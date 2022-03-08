These are the best gaming microphones you can buy in 2022

A good-quality gaming microphone is one of the best additions you can make to your setup. Be it for making your voice heard to your in-game teammates or for making sure you sound crystal-clear while streaming your gameplay online, a gaming microphone goes a long way to improve your overall experience. But just like any other peripherals, there are plenty of options when it comes to gaming microphones. So in this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best gaming microphones you can buy in 2022.

Navigate this article:

Best overall gaming microphone: HyperX QuadCast

HyperX has a lot of gaming peripherals to its name and we think its Quadcast gaming microphone is one of the best in the business. It’s a fairly simple microphone that gets the job done without costing too much money. It connects via USB, offers really good audio quality, and is fairly simple to use. It’s essentially one of those microphones that doesn’t really leave much room to complain about, so it’s our pick for the best overall gaming microphone you can buy on the market right now.

There’s not a lot going to with the HyperX Quadcast when it comes to the design, but it definitely looks different from a lot of other gaming microphones out there. This one has more of a “gaming” aesthetics, something that you may or may not really like. The HyperX Quadcast, as you can see, has a striking dramatic red lighting that illuminates when the microphone is essentially turned on. You can’t really change the color of the lights on this mic, so you’re stuck with red-colored lights. It may or may not work for you but we think it’ll look great if you have a matching setup with the same aesthetics.

If you don’t like the color red, then you can also pick up the HyperX Quadcast S, which is basically the RGB version of this microphone. That one, however, costs slightly more, so keep that in mind. Another good thing about the HyperX Quadcast is that this mic also comes with a tap to mute button on the top. You can instantly mute yourself by tapping the top of the microphone. The lights also turn off when you hit the mute switch, so that’s a good thing too.

Without getting too much into the details, it’s safe to say that the HyperX Quadcast microphone has really good audio quality. This microphone sounds nice and warm and the people hearing your voice will clearly hear and understand what you are saying. The audio quality of this microphone is good enough to be used for streaming too. There are definitely high-quality microphones out there for podcasting but we think this one is just as good.

The mounting options for the HyperX Quadcast are also great. You get a shock mount and desktop stand with the mic that keeps it suspended above the surface it’s placed on. While this should be enough for most people, we think it’s best to mount it on a boom mic arm. You can easily mount this mic on a boom arm, so that’s not an issue either. The buttons/controls are also easily accessible regardless of how you mount the microphone, so that’s good too.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the HyperX Quadcast microphone. For $100, we think this is definitely one of the best microphones you can buy on the market right now. It looks good, works well, and offers good mounting options, so what’s not to like? If you don’t like the red-colored lights, then be sure to pick up the RGB version.

HyperX QuadCast The HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone is one of the best mics out there right now. It carries an affordable price tag and offers a lot of good features too. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best overall gaming microphone: Elgato Wave:3

Elgato is one of the most reliable names in the streaming space with a ton of products under its belt. In addition to products like capture cards and Stream Decks, Elgato also has other streaming gear including lights, green screen, and more. The company also offers a high-quality microphone called Wave:3 and we think it’s a solid addition to this collection. This particular microphone offers some great features and it’s our pick for the alternate best gaming microphone you can buy in 2022.

There is a lot to like about the Elgato Wave:3 but one thing that makes it better over a lot of other options is how simple it is to set this microphone up and get started. Setting up the Elgato Wave:3 is as simple as plugging in your microphone to the computer and you are ready to record or start talking. The Elgato Wave:3 comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable. Using the Elgato Wave:3 is also fairly simple.

There’s a dial on the front that clicks in to let you cycle through different volume options. The top of the Elgato Wave:3 is also touch-sensitive and you can tap it to mute the microphone. Tapping the touch-sensitive panel will make the LED ring around the dial turns red. This is very similar to the HyperX QuadCast microphone that we just saw. The overall build quality of the Wave:3 is also great. The mic is made out of metal and hard plastic with a brushed matte finish. It’s got a compact form factor and won’t take much space on your desk or the setup overall. By default, the microphone comes with a plastic mount screwed onto a metal stand, but you can also mount it on any microphone arm.

