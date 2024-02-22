Playing your favorite games on a PC requires either a gamepad or a keyboard and mouse. It's possible to purchase a keyboard designed for gaming for as little as $20, but I'd recommend splashing out a little more if you can. The more you spend, the better the features you'll unlock access to. My collection of gaming keyboards will include some budget-friendly examples, as well as some of the best mechanical keyboards around.

This keyboard has it all. Improved stabilizers, a revamped PCB, full hot-swap support for switches, a variety of designs and configurations, sound dampening, and even per-key programmable RGB lighting. If you want a custom mod-friendly keyboard, you can't go wrong with the Ducky One 3 TKL.

Keychron's K3 is designed around a wireless connection with your PC, using low-profile Gateron switches for quick keystrokes. This allows you to type thousands of words or make quick in-game movements with little effort, resembling an experience that of a laptop.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a full-size wireless mechanical keyboard with plenty of high-end features and a premium build quality. It's expensive but well worth it if you're after the best PC gaming experience.

The Keychron Q1 Pro is the mechanical keyboard to choose for those who want to do some modding. It's available as a bare bones kit or a full assembled keyboard, depending on which you'd prefer. Feel free to swap out just about anything inside the chassis.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 is a top-tier gaming keyboard with Razer optical switches, a unique command dial, macro keys, and stunning RGB backlighting. This keyboard will help optimize your gameplay and push you to the top of the leaderboards.

How to choose the best gaming keyboard

There are some factors to bear in mind when shopping around for a keyboard, especially one for playing PC games. The most important part of a keyboard is the price, which will determine how much you're comfortable paying for one. With mechanical keyboards, you'll have plenty of choices available for the kind of switch used. Not all switches feel and sound the same. Some are more "clicky" and louder than others, while there are switches for those who prefer silence and less tactile feedback.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 is one of the best gaming keyboards around and for good reason. Razer has perfected this keyboard over the years and the latest version brings together the best of what the brand has to offer with in-house switches and other improvements over V3. If you're already using a Razer mouse, the BlackWidow V4 will be able to connect to the same software for easier management of both peripherals. The excellent switches, cool lighting effects, and handy programmable buttons will take your gaming to the next level.

Roccat's Vulcan TKL Pro is a good pick for saving money and getting the most bang for your buck. This mechanical keyboard has optical switches, which are usually reserved for more expensive keyboards. Its clean design and responsive feel make it one of the better-value keyboards out there.