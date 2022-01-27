These are the best gaming mice you can buy in 2022

Buying a good gaming mouse is one of the best investments you can make for your setup. A top-notch gaming mouse isn’t going to magically make you a better gamer, but it’ll greatly improve your overall experience. Whether you’re upgrading to a better sensor or simply ditching wires to remove cable clutter, there are plenty of options to choose from. From the weight and ergonomics of a mouse to its DPI range and polling rates, there’s a lot to consider while shopping for the best gaming mice. We’re going to take a look at some of the best gaming mouse options in this article, so you can finally ditch that lackluster mouse and upgrade to something that’ll truly help you have a great gaming experience.

The best overall wired gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

If you’re someone who prefers a wired gaming mouse over the wireless options, then we recommend taking a look at the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse. A lot of gaming mice have launched since the DeathAdder V2 first came out, but we think it still holds its own in this extremely crowded space. It’s a fairly simple mouse that offers a good mix of features for the right price. There’s not a lot to complain about the DeathAdder V2 and it’s our pick for the best wired gaming mouse you can buy in 2022.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 measures 127mm x 61.7mm x 42.7mm and weighs 82g. It’s not the lightest mouse out there but it sits in a comfortable spot. It’s got a fairly large profile but the flared front makes it wider and easy to hold. The DeathAdder V2 has satisfying curves and rubber grips for a comfortable experience. There’s also very little in the name of RGB but we like the subtle lights on the wheel and the logo on the shell.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 has eight buttons in total. You configure each one of them in the Synapse software to use what’s ideal for you. Besides the left and right-click buttons, you get two buttons on the left side, two DPI buttons behind the scroller, and a button on the bottom of the mouse that lets you cycle through up to 5 different profiles. The mouse uses Razer Optical switches with 70M click durability and a response time of 0.2ms. That’s ridiculously quick, making it one of the best gaming mice out there even for competitive online games.

The DeathAdder V2 comes with a braided cable which Razer says is designed to produce minimal drag. That’s good but we still recommend using a mouse bungee if you’re using a wired mouse to have smooth tracking. The mouse also uses Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor with 20,000 DPI sensitivity and 650IPS tracking speed. This particular sensor is better than the one used on its predecessor. A powerful sensor coupled with a relatively low weight makes it a fantastic mouse for gaming. It works with a variety of games and you should have no issues getting used to it.

Overall, we think the Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best wired gaming mice on the market right now. Razer has listed this mouse for $70, but you’ll often find it at a discounted price. We’ve seen this mouse retail for as low as $40, which is insanely good value for everything it brings to the table. Razer also has a wireless version of this mouse called the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless. That mouse, however, costs more and is also slightly heavier than this one. It’s a great mouse but we think there are better wireless options out there. If you want something more affordable then be sure to check out the Logitech G203 Lightsync, which is our pick for the best budget gaming mice right now.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a fantastic wired gaming mouse that offers a good mix of features at a relatively affordable price. It comes with 8 programmable buttons and a 20,000 DPI sensor. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best overall wireless gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is over three years old now, but it’s still a top gaming mouse that handily beats a lot of other options on the market. It gets all the basics right and leaves very little room to complain about. It’s a bit on the expensive side but it offers plenty of noteworthy features that make it a top option for esports professionals and casually competitive gamers.

One of the best things about the Logitech G Pro Wireless is its design. It’s not the lightest gaming mouse on the market, but at 80g, it’s definitely lighter than a lot of other popular picks including the Razer Mamba, Logitech G502, and more. It’s an ambidextrous mouse and Logitech allows you to add side buttons on either side of the mouse or none at all. The buttons are easily removable and are held together in place with magnets. It’s worth pointing out that the G Pro Wireless has a low-profile design which means it’s not necessarily ideal for those with big hands.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless has a smooth black plastic body with no textures whatsoever, but it feels smooth and comfortable to hold while gaming. As for the button, you get the standard left and right buttons along with a clickable scroller and two thumb buttons on either side. There’s also a DPI button, but Logitech decided to put it at the bottom of the mouse instead of adding it behind the scroll wheel.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is rocking a Hero 16K sensor under the hood, which offers plenty of range for everyone. It relies on a USB dongle for its connection and uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology to offer a 1ms report rate. There’s not much in the name of RGB lighting but you do get a glowing ‘G’ logo on top of the mouse right below the DPI dots. You can use Logitech’s G Hub software to configure the lights and set different profiles with varying DPI. The G Pro Wireless has onboard memory to store up to five user profiles which makes it very easy to use with different systems.