Another interesting thing to note about the Wave:3 is that it works well with the Elgato WaveLink software. This software is great for a variety of things including recording, streaming, and more. If you’ve ever used software like the VoiceMeeter, then you’ll feel right at home with the Elgato WaveLink. The overall audio quality of Wave:3 is also great. It’s not the best option for professional studio recording needs, but we think it’s a great microphone for both live streamers as well as podcasters. That’s not necessarily a bad thing because, well, that’s who this microphone is aimed at.

If you are a streamer or simply looking for a good-quality microphone to add to your gaming setup, then we highly recommend picking up the Elgato Wave:3 mic. This is a compelling microphone that offers a lot of great features and pretty good audio quality. And at $150, we think it’s really hard to go wrong with the Wave:3. There are plenty of other more expensive microphones on the market that are not as good as the Wave:3. Besides that, this microphone is often available at discounted prices, so be sure to hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

Elgato Wave:3 gaming microphone The Elgato Wave:3 is yet another reliable gaming microphone that works well for a variety of use-cases. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best gaming microphone for streaming: Blue Yeti X

A good-quality microphone is a must-have if you stream your gameplay online on platforms like Twitch, YouTube Gaming, etc. Sure, you can get away with a basic microphone for using in-game but we think having a good-quality microphone is a non-negotiable when it comes to streaming. There are plenty of reliable, high-end microphones out there but there’s one name that stands out — the Blue Yeti X. The Yeti X is essentially a souped-up version of the Yeti, Blue’s flagship microphone.

The Blue Yeti X is a desktop USB microphone that offers a slightly better experience than its predecessor, the Yeti. One thing to note about the Blue Yeti X is that you’d want to speak directly at it, and not into its top. We say that because the diaphragms on this mic are aimed to the front, sides, and back. As for the interface, the Blue Yeti has a gain dial on the front with lights that shows how loud you are currently speaking. We think this is a great addition as it allows you to adjust your volume without having to look at the monitoring software separately for this.

You get a micro USB port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Setting up the Blue Yeti is as simple as plugging in a micro USB cable and switching to the Yeti X as the input in your computer. There’s also a socket at the bottom that allows you to mount the microphone on a stand. While the Blue Yeti X comes with a hard metal stand of its own, you can also mount it on other stands or mic arms that you may have. For software, you can install the Logitech GHub to control different things like equalizer, LED lights, and more.

The Blue Yeti was quite popular for its audio quality and its successor, the Yeti X, is no different. You can expect the same level of quality from the Blue Yeti X too, if not more. This is one of those microphones that’ll work well in a variety of environments. While this is a great microphone for recording your own voice for, say a podcast, we think it’s equally good for streamers too. In fact, you can also use this microphone to speak in-game with your teammates or on Discord. We’re sure your buddies in-game will appreciate the crisp and clean microphone quality.

One of the best things about the Blue Yeti X microphone is that it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to buy it. This particular mic is available for just $139 at the time of writing this article, and we think it’s a solid price for a flagship product. If you don’t mind spending a little bit more, then you can also buy the World Of Warcraft edition of this particular microphone that comes with a boom arm, shock mount, and pop filter too. Alternatively, you can also pick the non-X version of the Yeti if you want to save a bit more money on your purchase. We think it’s an equally good microphone for a variety of use-cases including podcasting.

Blue Yeti X microphone The Blue Yeti X is one of the best microphones out there that can even be used for professional recording use-cases besides gaming and streaming. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Second best gaming microphone for streaming: NZXT Capsule

NZXT is a popular name in the computing space that has a lot of great hardware including PC cases, AIO coolers, and more. However, it’s probably not the name that would come to your mind when you think of microphones. Well, guess what? NZXT has a couple of peripherals to its name and gaming microphones happen to be one of them. The NZXT Capsule gaming microphone is a simple and stylish gaming microphone that we think is worth considering. It’s a fairly affordable mic that works well for a variety of use-cases, and we think it deserves a spot in this collection.

The NZXT Capsule microphone, as you can see, has a fairly simple design. There’s not a lot going on when it comes to the overall build and we think it’s got a very minimal design. You’ll see only two buttons on the body of the microphone along with a ring light on the bottom. The top knob controls the gain of the mic whereas the bottom one adjusts the volume of the headphones you’re wearing. Additionally, you also get a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm jack. This particular microphone can be connected to a variety of different arms but we think it will look best with NZXT’s own boom arm.

