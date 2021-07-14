These are the Best accessories for gaming laptops: Mice, keyboards, headsets, and more

Gaming laptops are in high demand especially with all the new processors and graphics chips being introduced by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. More and more gamers are now relying on them instead of building a gaming desktop, as the market continues to offer limited supplies and high prices for GPUs and other chipsets. While the situation is slowly getting better, the adoption of gaming laptops has massively increased during the 2020-2021 period. According to Statista, the global gaming laptop market was valued at $10.96 billion in the year 2020 and forecasts predict that it will go up to $17.82 billion by the end of 2026.

At the same time, the gaming accessory market has also taken a leap with a 21% volume growth recorded in 2020 as reported by Futuresource Consulting. Apart from the high adoption of gaming PCs, the reason for this increase is due to the newly launched consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and Sony’s PlayStation 5. The report also says, “The gaming accessories market is highly competitive due to the presence of very few global vendors who hold a high market share. The manufacturers in the worldwide gaming accessories market are primarily focused on improving their portfolio of gaming accessories to stay competitive in the market.”

Today we are listing some of the best accessories for gaming laptops. We’ve included headsets, keyboards, mice, USB hubs, and many more that should elevate your experience. There are also some important items that can help you maintain the longevity of your laptop to some degree, while others will enhance your gaming setup.

Mouse, keyboards, controllers

Logitech G203 Lightsync Best budget gaming mouse The Logitech G203 comes in a variety of colors, and features an 8,000dpi sensor along with a slick RGB strip at a fairly affordable price tag. Buy from Amazon

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Best TKL mechanical keyboard One of the best TKL mechanical keyboards out there, the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL features a solid aluminum construction, per-key RGB backlighting, and a nifty OLED mini-display. It comes with the company's reliable red, blue or brown switches which are somewhat similar to the Cherry MX versions. Buy from Amazon

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Best multi-platform controller The 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ is a wireless game controller that's quite comfortable to use and supports a variety of platforms including PC, macOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Raspberry Pi. Buy from Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Best wireless mechanical keyboard Razer is a popular brand in gaming space and offers the BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard featuring aluminum construction, three connectivity modes, RGB lighting and the option of their green clicky or yellow linear switches. Buy from Amazon

Logitech G PRO X Best wireless gaming mouse The Logitech G Pro X stays on top of the pack if you're looking for the best wireless gaming mouse. It's super light, offers an excellent design for all sorts of grips and Logitech's lag-free Lightspeed wireless connectivity. It also supports wireless charging, but only through Logitech G’s Powerplay mousepad. Buy from Amazon

Xbox One Controller Best wireless controller The Xbox One wireless controller is a highly recommended gaming controller that offers the most seamless compatibility with laptops running on Windows. Buy at Amazon

Logitech F310 Affordable game controller The Logitech F310 is an inexpensive way to add a controller to your gaming laptop. It's a wired controller that offers support for both modern and old arcade style games with XInput and DirectInput. Buy from Amazon

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick Best arcade stick If you're heavily into arcade games, it's best to invest in an arcade stick controller like the Mayflash F300 rather than smashing the mushy keys on your gaming laptop. Buy from Amazon

Audio devices

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds Best true wireless earbuds If you want a lightweight, wireless audio solution, the Razer Hammerhead are a great pair of true wireless earphones for gaming. They feature 13mm drivers and low latency of 60ms for a lag-free experience. Buy from Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Best wireless gaming headset One of the most comfortable gaming headphones, the Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset offers one of the best designs. It offers Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and offers support for DTS Headphone:X 2.0, over 20 hours of battery life and Blue voice. Buy from Amazon

HyperX QuadCast Best gaming microphone This is a great condenser microphone for gamers who are into streaming and want a versatile product. It features some nifty features including tap-to-mute sensor, USB connectivity, selectable polar pattern dial and more. Buy from Amazon

Creative Sound Blaster X4 Best external sound card An external sound card is a great way to expand your audio setup, whether it's for gaming, streaming, or podcasting. The Creative Sound Blaster X4 is a reliable solution that features a hi-res 7.1 DAC dedicated line-in for your microphone and headsets, as well as a large volume dial that lights up. Buy from Amazon

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Best Bluetooth speaker For the best wire-free audio experience, get the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 that can deliver crystal clear sound, 15 hours of battery life, rugged design and a two-year warranty. Buy from Amazon

Logitech G560 Lightsync speakers Best gaming speakers Logitech's 2.1 speakers deliver great sound especially if you play a lot of action games thanks to the dedicated subwoofer. It also comes with RGB lighting to give it a gaming personality and some flair to your setup. Buy from Amazon

HyperX Cloud Orbit S Best wired gaming headset The HyperX Cloud Orbit S offers an extra-wide frequency response range from 10Hz going up to 50,000Hz large 100mm drivers. It even supports Waves NX technology for immersive directional sound and the option of connecting over a USB-C, USB-A, or a 3.5mm cable. Buy from Amazon

