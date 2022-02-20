These are the best gaming chairs you can buy in 2022

Buying the best gaming chair is crucial to building a good gaming setup and it greatly helps in improving your overall gaming experience. You can spend all the money you want on buying the best gaming monitor or gaming mice, but you’re not going to have a good experience if you don’t have your head in the game and you’re constantly shifting around to try to get comfortable. Gaming chairs are great for even those who are building a new home office setup.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on a top-tier gaming chair to reap the comfortable rewards. There are plenty of affordable options out there too that’ll help you improve your experience — be it while gaming or simply while taking care of day-to-day office tasks. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best gaming chairs you can buy for your setup in 2022.

Best overall gaming chair: Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR

The Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair isn’t one of the newest options on the market. In fact, this particular gaming chair came out more than three years ago, but it’s still going strong. It offers all the essentials that we’ve come to expect from a premium gaming chair including 4D armrests, plenty of adjustment options, and more. There are a lot of things to like about the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR and we think it’s one of the best gaming chairs you can buy in 2022.

First things first, the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair is available in a bunch of different color options to choose from. The black color variant, however, seems to be the most popular one but feel free to look at other ones too. Corsair doesn’t have any special edition variants but we think the available options are plenty.

The Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR is one of those high-quality chairs that’s designed to be used by those who sit for hours in front of a computer while gaming. It’s got a wide seat to make sure you’re seated comfortably on the chair. We think this is ideal for even those who demand slightly bigger chairs. Corsair is using perforated PU leather for the seat and it also comes with a pillow and a lumbar cushion for support. The headrest is also ventilated to make sure there’s enough room to breathe.

The base of the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR is made out of cast aluminum and it comes with rollerblade style caster wheels. We think the base is strong enough to hold a lot of weight and it should be able to last for a very long time without any issues. The base of the chair is very important and it appears to be quite strong on this particular gaming chair, so that’s good. The Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR also offers a 170-degree recline with a 17-degree seat tilt angle. This is more in line with a lot of other premium gaming chairs out there, so no complaints here too.

One of the best things about the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair is that it’s very easy to build. You also get all the essential accessories inside the box with this chair and it makes the overall process very smooth. Overall, we think the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair offers a lot of great features and it’s one of the best gaming chairs you can buy on the market right now.

Priced at $400, the Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR isn’t the most expensive gaming chair either which makes it even better. You get a great-looking gaming chair with good quality and a long list of features. And unlike a lot of other gaming chairs on the market, this one is readily available to buy too. Corsair also sells another variant of the T2 ROAD WARRIOR called the T1 Racing chair. That one costs slightly less, and we think it’s a great alternative if you don’t want to spend too much money.

Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair The Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR may not be the newest gaming chair on the market but we think it offers all the essential features and is very comfortable to use. Features: Pros: Cons:

Alternate best pick: AndaSeat Dark Demon

You may not have heard of AndaSeat but this company is no stranger to creating gaming chairs. AndaSeat has a ton of gaming chairs to its name, including some really cool collaborations with Esports teams too. For this particular list, however, we’ve picked the AndaSeat Dark Demon gaming chair. This gaming chair will set you back around $400 and it offers a lot of good features that make it worth considering.

The AndaSeat Dark Demon gaming chair measures 143 x 54 x 56.70cm and is a pretty hefty chair. In fact, this particular gaming chair is suitable for tall people who prefer having big-sized gaming chairs for their setup. A big gaming chair like this will demand a lot of space in your room, though, so keep that in mind if you are planning to pick this one up for your setup.

The Dark Demon gaming chair is made out of a single-piece steel frame and uses cushions made out of high-density foam. There’s also a thin layer of memory form for additional comfort and the whole thing is covered in PVC leather. PVC leather is the only material that’s available for this chair so you will have to check out the option if that’s not your thing.

The Dark Demon gaming chair has a reclining backrest that lets you adjust the angle up to 16-degrees. It also has an adjustable tilt with a locking system in place to secure the position. Additionally, we’re also looking at 4D armrests with large memory foam necks and lumbar pillows. While this lumbar pillow isn’t going to provide as much comfort as the adjustable lumbar system on the Razer Iskur would, we still think it’s a nice addition. It’s definitely better than having to rely on just the shape of the chair in the name of lumbar support.

