tall as well.

Note that this chair doesn't boast the whiz-bang looks of other gaming chairs, but it does a lot for its price. It may also be tricky to assemble, but once built it is sturdy and supportive.

VL705 Big and Tall Mesh Chair Premium pick Subdued, stylish good looks $618 $818 Save $200 The VL705 Big and Tall Mesh Chair features a more subdued aesthetic. If you want a chair that fits into a home office but still offers great support, it is worth the price. Pros Minimalist good looks

450 lbs weight capacity

Mesh is breathable and comfortable Cons Expensive

No footrest $618 at Walmart

On the other side of the coin is the VL705 Big and Tall Mesh Chair. It boasts sleek lines and mesh material for all-day comfort. You'll stay cool because the mesh allows for natural ventilation. With a weight limit of 450 lbs, it has a sturdy frame and lumbar support that keeps you upright with proper posture, ensuring your gaming sessions don't cause fatigue or aches.

Along with its wide seat, the armrests on this chair move in and out as well as up and down, so you will not feel boxed in. The tilting seat lets you relax, and the base uses five points of contact to stay secure on all sorts of surfaces.

This chair does not have a footrest, however, but many cheaper chairs don't either. Still, if you want a sturdy, comfortable, mesh chair that will last and that looks good both when live-streaming your play sessions or during a work conference call, this chair can do it.

FANTASYLAB Big and Tall 400lb Massage Memory Foam Gaming Chair Higher capacity budget pick With a cooling system built-in The Fantasylab Big and Tall gaming chair is still low-priced, but it supports up to 400 lbs, and it comes with a built-in cooling system. You can recline in this seat as well for additional comfort. Pros Built-in cooling fans

400 lbs weight limit

Reclining back Cons No footrest

Wide wheelbase can get awkward $279 at Amazon

Getting hot and stuffy does not have to happen with the FANTASYLAB Big and Tall gaming chair. A notable feature of this chair is its built-in cooling fan system in the seat to keep you cozy when playing. It can hold up to 400 lbs, reclines, and offers a neck pillow plus lumbar support. That way, you're able to ensure your head and back stay in the proper place during marathon play sessions. The memory foam padding is comfortable and molds to your body, so you will feel well-supported all through your play sessions, too.

A wide base under the chair ensures it stays secure and stable, even when you recline or pivot. You can also adjust the armrests in four ways, up and down and back and forth, so they won't pinch your sides.

This chair does not come with a footrest, but that is not a dealbreaker, especially given the unique cooling fan setup, and that wide wheelbase can get awkward to move around. Overall, this chair has a lot to offer for its price.

Anda Seat Kaiser 3 Ergonomic pick Contoured comfort The Anda Seat Kaiser 3 extra large gaming chair has an ergonomic design that will support your whole body. It has a handy detachable magnetic neck pillow for extra comfort, while the reclining back is great for relaxing. Pros Ergonomic design is good for whole-body support

395 lb weight limit

Magnetic neck pillow is easy to attach and remove Cons No footrest

Some may find the dense foam uncomfortable $500 at Amazon

While ergonomic chairs are not everyone's cup of tea, if you like them, then the Anda Seat Kaiser 3 has what you are looking for. It supports up to 395 lbs while being able to recline as well. So feel free to take a quick nap in this chair if you wish. The backrest has lumbar support included, as well as a magnetic cooling neck pillow that is easy to attach or remove. Even the adjustable armrests are magnetic, so you can get everything set up just the way you want. In fact, we like the Anda Seat Kaiser 3 so much, that we recommend it as a great choice for gaming chairs in general.

The PVC leather upholstery is soft and durable, while the cushioning is plush and supportive. And there are five color options to choose from, so you can match your decor easily.

While you don't get a footrest, that is not a large loss given everything else this chair does. However, note that the padding itself may require some breaking in to be fully comfortable.

