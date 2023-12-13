Mechanical keyboards, once the norm, are making a major comeback. Many typists, PC gamers, and tech enthusiasts are ditching rubber membrane keyboards and re-discovering the accuracy, speed, comfort, and satisfying tactile feedback of mechanical keys. There are plenty of great mechanical keyboards you can buy, but many do-it-yourselfers prefer to customize or even build their own. A good keyboard is particularly important for gaming. Factors such as travel distance, input lag, and actuation pressure can all affect your in-game performance. Only the best gaming switches will do if you're building or upgrading a keyboard for this purpose.

What makes a keyboard "mechanical" are its switches. Each key has a mechanical switch that actuates when you press the keycap down. Many mechanical keyboards feature "hot swappable" switches, meaning users can simply pop out the switches and drop in new ones. You can also buy the components, such as the frame and switches, and build a mechanical keyboard from the ground up. Whatever your plans are, we've rounded up the best gaming switches, so you can build the perfect mechanical keyboard for your battle station.

The best gaming keyboard switches in 2023

Gateron Red Linear Mechanical Keyboard Switches Best overall Gateron is a top-rated switch maker and is a favorite of many mechanical keyboard users and builders. The Gateron Reds are excellent multi-use linear switches comparable to Cherry MX Reds but are cheaper (and, according to many, smoother). They offer a fast and smooth keypress without the tactile "bump," making them a great choice for gaming keyboards. Pros Smooth action is great for gaming

Versatile enough for non-gaming use

Reasonably quiet

Solid value Cons Not as satisfying as tactile switches

Actuation isn't customizable $35 at Amazon

Gateron is a name many mechanical keyboard enthusiasts will already be familiar with. This brand makes solid, budget-friendly keyboard switches comparable in quality to brand-name Cherry MX switches. However, many keyboard builders say that Gateron's offerings are even smoother. They're certainly more affordable, and that value makes the Gateron Reds the best overall keyboard switch for gaming.

The Gateron Red is a linear switch, meaning the keypress has no tactile "bump." With a reasonably light 45g actuation force, they offer a smooth keypress that's quick without being too sensitive. This makes these switches ideal not only for gaming but for general typing needs as well. If you're looking for the best keyboard gaming switch that's well-made, affordable, and versatile enough for everyday use, the Gateron Red ticks the most boxes at a great price.

Cherry MX Speed Silver Mechanical Keyboard Switches Runner-up The Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical keyboard switches are purpose-built for gaming. With a short travel distance and smooth linear design, the Speed Silvers are fast and responsive, making them ideal for fast-paced competitive games such as first-person shooters. However, their speed and sensitivity make them less versatile for everyday use than our other picks. Pros Fast and responsive

Quiet operation

Short travel distance

Ideal for fast-paced games Cons Expensive

Less versatile than others $60 at Amazon

Cherry MX is a household name in the world of mechanical keyboard switches, but this brand has faced increasingly stiff competition in recent years. Nonetheless, the Cherry MX Speed Silver is a mechanical switch many gamers keep turning to. It's a linear switch with the same 45g actuation force as the Cherry MX and Gateron Red switches. Still, the Speed Silver has a considerably shorter pre-travel distance (1.2mm instead of 2mm, referring to the distance the key must travel before hitting the actuation point) for a quick and responsive keypress.

That increased sensitivity makes the Cherry MX Speed Silver an ideal switch for twitch-reflex competitive games such as first-person shooters. That's a double-edged sword, however, as some users will find the Speed Silver too sensitive for general computing and slower-paced games like MOBAs and real-time strategy titles. Cherry MX switches also aren't cheap, at nearly a dollar per switch (depending on how many you buy). Still, the Speed Silvers are an excellent linear switch for gamers who need something faster than the Gateron Red.

Akko CS Silver Mechanical Keyboard Switches Best on a budget Maybe you're on a budget and looking for a fast gaming switch, or perhaps you just want to try a silver switch on the cheap. Whatever the case, the Akko CS Silver is a good linear gaming switch that's easy on the wallet. With their shorter actuation distance, these deliver similar performance to the Cherry MX Speed Silvers for a fraction of the price. Pros Similar performance to MX Speed Silvers

Fast enough for competitive gaming

Great value Cons Higher latency than Cherry switches

Not ideal for all-around use $18 at Amazon

There's no denying that Cherry MX switches can get expensive, even if you buy them in bulk. Builders and gamers looking for a more affordable high-speed gaming keyboard switch should check out the Akko CS Silvers. With a 43g actuation force and 1.5mm pre-travel distance, they deliver similar (although not identical) overall performance to the Cherry MX Speed Silver switches. They're a solid choice for fast-paced and competitive games, although builders should remember that these are naturally less versatile than red or brown switches.