The gaming experience is also fantastic with the G Pro Wireless. The comfortable design and the lightweight body makes it suitable to be used with a variety of games. The G Pro Wireless, in case you don’t know, is a popular pick among esports professionals who’re into competitive FPS titles. That being said, you should have absolutely no issues using it other casual gaming too. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the G Pro Wireless. The caveats include an expensive price tag and the notorious “double-click” issue that seems to have bothered a lot of users, but none of it takes away from the fact that it’s one of the best wireless gaming mice you can buy right now. Logitech also makes a lightweight version of this mouse if you’re interested in something lighter than the regular G Pro Wireless mice.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now. It's a go-to option for both esports professionals and casual gamers alike. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best budget wired gaming mouse: Logitech G203 Lightsync

If you’re looking for a reliable budget wired gaming mouse then it can’t get better than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. There are plenty of options in the budget space but the G203 undercuts a lot of them by shaving a few dollars off while retaining a lot of great features. At $30, the Logitech G203 is hard to ignore, which is why it’s our pick for the best budget wired gaming mouse right now.

Before we begin, it’s worth pointing out that we’re talking about the Logitech G203 Lightsync, not Lightspeed. The Lightsync name indicates this mouse’s compatibility with the Logitech G app and RGB lighting system. This means you can use the supported software to sync the lighting of the mouse with other Logitech peripherals. This brings us to the design of the mouse. There’s a thin light strip along the rear palm rest edge of the mouse. This particular strip has three lighting zones, as opposed to just a single strip. The triple lighting zone allows you to configure a tri-color gradient that looks fantastic, especially when paired with other peripherals.

The Logitech G203 Lightsync has 6 programmable buttons in total, similar to the G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse. It also offers a DPI range of 200-8,000, which should be enough for most gamers who’re looking to buy this kind of budget mouse. The sensor used in this particular mouse is tried and tested and suitable for consistent performance across a variety of games. One of the main differences between this one and the Razer DeathAdder V2 is essentially just the form factor. The G203 is relatively smaller, so it’s more suitable for people with small hands. They’re both identical in terms of weight, so you’re not going to notice a huge difference.

All in all, we think the Logitech G203 Lightsync sits comfortably in the category of budget-conscious gaming mice. There’s no shortage of affordable gaming mice out there but we think the G203 Lightsync is better than others in more ways than one. It has a no-nonsense design, good RGB support, a reliable sensor, and a comfortable form factor. There are only a handful of gaming mice out there that offer those features, especially for this price.

That being said, we think the G203 Prodigy is also a good option to consider. The G203 Prodigy is still available on the market, that too at a surprisingly low price. So if you happen to stumble across a cheap G203 Prodigy for under $30 then be sure to grab it. You’re not going to miss much besides the gradient lighting support and the color options. And if you don’t mind spending a bit more then you can also check out the options in this collection including the Razer DeathAdder V2. We suggest you hit the link below to find the best price for the G203 Lightsync online right now.

Logitech G203 Lightsync The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a reliable wired gaming mouse that's easy for us to recommend for budget shoppers. Despite the affordable price tag, it offers a good set of features including a good sensor, a comfortable form-factor, and more. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best budget wireless gaming mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an easy recommendation when it comes to the best wireless gaming mouse. It’s not the most impressive mouse out there but we think it checks a lot of boxes to become a reliable option at a relatively affordable price. As such it’s our pick for the best overall wireless gaming mouse in 2022. Coming in at just $40, it’s an incredibly cheap wireless gaming mouse with just a few caveats.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed, as you can see, is a fairly simple-looking mouse. It’s available in a bunch of different colors and all of them look quite adorable. It has an ambidextrous design that’s a bit slimmer than a lot of other mice. Its small size makes it comfortable for both palm and claw grippers. Weighing in at 99g, it’s not the lightest mice out there but it effortlessly glides and moves around on different surfaces, making it a solid option for FPS gamers. You will also appreciate the PTFE feet that come out of the box.