The Dark Demon is capable of taking a maximum load of up to 200kgs which means it should be good enough for a lot of users. The metal base is also said to be strong enough to let you recline all the way back without worrying about falling down. This chair is only available in one single size, so keep that in mind. It may be big for you if you prefer using small and compact gaming chairs. The AndaSeat Dark Demon is also available in either black or black/red color options, so you don’t get that many color options to choose from either.

All in all, the Dark Demon is a great gaming chair designed for bigger people who like tall gaming chairs. It offers a lot of room to get comfortable with and there’s also good base support compared to other chairs. The 160-degree reclining angle is also among the best but you may not like the lumbar pillow for support. This one, however, is readily available on the market so you should have no issues buying one right now by using the link below.

AndaSeat Dark Demon gaming chair The AndaSeat Dark Demon is suitable for bigger people who are looking to buy a big-sized gaming for a comfortable gaming experience. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best premium gaming chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

Secretlab is one of the most popular names in this space. The company recently launched its new and updated Titan EVO 2022 series, which takes everything we love about the Titan series and makes it better. Secretlab’s Titan series, in case you don’t know, is extremely popular among gamers. The new Titan EVO 2022 series chairs are said to be better than ever. It has already received pretty good reviews from enthusiast gamers and it’s also the top pick in our collection of the best gaming chairs you can buy in 2022.

One of the best things about the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 series is that it’s available in a bunch of different finishes and customization options. A quick look at the Secretlab website will show you all the available options. They have Esports Editions of the chair, representing different Esports teams and events including the ‘World 2021’, ‘LCS 2021’, and ‘The International DOTA 2 Championships’. Additionally, you can also buy some Special Editions including the new ‘Attack on Titan’ themed chair.

The Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair also offers superior comfort. The chair has a steel frame and it uses Secretlab Cold Cure Foam with a bunch of different upholstery options. This particular chair is available in three different size options — small, regular, and XL. The sizes are pretty self-explanatory, but you might want to visit their website or a product page to see if those dimensions are ideal for your body type. It’s all about finding the right comfort, so feel free to explore different options.

The Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair also has a ton of adjustment options. You’ll be able to adjust the height of the chair, the angle of the backrest, armrest height and angle, and more. There’s also a product video detailing all the different options and we highly recommend watching that to see what all it can do. The chair also has an internal lumbar support system that’s controlled by two knobs located on the backrest. It allows a flexible internal membrane to move up and down as well as in and out.

The new Titan EVO gaming chair also retains all the quality features that we’ve come to expect from Secretlab chairs including 4D armrests, quality hydraulics, tilt functionality, and more. There isn’t much to complain about the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair. The only thing worth pointing out is that the new version is now more expensive than the outgoing model. The Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair starts at $519, with the XL variant costing $569. You’ll also be spending more based on the upholstery finishes, so keep that in mind.

That being said, the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 is perhaps the best gaming chair you can buy on the market right now. It’s a little on the expensive side but we think it’ll also serve you well for many years to come and offers a great, comfortable gaming experience too.

Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair The Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 is one of the best gaming chairs on the market right now. It comes with all the bells and whistles that we've come to expect from a premium gaming chair. Features: Pros: Cons:

Alternate best premium pick: Noblechairs Epic

If you are looking for an alternative to the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022, then we think the Noblechairs’ Epic series gaming chair is worth considering. The Noblechairs Epic series is made out of real leather, which makes it a very premium option on the market. It features a robust steel frame with cold foam cushioning, just like the one used on the Secretlab Titan EVO chair. As for the dimensions, the Epic Series real leather gaming chair measures 21 x 51 – 55 x 22 and has a seat width and height of 13.5-inches and up to 23-inches, respectively. We’re also looking at a maximum weight of 27Kgs and a max load capacity of 120Kgs.

