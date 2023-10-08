Virtual private networks (VPN) are quickly becoming an integral part of everyday online life. While they aren’t the security be-all and end-all, they can still play a vital role in online privacy, not to mention the slew of other benefits they can offer. This includes allowing you to access potentially blocked online content and providing a seamless internet experience while safeguarding your IP address, effectively shielding your digital footprint from prying eyes, no matter your location. VPNs can also provide several notable gamer benefits, such as circumventing server-related glitches in games like Diablo IV or bypassing bothersome and skill-based matchmaking restrictions in Call of Duty.

The only caveat is that VPNs can cost a pretty penny; 99% of the time, only the premium options are truly worth considering for privacy assurance, a considerable global server catalog, and unlocked broadband speeds. With that in mind, it’s time to consider this handpicked selection of the best VPNs for gaming.

The top VPN picks for gaming

ExpressVPN Best overall Perfect for gamers With the speeds you need and servers in over 90 countries, ExpressVPN is an easy pick for the best VPN for gaming. Its pick-up-and-play app is also available on almost every platform and can be used with your dedicated router at home to protect all devices, including consoles. Pros 3,000 servers in 160 different global locations

Great for console gamers

Low latency and high bandwidth Cons Restricted to five devices at once

Can be pricey year-over-year

While gaming, your focus must be on achieving low latency and high bandwidth, especially for online multiplayer games. ExpressVPN excels in both, ensuring minimal lag and strong connections. It also offers up to five simultaneous connections, broad device compatibility, and 3,000 servers in 160 different global locations, alongside robust security with high-end encryption and a strict no-logs policy.

While it can be a touch pricier year-over-year versus its competitors, you’re getting all the bells and whistles required to experience the potential of virtual private networks. In summary, ExpressVPN excels precisely where you need it to. ExpressVPN can be picked up for $99.84 in total (or $8.32 if you break that down monthly) on its current 12-month promotion.

NordVPN Premium pick As featured on every YouTube channel NordVPN, a subscription-based VPN, boasts a vast network of 5,000+ servers spanning 60 countries. It's also great for gaming because it can be used on your PC or consoles via a router connection. You can use it with all major streaming platforms, and it allows simultaneous connections on up to six devices with a single account. Pros Easy to set up on router

Dependable for everything

Malware scans and leaked credentials alerts Cons Some features can cost a lot extra

Six device limit

NordVPN has been improving a lot over the past few years and continues to be a great option for all VPN users, not just gaming. That’s important, as the service will run you up a few coins. It has earned its fame with a good history of strong connection speeds, plenty of servers to choose from, and even some added benefits, such as malware scans, leaked credentials alerts, and ad blockers.

NordVPN can deliver some of the fastest speeds available, making it one of the best picks for gamers looking to maintain a high bandwidth, stay in the game for longer, and avoid outrageously high ping. Plus, console users take note; Nord can also be set up on a router to cover your PS5 or Xbox with a VPN.

Right now, you can get two years for $102.33, and just like ExpressVPN, Nord is offering an extra three months on top of that offer. Otherwise, NordVPN can also be picked up for $12.99 per month on its standard membership plan. Nord also offers some extra premium Plus and Complete tiers if you’re looking for a little more added benefit. With these, you can get 1TB of cloud storage, a cross-platform password manager, and next-gen file encryption. Plus, the more you stray away from the monthly plan, the more you can potentially save.

Surfshark Best value Cheap but effective If you're on the hunt for an affordable yet highly effective VPN for gaming, Surfshark is a fantastic choice to consider. This VPN service offers a wealth of features, such as an unrestricted device policy, strong security measures, user-friendly applications, and servers optimized for P2P file sharing. Pros Perfect for those new to VPNs

Consistent 1Gbps server network

Great GPS masking Cons Desktop app can be slow

Free trial requires billing address

For something a little bit different and a little bit cheaper, consider Surfshark VPN for all your gaming needs. When signing up for its 24-month plan, Surfshark is one of the best-priced VPNs out there on the market right now, supplying fast speeds, reliable bandwidth, and everything else required for a good VPN while gaming. It can also be installed directly on your router, which is a great benefit. At only $76.56 for the starter plan (working out at about $2.30 per month), including a VPN, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. It's incredibly affordable, brimming with all you need to get started. Even surpassing our top pick, this VPN can give you access to a network of over 3,200 servers spread across 65 countries.