One thing that’s worth pointing out about the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is that it uses a AA battery. That could be a deal-breaker if you prefer rechargeable mice. Sure, you can use rechargeable AA batteries but you can’t charge the mouse itself with a cable. The battery life isn’t particularly interesting either as you only get about 250 hours of use with a fresh battery. It goes without saying adding a separate battery also adds to the overall weight of the mouse.

But if you’re willing to look past that then you’ve got yourself a fantastic gaming mouse with a reliable and powerful sensor. It offers a max DPI of 12,000, which makes it better than a lot of gaming mice on the market. You can use the Logitech G Hub software to configure and save up to five profiles, thanks to the onboard storage. Sadly, there’s no RGB lighting, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a lot of people,

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed comes with six fully programmable buttons. In addition to the left and right-click buttons, you get two additional buttons on the side along with a clickable scroller and a DPI button. The buttons have satisfying feedback which makes up for a good user experience. The connectivity of the mouse is also on-point. The G305 Lightspeed is known to be very responsive with minimal input lag. The connection is reliable enough to be used as much as 10ft away from its receiver, but that’s obviously not an ideal scenario.

All things considered, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a great mouse that performs well and offers a reliable connection with no lag. The form-factor is also comfortable to use for long gaming sessions. It’s not without its caveats, though. It uses a AA battery, as we mentioned earlier, which means it’s a hassle to keep changing the batteries every time you run out of juice. It also doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity and relies on a receiver for connectivity. If that’s a deal-breaker for you then feel free to look for other options mentioned in this collection.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse. It's available in a variety of colors and has a comfortable form factor that makes it easy to use. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best lightweight FPS gaming mouse: Glorious Model O-

It’s getting increasingly difficult to ignore Glorious as the company continues to expand its product portfolio across different categories. The company is home to a range of gaming mice that are known for their lightweight design and a fast, reliable sensor for gaming. If you’re in the market to buy a good quality lightweight FPS gaming mouse then we think the Glorious Model O- should definitely be on top of the list.

The Glorious Model O- is essentially a smaller version of the Model O which the company first announced as its symmetrical wired FPS gaming mouse. This $50 gaming mouse weighs 58g, making it one of the lightest options out there. The mouse, as you can see, has a honeycomb shell which is key to achieving a feather-light weight. And for those who’ve not used a lightweight mouse for FPS gaming or are skeptical about using one, well, it truly is something that needs to be experienced. Again, it’s not going to magically turn you into a human aimbot, but it’ll definitely allow you to explore lower DPI levels and work on your form.

One of the best things about this particular mouse is that it comes with G-skates feet. This eliminates the need to buy third-party skates for your mouse for smooth tracking. That, in addition to a reliable sensor, makes it a great option for FPS gaming. The Glorious Model O- uses a Pixart 3360 sensor. This is a tried and tested sensor that’s being used in a lot of esports mice. It has a 1000 Hz polling rate and lift-off distance of less than 0.7mm, which is among the best in the industry.

The Model O- gaming mouse comes with a total of six buttons. It uses Omron switches that are rated for over 20 million clicks. The mouse also has plenty of RGB lights on the body, which you can easily control via companion software. You can also use the same software to create custom profiles with different DPI settings to be changed on the fly. There’s also a dedicated DPI indicator at the bottom of the mouse that makes it easier for you to identify the right setting without having to open the software each time to change the setting.

Overall, the Glorious Model O- is a fantastic gaming mouse for competitive FPS games. You can also consider buying the regular Model O mouse if you don’t like using a small-sized gaming mouse. Glorious also has the Model D which is essentially very similar to the Model O, except it has an asymmetric ergonomic design. Model D is also available in a small form factor, so you get the option to choose between two different sizes if you prefer using an ergonomic mouse. Glorious is yet to make it extremely big in the gaming mice space, but we think that’ll eventually happen once they manage to iron out some quality control issues. A lot of these Glorious gaming mice aren’t readily available on the market, but you can hit the link below to see if they’re in stock on Amazon.