AKRacing - Core Series SX-Wide Extra Wide Gaming Chair High back pick Keep your posture perfect The AKRacing - Core Series SX-Wide Extra Wide Gaming Chair offers a high back and a wide seat, so you're amply supported during marathon sessions. It has lumbar and neck pillows as well to ensure great posture. Pros High back helps keep your posture correct

330 lbs weight limit

Lots of adjustable options Cons Assembly instructions can get confusing

No footrest $500 at Best Buy

The AKRacing - Core Series SX-Wide Extra Wide Gaming Chair is great if you need a tall-backed chair to keep your posture correct and aligned. It supports up to 330 lbs, thanks to its sturdy frame. Plus, you can move this chair in lots of ways, including swiveling, rocking, gliding, reclining, tilting, and height. Therefore, you can configure it to your exact specifications and leave it there, ready for your next gaming session. The lumbar support is removable, too, while the headrest can be moved into different positions as well. As a result, this chair can be almost entirely customized.

The racing-style seat is comfortable enough to sit on for hours, while the PU leather upholstery is smooth and soft. The foam filling is sturdy enough to keep its shape despite continued use, too.

Again, no footrest comes with this chair, but that is not a huge loss. And while the assembly instructions can be confusing, once built, this is a sturdy, versatile gaming chair.

Bossin Gaming Chair with Footrest Footrest included Recline and game at the same time $160 $230 Save $70 The Bossin Gaming Chair with Footrest makes it easy to get comfortable and put your feet up. The lumbar and neck pillows offer even more support, while the pivoting and height adjustments let you get it in just the right spot. Pros Footrest included

400 lb weight limit

Reclining backrest Cons Padding may require a break-in period

Somewhat finicky assembly $160 at Walmart

For those who must have a footrest no matter what, the Bossin Gaming Chair with Footrest offers one at a low price. It reclines and supports up to 400 lbs, so it is plenty sturdy. And the footrest itself can be extended or folded to let you put it in the perfect position. Lumbar support gives you additional comfort, while the neck pillow is removable if you don't want to use it. It is covered in PU leather and filled with sturdy foam that will not sag or deflate.

You can easily slide the chair on its casters, too, and it will move smoothly. Furthermore, the wide armrests give you enough space to ensure you're well-supported when using a mouse or keyboard.

This chair may require a break-in period, and assembly might take some time, but once you do, it is certain to be supportive and cozy.

Hoffree Big and Tall Executive Office Chair High capacity option Subdued style with a high weight limit $240 $412 Save $172 Though it may not look like a gaming chair, the Hoffree Big and Tall Executive Office Chair works just like one. It supports up to 550 lbs and has a footrest, along with a recline feature. Pros Ample padding

550 lbs weight limit

Footrest Cons Design may be boring to some people

Assembly instructions are cluttered and confusing $240 at Walmart

Though it calls itself an office chair, the Hoffree Big and Tall Executive Office Chair gives gamers everything they need. That includes a footrest, a reclining backrest that goes from lying down to sitting up and clicks into place for each setting, and thick padding. Plus, it supports up to 550 lbs, the most of any chair on this list. You can also adjust the armrests by folding them away. Furthermore, the high back and wide seat ensure you will not feel pinched or boxed-in at any time.

The sturdy frame and wheels of this chair ensure it stays stable even when you're rolling around. The cushioning is soft and supportive, without being mushy or deflating underneath you, too. That way, you can sit for hours and not feel fatigued.

Though it doesn't have the design flair of other gaming chairs, this Hoffree Big and Tall office chair offers everything else bigger gamers need.

Chairs for bigger gamers: the bottom line

For most bigger gamers, the AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair offers everything required. It is sturdy, reclines, pivots, and adjusts, and it supports up to 400 lbs. If you don't want to spend as much, consider the Blue Whale Heavy Duty Gaming Chair, which offers many of the same features and a weight limit of 350 lbs, plus a footrest. On the other hand, you can splurge on the VL705 Big and Tall Mesh Chair, which supports up to 450 lbs and boasts sleek good looks and a seat made from comfortable mesh.