Noblechair’s Epic series has a ton of other great features that are worth mentioning too. This particular chair comes with ‘4D’ armrests which can be adjusted in four different ways. 4D armrests are truly reserved for only the premium options on the market, so we think this is a good addition. You can adjust the armrest horizontally, laterally, vertically, and via a tilt angle. Being able to move the armrest and adjust them according to your posture is a great feature to have and you’ll definitely appreciate this.

The Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair is extremely popular when it comes to comfort. Well, the Noblechair Epic series isn’t bad either. This one’s also a very comfortable gaming chair that comes with an option of real leather. Alternatively, you can pick up the one that uses vegan ‘Pu leather’, both of them feature delicate stitching and good breathability for a great overall user experience. Another interesting thing to note about the Noblechairs Epic series gaming chair is that it comes with an integrated rocking mechanism with a built-in locking function. This will allow you to set the chair at just the right angle and have a comfortable viewing experience.

The Noblechairs Epic series gaming chair costs almost the same as the Titan EVO 2022, coming in at around $500. It’s indeed on the more expensive side but we think it’s worth it considering all the features and the customization options it brings to the table. You’re also looking at a really good overall build quality, something which is very crucial to the overall life of a product like the gaming chairs. The Noblechairs Epic Series also uses real leather for the best experience which, you know, can be very expensive.

This particular chair also comes with a two-year manufacturer warranty, so you don’t have to worry about it giving up on you soon. One thing that’s worth pointing out about this particular chair is that it’s relatively big in size. So make sure you have enough space for the chair if you’re planning to buy for your setup. This is true for almost all the gaming chairs as they tend to be bigger than most office chairs, but this one’s bigger. Also, it’s not readily available on the market, so be sure to hit the link below to see if it’s in stock right now.

Noblechairs Epic Series gaming chair The Noblechairs Epic is a premium gaming chair that sports a leather exterior and offers a lot of adjustment options for a comfortable experience. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best budget option: Cougar Armor One

A lot of the gaming chairs tend to be expensive but you can still kick back in style without spending too much money. If you are on a tight budget then we recommend checking out the Cougar Armor One. This budget gaming chair offers plenty of great features that make it go head-to-head against a lot of the high-end options out there. The Cougar Armor One is available for just $185 right now, and it’s our pick for the best overall gaming chair you can buy in 2022.

The Cougar Armor One is available in a bunch of different colors but we think the Orange ones look the best. It’s also the signature color of Cougar and it looks pretty cool. This will be great if you already happen to have a matching Cougar gaming PC cabinet too. Its design is very similar to a lot of other gaming chairs on the market, so you’ll feel right at home if you’re already used to one.

The Cougar Armor One gaming chair uses breathable PVC leather that makes it very comfortable to use. Despite the affordable price tag, Cougar hasn’t skimped on quality materials, so that’s good to see. The Armor One gaming chair also comes with a head and lumbar pillow for support, which is something that’s missing even a lot of high-end gaming chairs out there. The Cougar Armor One gaming also comes with a lot of adjustable parts.

In addition to adjustable height, the Armors gaming chair also supports 180-degree reclining. This is better than a lot of other gaming chairs that only offer a limited few options when it comes to reclining. The chair also has a tilt resistance feature that can be controlled by turning a knob located under the chair. You also only get 2D armrests with this particular chair but that should be enough for most gamers.

The Cougar Armos One gaming chair is available in a bunch of different size options, so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs. You may have to pay more depending on the size you end up picking for your setup. The biggest option in the Armor series appears to be the Armor Titan gaming chair. This one has a slightly different design than the Armor One chair and it also offers a couple of other features including an advanced tilt mechanism.

All things considered, we think the Cougar Armor One is an excellent gaming chair for the price. It offers a good set of features and is available in a bunch of different options. Also, the fact that you get a decent amount of adjustment options in this price range makes it a really good gaming chair to consider if you’re looking for affordable chairs. The Cougar Armor One gaming chair, as we mentioned earlier, is priced at $185 right now, and you can hit the link below to see if you can find any discounts for it online.