Glorious Model O- Gaming Mouse The Glorious Model O- is our pick for the best lightweight FPS gaming mouse you can buy in 2022. It only weighs 58g and offers plenty of great features including a reliable sensor, G-skates mouse feet, and more. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best lightweight FPS gaming mouse: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Achilles

There are a couple of things you need to know about Finalmouse before you actually buy, or at least try to buy one. Finalmouse makes some of the most sophisticated mice on the market. They’re considered to be the best ultra-light gaming mice that are mostly used by those who are extremely passionate about competitive games. Also, Finalmouse releases its mice in drops and they’re only available until stocks last. So why are we recommending something that you probably can’t buy? Well, none of that takes away from how good the mouse really is. It’s hard to ignore Finalmouse while discussing “best gaming mice”, and we think it definitely deserves a spot in our collection.

The Finalmouse Starlight 12, as you can see, has a very unique design. It’s made out of a magnesium alloy and feels very solid in hand. It also has a honeycomb shell, similar to the one we saw on the Glorious Model O- mouse above. This isn’t a necessity to make lightweight gaming mice as we’ve seen with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, but a lot of lightweight mice have a honeycomb shell. It’s almost like a signature lightweight design at this point. Also, 42g is insanely light for a gaming mouse. In fact, something like this will feel comically light if you’re coming from a particularly heavy mouse, so keep that in mind. Finalmouse mentions that the magnesium chassis can slightly vary in thickness due to the manufacturing processes & complexities, so you should expect +2/-2g of weight difference.

This particular version of the mouse has a small form factor, so you may have to look elsewhere if you prefer using heavier mice. All Finalmouse mice use a custom Final sensor with a Resolution (CPI) of up to 20,000 and a maximum polling rate of 1000Hz. You get a total of six buttons on the Finalmouse Starlight-12, with two of them being on the side. It also uses virgin Grade PTFE feet that smoothly glide on all surfaces without any issues.

The Finalmouse Starlight 12 comes with a rechargeable battery inside which is said to be good for about 150 hours of use on a single charge. You can also use it with a cable to quickly top up the battery. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the Finalmouse Starlight-12. It’s definitely one of the most expensive gaming mice on the market, but enthusiasts will truly appreciate the features on offer here. Not to mention, the mouse itself looks like a work of art. Finalmouse manages to do that while keeping the weight low, which is again, very impressive. There are a couple of different versions of Finalmouse Starlight-12, but they’re mostly just different colors variants.

Finalmouse has made a lot of other gaming mice in the past but they’re all sold out right now, and there’s no way to tell if/when they’ll be back in stock. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gaming mouse that’s different from the mainstream options that are available on the market, then do consider checking out the Finalmouse Starlight-12.

Finalmouse Starlight-12 Gaming Mouse The Finalmouse Starlight-12 is the lightest and most premium gaming mouse in this collection. You may have a hard time buying this mouse, but we think it definitely deserves a spot in our collection of the best gaming mouse. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best MMO gaming mouse: Razer Naga Pro

The Razer Naga Trinity ruled the MMO/MOBA space for many years until it was recently dethroned by its successor, the Naga Pro. The new Razer Naga Pro uses the Naga Trinity as a foundation and upgrades it by adding a few useful features. It’s a fantastic option to consider and it’s our pick for the best MMO/MOBA mouse you can buy in 2022. It’s not the most affordable gaming mice on this list, but it also elevates the multi-genre mouse to a whole new level, so we think it’s worth considering.

The Razer Naga Pro retains the original design of the Naga Trinity. If it wasn’t for a few obvious differences, we think it would be hard to tell the difference between the two. The new mouse, however, gains a little bit of weight to pack some new tech. The Naga Pro is wider and heavier than the Trinity. But it also uses 100% PTFE feet that allow it to glide smoothly across different surfaces. It’s worth pointing out that the Naga Pro is one of the biggest mice in this collection, but you’re probably already familiar with the bigger form-factor of MMO mice.

The Razer Naga Pro also uses Razer’s optical-mechanical switches instead of regular mechanical switches. The difference? These switches use light to register clicks, making them faster than other regular options. Razer says it’s about 0.2ms fast, which is very impressive. Depending on the type of games you play, you can switch between three swappable plates to have either 2, 6, or 12 buttons on the side. The Naga Pro adapts to a more traditional layout as opposed to the radial layout used on the Naga Trinity. Swapping these plates is very simple and you can easily remap the buttons using the Razer Synapse software.