The Akko CS Silver switches have a slightly higher latency than their Cherry MX counterparts, although this isn't something that most gamers are likely to notice much. You also shouldn't expect the same build quality and durability with these as you would with the pricier Cherry MX switches. Nonetheless, the Akko CS Silver is a solid gaming keyboard switch and a great value if you don't want to pay Cherry MX prices or want to try a new switch cheaply. Builders take note: These switches feature a "box" style stem, which adds stability to the keys but requires a compatible keycap.

Razer Yellow Linear Mechanical Keyboard Switches Premium pick If you own a Razer keyboard or like this brand's switches and want to use them in your build, the Razer Yellows are excellent linear switches for gaming and typing. They're well-made, responsive, and durable, with Razer claiming a 100-million keystroke lifespan. Pros Fast and consistent

Quiet operation

Good for competitive gaming

Solid build quality Cons Not as cheap as other brands

Not great for all-around use $25 at Amazon

Razer is an iconic maker of gaming gear, from desktop and laptop PCs to keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, and more. Some of its most popular gaming accessories are its mechanical keyboards, but you can buy some of its mechanical switches separately. Furthermore, since these Razer switches follow a standard pin connector and boxed stem design, they're compatible with just about any keyboard into which you can drop other switches.

Razer uses various types of switches in its pre-built keyboards, but the three mechanical switches you can buy separately are Yellow, Orange, and Green. Of the three, we like the Razer Yellow switches for gaming (Note that Razer uses its own color-naming scheme, so don't confuse these with "yellow" switches from other brands). These are linear switches with a 45g actuation force and 1.2 pre-travel distance, putting them in the same performance bracket as the Cherry MX Speed Silvers. That means they're useful for competitive FPS and other games where speed is a priority, although they may be less useful than red or brown switches for non-gaming tasks.

The Razer Yellows aren't as cheap as switches from brands like Gateron or Akko, but they're a bit less pricey per switch than Cherry MX. Razer rates its keyboard switches for a 100-million keystroke lifespan, too, so you can be sure these won't quit on you too soon. Like the Akko CS switch, these feature a box-style stem, so make sure you get keycaps that will fit.

Kailh Speed Copper Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Switches Fast and tactile The Kailh Speed Copper switches are a great option for gamers who prefer the feel of a tactile switch but want something fast enough for competitive gaming. Their action isn't as smooth from the factory as some more expensive brands, but the switches are quick, responsive, and affordable. Pros Satisfying tactile feedback

Fast and responsive

Great value Cons Not the smoothest action $40 at Amazon

Kailh is another popular keyboard switch brand for budget builds, and the Speed Copper is an interesting choice for gamers who want a speedy keystroke but prefer the sensory feedback of a tactile switch. Most speed-focused gaming keyboard switches are linear. The Kailh Speed Copper switch offers that "bump" with every key press, which many mechanical keyboard users find enjoyable. With an actuation force of 40g and a pre-travel distance of just 1.1mm, the Speed Copper switch allows for rapid keystrokes that high-speed competitive gamers will appreciate.

Keyboard builders who don't want to spend a lot of money will also appreciate the Kailh Speed Coppers, considering these are among the cheapest switches on our list. That said, they're generally not as smooth as higher-end switches from makers like Gateron, but this can vary between switch types and isn't likely to be a deal-breaker. If you're concerned about that, you should consider lubricating the switches, spending more on higher-quality switches, or going with a pre-lubricated option like our next pick. Also, bear in mind, these are sensitive switches designed for gaming, and there are better choices if you favor versatility.

Gateron Milky Yellow Pro Pre-Lubed Linear Switches Pre-lubricated The Gateron Milky Yellow Pros are great all-around linear switches for gaming and general use, but these also come pre-lubricated straight from the factory. This lubrication ensures a buttery smooth operation right out of the box, combined with the solid build quality and long-term reliability you can expect from Gateron. Pros Super-smooth action

Durable and reliable

Versatile all-around linear key Cons Relatively expensive $32 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboard switches have moving parts that create friction, so lubrication may be necessary to achieve the smoothest keystroke. You can lubricate the switches, but some makers, including Gateron, offer pre-lubed switches that save you the hassle. The Gateron Milky Yellow Pro switches deliver silky smooth action right out of the box, and they're great all-around switches for gaming and regular typing.