The NZXT Capsule microphone has a cardioid polar pattern and it sounds good overall. The audio quality that you get with this microphone is good for both gamers as well as streamers alike. In fact, you can also use this microphone to record podcasts. While the overall audio quality of the Capsule may not be as good as what you’d get from a high-end professional-grade microphone, we think it’s better than a lot of other options in its price range.

You need necessarily need software to use the NZXT Capsule mic, but we recommend using one to adjust the audio quality. Also, NZXT doesn’t have its own software to tweak or adjust settings, so you may have to rely on other third-party monitoring software. Casual users, however, need not bother looking for software and can simply rely on the basic controls. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the NZXT Capsule gaming microphone. It’s an easy-to-use microphone that also happens to look good with its sleek design. We think this particular microphone will have absolutely no issues blending into most setups.

The overall audio quality of the Capsule mic is also great for gaming, streaming, podcasting, and more. The plug-and-play nature of the NZXT Capsule microphone makes it a great option for those who don’t want to deal with the hassle of setting up a professional-grade microphone for, say, just casually playing with their friends online or for streaming. The NZXT Capsule mic is readily available on the market right now for as low as $129. It’s also available in white and black color options, so be sure to pick the one that suits the overall aesthetics of your setup.

NZXT Capsule The NZXT Capsule is a sleek gaming microphone that comes with in-line controls and an LED ring at the bottom. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best budget microphone: Blue Snowball ICE

If you are someone who is just getting started with gaming or streaming games online and don’t want to spend a lot of money on microphones then we recommend checking out the Blue Snowball ICE microphone. This particular mic is currently available for just $39, making it one of the most affordable microphones on the market right now, if not the most. As the name suggests, this mic is made by the same company that makes the Yeti microphone, so you can expect it to offer good audio quality overall too.

When it comes to the design, the Blue Snowball ICE, as you can see, looks exactly like a Snowball. It’s got a spherical design that we think looks great overall. It’s available in both black as well as white color options, so you get the option to pick based on the overall aesthetics of your setup. Regardless of the color, you pick, however, there’s no denying that it’s got a retro look and feel to it. The build quality of the Blue Snowball ICE is also great as it comes with sturdy metal construction and sits on a hard metal stand with three legs.

The Blue Snowball ICE is a bit on the heavier side, but you can easily mount it on a boom arm too. It’s not as compact as a lot of other options that we’ve mentioned in this collection, so keep that in mind. The Blue Snowball ICE also excels when it comes to audio quality. With a cardioid pattern, you can easily get good quality out of this microphone just by keeping it in your vicinity. The mic should be able to pick up the audio as long as you are not further out than 8-inches from it.

The Blue Snowball ICE has a frequency response range of 40Hz –18 kHz versus the full range on other high-end Blue mics. While you don’t get quite the same fidelity as you would on other high-end microphones, we don’t think it’s necessarily a deal-breaker. That’s not something you’ll notice outside of recording software. In fact, we think it’s perfectly fine for using it while gaming or even for streaming games online on platforms like Twitch over compressed formats.

The Snowball ICE doesn’t require any software at all to get started either. Setting it up is as simple as connecting to your PC via the USB port and changing the input to Blue Snowball ICE. Sure, you can use a bunch of software to monitor the audio, but we think it works well without one too. There’s also not a lot to talk about the interface of Snowball ICE either. You get an LED indicator light on the front that lets you know whether or not the mic is working. And as we mentioned earlier, you can also mount the mic to any other microphone mount of your choice if you don’t necessarily like the one that comes with it.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the Blue Snowball ICE microphone. This particular mic is currently available for just $39, which is a great price for the kind of experience it delivers. Even outside the discounted pricing, you can buy this for as low as $50. We think even that’s a decent price for all the features that it brings to the table.