Blue Snowball iCE Best affordable microphone The Blue Snowball iCE is rated as one of the best if you’re looking for an affordable USB microphone. Apart from offering crisp audio, it comes with a sturdy build quality. Buy from Amazon

Maintenance and protection

Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Best cooling pad Gaming laptops can get extremely hot during long gaming sessions and if you're looking for a cooling pad, the Thermaltake Massive 20 is a great option featuring a 200mm fan, RGB lighting and a size that can accommodate laptops up to 19 inches. Buy from Amazon

Lenovo Legion Armored Backpack II Best gaming backpack Legion's Armored Backpack II is a double-layered gaming backpack capable of storing up to a 17 inch gaming laptop as well as compartments for your accessories like mouse, keyboard, charger, etc. Buy from Amazon

ACKLLR Anti Static Brushes Set Antistatic cleaning brush kit Keep your gaming laptop dust free with this cleaning brush kit made out of anti-static material. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth which is the best type of material to sweep fine dust. Buy from Amazon

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit Cleaning kit for your screen You don't want a dirty screen when you are sniping down enemies do you? Keep your laptop's screen spotless with this simple cleaning kit. The liquid agent is odorless and safe for all types of screens. Buy from Amazon

Casematix Laptop Hard Case Best hardshell case Get some extra protection for your gaming laptop with the Casematix hard case that offers water resistance and is compatible with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch size laptops. Buy from Amazon

Monitors and video

LG UltraGear 27GN850-B Best external gaming monitor LG makes some of the best gaming monitors and the UltraGear 27GN850-B offers the sweet spot with its 27 inch panel that offers a 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE Best portable gaming monitor A portable monitor allows you to carry your dual-screen setup with you and the ROG Strix XG17AHPE comes with a high 240Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time, Adaptive Sync and a built-in battery. Buy from Amazon

Elgato HD60 S Best external capture card If you plan to stream your gameplay, you'll need an external capture card. Elgato is one of the best in the business and the HD60 S lets you record and stream at 1080p 60fps resolution with zero-lag passthrough and ultra-low latency. Buy from Amazon

Dongles, adapters and more

Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Best docking station Convert your gaming experience into a fully-fledged workstation with this docking station that offers a variety of ports, an SD card reader, as well a 100W USB-PD. The angled design also lets you prop your laptop onto the dock itself. Buy from Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ USB C Hub Best USB-C hub Certain thin and light gaming laptops are now missing out on important I/O connectivity. Anker's handy USB-C hub is a good solution as it comes with an HDMI port, SD card slot, USB-A, and USB-C data ports, as well as 100W pass-through charging with Power Delivery. Buy from Amazon

Anker Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub Best USB extension hub Got limited USB Type-A ports on your gaming laptop? Extend that with the Anker Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub that offers a simple, clean and compact design. Buy from Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Best Thunderbolt 4 dock Razer's very own Thunderbolt 4 dock offers an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and of course RGB lighting. Buy from Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Best external SSD With modern games taking up an immense amount of storage space, an external SSD is a great idea to quickly and safely offload data from your internal drive. In the case of Samsung T7, it also offers a fingerprint scanner, if you are worried about security. Buy from Amazon

Other accessories

Corsair MM700 RGB gaming mouse pad Best mouse pad The Corsair MM700 is a large-sized gaming mouse pad with dimensions of 930mm x 400mm (36.6” x 15.8”). It offers a soft finish and RGB lighting that can be controlled using the iCUE software. Buy from Amazon

Logitech StreamCam Best webcam The Logitech StreamCam manages to dethrone the company's C922 by offering better picture quality with support for steady 1080p recording at 60fps along with great low light performance. Buy from Amazon

MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank Best power bank Most modern gaming laptops today offer support for USB-PD thus allowing you juice up the battery using a power bank. Do note that while this power bank can charge the battery, you will need to use the bundled charger while gaming to get the full potential of the graphics card. Buy from Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck Best live-streaming controller The Elgato Stream Deck can elevate your game streaming by offering a bunch of customizable LCD keys to trigger almost any action, thereby eliminating the need to map and memorize keyboard shortcuts. Buy from Amazon

Peak Designs Tech Pouch Best accessory organizer Keep all your cables, hard drives, USB drives, chargers, cables and other small accessories organized with the Peak Designs Tech Pouch that offers a number of storage pockets with its origami-style internal layouts. Buy from Amazon

Honeywell HTF090B Turbo Best desk fan Long gaming sessions can take a toll on your laptop and can lead to some sweaty palms. Having a portable USB-powered desk fan can help you out with both! Buy from Amazon

Govee Smart LED Light Bars RGB bars for a lit setup A great way to add some ambient lighting to your gaming setup, these RBG light bars support Alexa and Google voice assistants, 12 preset modes and an ambience mode using a tiny camera. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best and must-have accessories for your gaming laptop. In our opinion, you should primarily invest in good audio equipment and then eventually move on to other accessories for your setup.

If you haven’t decided on a new gaming laptop, we can help you make an informed decision. Take a look at our guide of the best gaming laptops to buy in 2021, the best gaming laptops on a budget, and the best laptops powered by AMD Ryzen processors.