Cougar Armor One gaming chair The Cougar Armor One is a budget gaming chair that doesn't skimp on the essential features and offers a comfortable experience. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best leather gaming chair: Noblechairs ICON

We’ve already added the Noblechairs Epic series gaming chair as a premium option to this collection. It goes head-to-head with a lot of premium chairs on the market including the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022. That being said, there’s another Noblechairs gaming chair that we’d like to add to this collection — the Noblechair ICON. This is yet another premium offering that’s made out of real leather.

That’s right, the Noblechair ICON gaming chair is available in a bunch of different material options including real leather. While the real leather variant is more expensive than the other ones, we think it’s worth the asking price. The real leather version of this chair is available in three different finishes — black, cognac/black, and midnight blue, graphite — and we think all of them look great. The Cognac/black variant looks particular premium, but you’d probably want to go with some other option based on your setup.

The Noblechairs ICON also has a very unique shape. Unlike most other gaming chairs that bear racing aesthetics, the ICON gaming chair has a distinct shape to offer a comfortable sitting experience. It also uses breathable, deformation-resistant cold foam upholstery. Thanks to the use of high-density foam, the chair retains its shape over extended periods of time. It effectively distributes the load to prevent users from sinking too deeply into the chair, which is great for those who tend to sit for long gaming sessions.

The Noblechairs ICON also has 4D armrests to offer maximum adjustability across four dimensions. You can move it horizontally, laterally, vertically, and also adjust the tilt angle. Chairs with 4D armrests are much better than the ones that come with 3D armrests, so this is a good addition too. The base of the Noblechairs ICON is made out of solid aluminum and it supports a maximum weight of up to 330lbs. It’s a matte black powder-coating base that rests on five 2.4-inch casters with nylon cores. The base is strong enough to allow the users to recline the backrest up to 135-degree without having to worry about falling down.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the Noblechairs ICON gaming chair and we think it gets all the essentials right. The use of real leather is like the icing on the cake and is perfect for those who want a premium option. In addition to the real leather, this ICON gaming chair is also available in a bunch of other materials including PU leather, high-tech synthetic leather, fabric, and more. The pricing, of course, is different for each variant with the fabric one being the most affordable option out of the bunch. It comes down to personal preference but this is one of the very few gaming chairs out there that uses real leather, so be sure to check it out. It’s not as premium or feature-rich as the Noblechairs Epic gaming chair, so you might want to check that one out too.

Noblechairs ICON The Noblechairs ICON is a great gaming chair that comes with a leather exterior. It also has a simple yet elegant design that should look great with most setups. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best fabric gaming chair: Corsair TC60 Fabric

If leather is not your thing or you simply don’t want to spend that much money on a gaming chair then you might be interested in checking out the Corsair TC60 Fabric gaming chair. This gaming chair, as the name suggests, comes with a breathable cloth exterior. This also happens to be one the most affordable gaming chairs in this collection, so we think it’s also a great alternative to the Cougar Armors One char that we mentioned as our pick for the best gaming chair.

The Corsair TC60 is one of the very few gaming chairs that use a fabric exterior. Most of the options, including the ones mentioned in this collection, either use real leather or a PU leather exterior. Real leather is quite expensive but it gives the chair a premium look and feels overall. PU Leather also looks good but is known to have durability issues. Also, the fabric is considered to be the best for those who tend to sit on their chairs for a very long time on a daily basis. Fabric is a breathable material and we think it’ll be very comfortable to use for those long gaming sessions.

In terms of the design, the Corsair TC60 looks similar to the Noblechairs ICON gaming chair. Both of these chairs have a very unique design that makes them different from a bunch of other racing-inspired gaming chairs. The chair is also wide enough to comfortably fit most people, but you may have to look elsewhere you really are looking for a big-sized gaming chair with good support. The Corsair TC60 also lacks any sophisticated lumbar support, so keep that in mind. This may not be the best if you struggle to maintain a good posture with chairs that only have a limited built-in lumbar support.