The Milky Yellow Pros are linear switches similar to the Gateron Reds. Both have a pre-travel distance of 2mm with a total travel distance of 4mm. The Milky Yellow Pros feature a higher actuation force of 50g, making them slightly heavier than the 45g Reds. Most gamers aren't likely to find this problematic, but it's something to be aware of, especially if you find the Cherry MX or Gateron Reds to be heavy enough already. The Milky Yellow Pros are a little more expensive than non-lubricated Gateron switches. However, they're still economical compared to pricier offerings from brands like Cherry MX or Razer.​​​​​​​

Gateron Brown Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Switches Most versatile The Gateron Brown switches are the tactile counterpart to the linear Reds, combining versatile action with a satisfying "bump" that lets you know when you've actuated the key. This feels good for typing and means you don't have to bottom out the key to know you've pressed it fully. If you want a great all-around switch for a keyboard you'll use for both gaming and work, the Gateron Brown is the one to get. Pros Satisfying tactile feedback

Good action for all-around use

Excellent value

Sturdy and durable Cons Not the best choice for pure gaming $35 at Amazon

Cherry MX Red and Gateron Red are arguably the two switches you'll see most recommended to gamers new to mechanical keyboards. However, those are linear switches, and many mechanical keyboard users prefer tactile switches like the Gateron Brown. These feature the same actuation force and travel distance as Gateron Reds, with the main difference being that Gateron Brown switches feature a slight "bump" about halfway into the keystroke. This gives your fingers actual feedback when the key has reached the actuation point, so you don't need to "bottom out" the key every time you press it. However, brown switches aren't nearly as noisy as the actual "clicky" blue ones, which is good if noise is a concern.

To sum it up, you should consider Gateron Brown switches for your gaming keyboard build if you like the action of red linear switches (namely, the actuation force and travel distance) but want a tactile alternative. Aside from their tactile function, the Gateron Browns are pretty much the same as the Reds, so they're good to go for gaming and typing. In our opinion, their tactile feel makes them more of a joy to use for typing than their linear counterparts, so they take the trophy as the best keyboard switches for builders who want the most versatility.​​​​​​​

Kailh Box Silent Pink Linear Mechanical Keyboard Switches Most quiet Mechanical keyboard users and PC gamers who are sensitive to noise (or are around others who are) should opt for a quieter switch like the Kailh Box Silent Pink. This linear switch isn't completely quiet, but its smooth linear operation and rubber dampener do a very good job of suppressing noise. Pros Very quiet operation

Smooth action

Fast and responsive Cons Non-standard stem design

Pricier than other Kailh switches $25 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards are generally noisier than rubber membrane keyboards, and while no mechanical switches are completely silent, the Kailh Box SIlent Pink switches come pretty close. These linear switches operate smoothly out of the box, with an actuation force of 35g and a 1.8mm pre-travel distance. Their increased sensitivity and shorter spring make them a good choice for fast-paced gaming, although these will take some getting used to for typists with a heavier touch.

This smooth action is part of why the Kailh Box Silent Pinks keep noise to a minimum, but the switches also feature a rubber dampener that muffles sound when the key bottoms out. This also dampens the feel of the key bottoming out, which is nice. One thing to note about these is that they feature a non-standard stem design with a circular perimeter. If you settle on the Box Silent Pink switches for your keyboard build, get keycaps to match.​​​​​​​

Best gaming keyboard switches: The bottom line

The best gaming keyboard switch depends on your needs, gaming habits, and budget. Most gamers, especially those new to mechanical keyboards, will be served best by a red linear switch. Cherry MX Red and Gateron Red are two of the most popular choices for mechanical gaming keyboards due to their great balance of sensitivity, consistency, and accuracy. The Gateron Reds are the superior choice, as they are more affordable (and arguably smoother) while still offering reliable performance and durability. The Gateron Red will hit the sweet spot for most gamers looking for the best mechanical switch.

Gateron Red Linear Mechanical Keyboard Switches Best overall Gateron Reds are our top recommendation for keyboard builders looking for the best all-around gaming keyboard switch. These linear switches are accurate and comfortable to use, are comparable in quality (and perhaps even better than) Cherry MX switches, and are easy on the wallet. $35 at Amazon

Given the ongoing mechanical keyboard renaissance, you have several other options. Competitive gamers who play fast-paced games such as first-person shooters may want something faster than a red switch, such as the Cherry MX Speed Silver or the more budget-friendly Akko CS Silver. Their shorter travel distance results in a faster keystroke, which could improve response times in-game (don't expect that to give you a huge competitive advantage, though). On the other hand, those who like the all-around versatility of a red switch but want something that offers more tactile feedback should go for a switch like the Gateron Browns. These tactile switches have a similar actuation force and travel distance to the linear Gateron Reds but add a satisfying "bump" to each keystroke.