Blue Snowball ICE microphone The Blue Snowball ICE is a simple and compact microphone that works well for gaming, streaming, recording, and more. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best compact gaming microphone: Razer Seiren Mini

While the Blue Snowball ICE also has a fairly compact form factor, we think there are other mics that’ll occupy less space on your desk. The Razer Seiren Mini, for instance, is a solid option and we think it’s one of the most compact gaming microphones you’ll find on the market. And despite its compact form-factor, the Razer Seiren Mini doesn’t skimp on any of the important features, which is great. As such, it’s our pick for the best compact gaming microphones you can buy on the market right now.

The Razer Seiren Mini is a great microphone that works well for a variety of use-cases. Not only is it a solid option to consider for gaming and streaming, but we think it’s equally good for video conferencing and even podcasting. Its compact form factor also makes it very easy to carry, thereby making it a great option for those who need a mic to take on the go. Using the Razer Seiren Mini is simple as connecting it to your PC and changing the audio input to the mic. You don’t have to fiddle with too many cables or set up any complicated software to get started with it.

The Razer Seiren Mini, as you can see, has a simple and sleek pill-shaped chassis. This particular microphone is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It’s also relatively lightweight, making it easier to carry around. Despite the small size, the Razer Seiren Mini doesn’t feel delicate or cheap. We think it’s got quite the personality and it’ll look great on a variety of different desk setups. One thing to note about the Razer Seiren Mini is that it comes with a very short stand. While that makes sense to keep the overall form-factor small, we think it might be an issue while using it. We recommend mounting it to a boom arm while using it.

Another thing to note about the Razer Seiren Mini is that it lacks onboard buttons and inputs. All you get is a micro USB port on the mic to connect it to your PC and that’s about it. This means you will have to rely on your PC or the software that you’re using to adjust things like volume, gain, and more. Sadly, there’s no button to even mute yourself which is a little bit annoying considering you’ll have to go digging your PC to find the mute button. We prefer using other mics like the HyperX QuadCast or the Elgato Wave:3 for this as they allow you to simply tap on the mic to mute.

The Seiren Mini has supercardioid polar pattern, which means the sound field it picks is very directional. It has a narrow pick-up on the front and a little bit on the back, but it rejects noise from the sides. The mic has a 14mm condenser capsule that records 16-bit audio at a 44.1kHz to 48kHz sample rate. The overall audio quality is great, but there’s nothing to rave about, really. That’s not necessarily a bad thing because it does a pretty decent job of capturing the audio, be it for gaming or for streaming. That being said, we won’t recommend using this mic for professional workflows like studio recording or even podcasting.

Razer Seiren Mini gaming microphone The Razer Seiren Mini is one of the most affordable gaming microphones in this collection. It's also one of the most compact microphones you'll find out there. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best compact microphone: V-MODA Boom Pro X

If you don’t want a microphone that demands a dedicated space on your desk or some additional space for a stand, then we recommend checking out the V-MODA Boom Pro X microphone. This is as small and compact as it gets when it comes to gaming microphones. The V-MODA Boom Pro X connects directly to the 3.5mm jack of your headset to upgrade the overall microphone quality. This is perfect for those who don’t want to buy a high-end, expensive headset, yet want a good-quality microphone attached to it.

Despite being as small as it is, the V-MODA Boom Pro X comes with an in-line remote with volume and mute sliders. You also get a 3.5mm Y-splitter which is necessary if your desktop has two separate inputs for mic and headphones. Additionally, you also get a 3.5mm extension cable, doubling the length of the cord from 100cm to 200cm.

Connecting and using the Boom Pro X microphone is fairly simple. All you need is headphones with a 3.5mm input for wired listening and a computer or a smartphone with a 3.5mm input. Well, this means you may have to use a dongle if your smartphone doesn’t have a headphone jack. Your host device of choice should automatically route the audio input through the mic and the output to headphones as soon as you connect the Boom Pro X mic.

While you get an in-line volume slider with the mic, you don’t get the gain volume slider. This microphone doesn’t have built-in monitoring, but that’s understandable given the sheer size of this thing. You will need dedicated software to monitor the audio. You do get a mute button, which is very handy.

Moving on to the audio quality, well the Boom Pro X sounds decent for its size. It’s certainly not the best-sounding microphone in this collection, but we think it gets the job done without demanding much from the user. While the audio quality of the Boom Pro X isn’t as clear and crisp as something coming out of a professional microphone like the Blue Yeti X, we think it should be enough for gaming or even streaming. One thing to note about the Boom Pro X mic is that it does a great job of reducing the background noise.