The Corsair TC60 has 3D armrests which means they can only move in three dimensions and lacks the ability to let you adjust the tilt. As for the other adjustments, you get 100mm of seat height adjustment and a 105-degree reclining seatback with a 10-degree seat tilt. You do get a decent amount of adjustments but it obviously lacks behind when compared with a lot of other high-end gaming chairs on the market.

The Corsair TC60 fabric gaming chair is available in black, grey, or white color options and we think they all have a pretty simple and minimal design. There isn’t much to talk about the design of the chair itself, but we think it’s pretty good for the price and doesn’t leave any room to complain about. All things considered, we think the Corsair TC60 is a great gaming chair, especially when you consider the price. It’s currently available for as low as $219, making it one of the most affordable gaming chairs in this collection. It’s also a great option for those who are specifically looking for a gaming chair with a fabric exterior for a more comfortable gaming experience.

Corsair TC60 Fabric gaming chair The Corsair TC60 is one of the best fabric gaming chairs on the market right now. It offers plenty of good features for a relatively affordable price. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best ergonomic option: Razer Iskur Ergonomic

The Razer Iskur gaming chair is hard to ignore while discussing ergonomic chairs. Iskur is a premium gaming chair from the house of Razer that’s designed for gamers who spend a lot of time in front of the computer while gaming. The Razer Iskur is a great ergonomic gaming chair that comes in two size options and an add-on head cushion. Just like other Razer products, the Iskur gaming chair is also quite premium and costs a little bit more than other products, but we think this one’s worth it if you’re spending too much time in front of a computer.

One of the best things about the Razer Iskur gaming chair is that it comes with adjustable lumbar support. It’s a fully sculpted lumbar that should be able to keep you comfortable for long hours. Also, being able to adjust the angle of the lumbar support really makes it a better option over other chairs that don’t. A lot of gaming chairs have built-in lumbar support but not many let you adjust the angle. The Razer Iskur is unique in that regard and earns brownie points for being one of the better ergonomic gaming chairs on the market.

Razer is using PVC leather for the exterior of this chair. This means it’s not going to look and feel as premium as, say, the ones that use real leather, but it’ll get the job done. If that’s not your thing, then you can get the Razer Iskur gaming chair with a fabric exterior too. In addition to making the chair more breathable, it also gives it a very unique appearance. While the leather variant of the chair is available in both black and black/green color, the fabric variant of the chair is available in dark gray color. The fabric version of the chair also has adjustable lumbar support, which means you’re not missing out on much.

In addition to the adjustable lumbar support, you also get an adjustable back and headrest to get the best experience. Razer is also using a high-density molded form for the chair and it’s said to be quite comfortable even when you sit on it for long hours while gaming. The Razer Iskur gaming chair also has 4D armrests which is another great feature that we’ve come to expect from a lot of high-end gaming chairs. The base is also a strong powder-coated metal base which, according to Razer, should be able to handle a maximum weight of up to 136Kgs.

Overall, the Razer Iskur is a solid addition to this collection and we think it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking to buy a good quality gaming chair. The fact that it has adjustable lumbar support makes it very ergonomic and it should be more comfortable to use compared to a lot of other chairs. Coming in $399, this is also not the most expensive chair out there. If you want something more affordable then Razer also has the Iskur X. That version, however, doesn’t have the adjustable lumbar support, so keep that in mind.

Razer Iskur gaming chair The Razer Iskur is an ergonomic gaming chair that comes with a dedicated lumbar support system. You can even adjust the angle on the lumbar support on this chair. Features: Pros: Cons:

Best gaming chairs to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

There are plenty of gaming chairs on the market but these are the ones we think are worth considering for your setup. The Corsair T2 ROAD WARRIOR is a great option and we think it’s suitable for most people who are looking to upgrade from either an older chair or a basic office chair. If you’re looking for a big-sized gaming chair then you might want to consider the Dark Demon gaming chair. We think the Razer Iskur is also an excellent option as it features an adjustable lumbar support system, something that’s missing on even the most premium chairs out there. Besides that, we’ve also added a couple of other interesting options, so be sure to check all of them.