The Naga Pro also uses Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor with a max DPI of 20,000. This wireless mouse uses Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless for reliable connection and lag-free tracking, making it a solid option for a variety of games. Razer says the mouse is good for 150 hours of usage on a single charge, which is pretty good. You can also just plug the mouse and continue using it if you ever run out of juice too. Razer also sells a sophisticated Mouse Dock for charging, but it’s a bummer you don’t get in the box with a premium mouse like this one.

All things considered, the Razer Naga Pro gets a lot of things right to stand as one of the most reliable MMO mice on the market right now. We’re glad Razer didn’t try to change too many things about the Trinity to come up with an entirely different successor. The Naga Pro, as we mentioned earlier, uses the Razer Trinity as a base to improve on things rather than implementing entirely new features. If you don’t like Razer’s mice then you can also check out the Corsair SCIMITAR RGB Optical or its Pro version as an alternative. They both are just as reliable and offer good features, if not better.

Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse The Razer Naga Pro is a fantastic option to consider if you're looking for a premium gaming mouse, especially for MMO/MOBA titles. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best mouse for customization: ASUS ROG Gladius III

While the Razer Naga Pro also, technically, fits the bill when it comes to customizable mouse, it’s still no match to what the Asus ROG Gladius III has to offer. This particular gaming mouse features hot-swappable switches for right/left buttons, allowing you to customize your gaming experience. But even if you ignore the hot-swappable switches, there’s still a lot going for this mouse. It has good looks, RGB lighting zones with ASUS Aura sync, lots of connectivity options, and more. This mouse should definitely be on your list if you’re shopping for new mice in 2022.

The ASUS ROG Gladius III, as you can see, has a very simple design. It’s got a large form factor to pack all the tech inside of it, so you might want to look elsewhere if you prefer smaller mice. The large form factor, however, makes it easier to hold. ASUS has also added a lot of grips on the sides of the mouse to make it easier for you to get a grip while gaming. It’s also got plenty of RGB lighting and you can easily customize that using the ASUS Aura Sync software. The ASUS ROG Gladius III charges via a USB-C port and uses either an external 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth for wireless connection, or a braided USB-C to USB-A cable for wired connection. The receiver slides into a magnetic silo on the mouse, so you won’t end up losing it.

Having hot-swappable switches means you don’t have to worry about your mouse switches wearing down after years of use. It’s not uncommon for gaming mouse switches to wear down after a few years of use, so we highly appreciate this feature. Notably, this also allows the user to customize the click feedback, similar to how you’d change switches on a keyboard to customize the same. The ASUS ROG Gladius III ships with three 3-pin mechanical switches along with an extra set of 5-pin Omron D2FP-FN optical switches inside the box. Accessing the internals of the mouse to swap out the switches is relatively easy. It’s worth pointing out that ASUS provides a set of small metal tongs to remove the switches.

The mouse is powered by a 19,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks up to 400 inches per second and can accelerate up to 50G. It also comes with four Teflon PTFE pads on the underside for smooth tracking. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the ASUS Gladius III gaming mouse. It’s one of the best options out there when it comes to customization. ASUS also makes it relatively simple to tinker, which is good. The Razer Naga Pro, as we mentioned earlier, can also be considered a good mouse when it comes to customization. It lets you swap the sides plates to add or remove buttons, but the Gladius III lets you completely swap out the switches, making it more future-proof. It’s priced at $119, and you can hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

ASUS ROG Gladius III Gaming Mouse The ASUS ROG Gladius III is the only mouse in this collection that lets you swap out the switches. It's hands down one of the best mice when it comes to customization. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best Gaming Mice to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of our collection of the best gaming mice to buy in 2022. We think the Razer DeathAdder V2 and the Logitech G Pro Wireless are two of the best gaming mice, at least for now. But in addition to that, we’ve also added plenty of other options including the more affordable alternatives like the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. The Glorious Model O- is also a fantastic option for those who are looking to buy a lightweight FPS mouse without burning a huge hole in their pocket. If you think we missed any of your favorite gaming mice, then be sure to let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of our collection of the best gaming mice to buy in 2022. We think the Razer DeathAdder V2 and the Logitech G Pro Wireless are two of the best gaming mice, at least for now. But in addition to that, we've also added plenty of other options including the more affordable alternatives like the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. The Glorious Model O- is also a fantastic option for those who are looking to buy a lightweight FPS mouse without burning a huge hole in their pocket. If you think we missed any of your favorite gaming mice, then be sure to let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.