Overall, we think the V-MODA BoomPr X mic is a great option to consider if you don’t want to buy a proper microphone that demands space on your desk. The Boom Pro X is compact enough to be plugged directly into your headset without having to worry about connecting any USB connections or support software. This is also a good option for those who have decent-sounding headphones with no mic or a poor quality mic that needs to be replaced with something simple. This particular mic is priced at $45, making it yet another affordable option to consider, Alternatively, you can also pick up the Boom Pro (non-X) model of this mic that serves the same function but has an omnidirectional polar pattern. That mic is available for just $25 to $30, so be sure to check it out.

V-MODA Boom Pro X gaming microphone The V-MODA Boom Pro X is a fairly simple microphone that works with a variety of different devices without demanding a dedicated space. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Stylish gaming microphone: EPOS B20

A lot of the microphones mentioned in this particular collection look great but we think the EPOS B20 is one of the best-looking gaming microphones out there on the market. This is one that we’d recommend if you are on the lookout for a stylish microphone to add to your setup, be it for gaming or for streaming. The EPOS B20 comes in a gunmetal color, which is similar to the EPOS H3 gaming headset. It’s got a tall, black-colored metallic cylindrical body with the top third mesh and controls for volume and mute.

You also get an LED indicator light that glows white when the mic is in use and turns red when it’s muted. Underneath, you get a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall, we think this is definitely one of the best-looking microphones you can find on the market right now. This sophisticated mic will look great on a variety of different setups. When it comes to the specs, the EPOS B20 offers broadcast quality at 24-bit via a plug-n-play USB connection. It also offers four different pickup patterns for different use cases. The EPOS B20 is said to offer great audio quality overall. The best thing about this particular microphone is that it works well right out of the box without having to fiddle with any kind of settings whatsoever.

Setting up the microphone is also fairly simple, and you can further tune things like gain, sidetone volume, and pickup patterns with the help of the onboard dials if you really want to get the most out of the mic. The EPOS B20 works well with the EPOS Gaming suite software, so be sure to install it to fine-tune other settings of the mic. Monitoring is built into the microphone itself, so you are not necessarily going to miss out on much if you don’t have access to the software either.

The EPOS B20, as we mentioned earlier, offers four pickup patterns — Cardioid, Bidirectional, Stereo, and Omnidirectional pickup. While most people will use it in the cardioid pattern for gaming or even streaming, we think it’s also good for those who want to have guests over for a podcast recording session. You can use either the bidirectional or the Omnidirectional pattern to pick up multiple voices around the mic. The EPOS B20 is known to be a little sensitive to background noise, though, so keep that in mind. Also, the fact that you can connect your headphones directly to the microphone makes it a great option that offers excellent EQ and virtual surround sound.

The EPOS B20 is available to purchase for $150 right now, which we think it’s a solid price. It’s not the most affordable microphone on the market, but we think it offers a good set of features for the price. Not to mention, it’s one of the best-looking microphones of all that has a great build quality overall.

EPOS B20 gaming microphone The EPOS B20 is one of the best-looking gaming microphones you can buy on the market right now. It also offers a good set of features for the price. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best gaming microphones to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of the best gaming microphones list. As you can see, there’s no shortage of gaming microphones on the market and there are a lot of great options to choose from. That being said, we think most users will find plenty of what they need in the HyperX QuadCast gaming microphone. We think this is a great mic overall that works for both gaming as well as streaming. Alternatively, the Elgato Wave:3 is yet another solid option to consider if you don’t mind spending a little bit more money. Those who are looking to buy something premium can check out the Blue Yeti X whereas budget shoppers should consider buying either the Blue Snowball ICE or the Razer Seiren Mini.

If you ended up on this page looking for some peripherals for your new gaming setup, then consider checking some of our other collection articles including the best mechanical keyboards, best monitors, and the best webcams. It’s never a bad time to upgrade or build a new setup from scratch, and you’ll find a lot of great options in these articles. Alternatively, you can also consider joining our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your build or get more product recommendations from the experts in our community.