There’s not too much else to say, as there aren't any specific gaming incentives to this VPN, but it's definitely still a reliable option that works comfortably if you're just looking to turn on and play. SurfShark is speedy and a great pick for gaming or streaming your favorites on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more. If you eventually want to go for a more complete security package, the next tier available is Surfshark One, which includes even more features like antivirus protection and breach alerts.

CyberGhost Dedicated gaming servers Great server count CyberGhost stands out as a top-tier gaming VPN, boasting an impressive feature array that includes an expansive server network, robust encryption, an internet kill switch, limitless bandwidth, versatile multi-platform applications, and a host of additional benefits. Pros Advanced split tunneling

Servers dedicated to gaming platforms

Great for streaming Cons No split tunneling on iOS

CyberGhost’s simple and intuitive design makes it an incredibly appealing choice for anyone. Its clean interface helps with easy installation and use, no matter your previous VPN experience. So, this could be another good pick if you’re still testing the waters. It also packs an incredible count of 6,900 servers in 90 countries. CyberGhost is a great option for those looking for top-tier versatility with their gaming VPN, and it can even be installed on your local router to help while you're playing video games.

CyberGhost can aid in discovering functional streaming servers and combating service blocks. It even includes some dedicated gaming servers to ensure you’re getting the best connection possible. There are also features like an internet kill switch, limitless bandwidth, and a slick and easy-to-use app that makes it perfect for 4K streaming on the many devices supported. CyberGhost would make the perfect companion for all your gaming adventures, and you can try it for $2.11 per month after you sign up for two years. There’s even a 45-day money-back guarantee, or you can pick it up for $12.99 per month on its standard plan.

Private Internet Access Best for Linux users Perfect for Steam Deck Private Internet Access stands out among VPN providers due to its colossal network of 26,200+ servers. With a generous 10-device limit, a premium feature array, expert customer support, versatile multi-platform apps, and more, it offers a standout VPN experience. Pros Works great on Steam Deck

Huge 10Gbps server network

Incredible server count Cons Based in the U.S.

Private Internet Access has a jaw-dropping 24,364 servers in 77 countries, which means it's an incredibly versatile VPN. It's great for bypassing restricted websites and unblocking services like Netflix, YouTube, and all the other streamers you’d expect. Plus, the VPN's stable ping, reliable bandwidth, and standard protection against DDoS attacks make it another great choice for gamers. Plus, it's also installable on your in-house router as well.

Private Internet Access is also a superb option to consider for Linux or Steam Deck users thanks to its dedicated app, making it easier than ever to access a VPN on the widely popular portable PC. While most VPNs will function perfectly fine on Steam Deck, they will take some tinkering to set up correctly, whereas PIA includes a user-friendly GUI app and a generous limit on how many devices you can use the app on. You can use it on your phone, console, Steam Deck, and more, making it a great VPN for gamers on the go who want to keep their data safe, even when downloading games over public networks.

Private Internet Access's premium subscriptions can also be found at a discount price, with one and six-month plans on offer, but opting for the two-year plan ensures you get the best price at $2.11 per month ($56.94 for the two years). It can also be picked up for $11.99 on its monthly plan.

ProtonVPN Best free option Great entry-level plan, too ProtonVPN might not be the best for gaming, but it's still a decent short-term solution. However, there aren't many other options that can provide such a robust feature set without paying a penny, so ProtonVPN continues to be a brilliant option for those who aren't ready to pay for a premium VPN. Pros Genuine free-forever plan

Based in Switzerland for extra data protection

Plenty of great premium features to also consider Cons Free plan only includes servers in three countries

Not super fast

Free VPNs aren’t always the best option to consider, especially when it comes to gaming, as you won’t be prioritized over premium paying users. However, if you are looking for a VPN that won’t cost you a thing, ProtonVPN is still a good option. The free plan is still excellent, with unlimited monthly bandwidth.

It's also a top pick for gamers seeking the utmost privacy and security, especially if you start to consider premium plans. With a plethora of advanced privacy tools at your disposal, you can ensure your online gaming sessions remain private and protected from prying eyes. From features like secure core servers to kill switches and DNS leak protection, Proton VPN has your back, allowing you to focus on your game without worrying about your online footprint. Plus, it can also be installed on your internet router at home.

What this VPN lacks over other premium choices is the flexibility on offer, as only three VPN locations are available with ProtonVPN's free plan — the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands. It’s good but not necessarily the best option on the market versus the premium options, which can include a significantly better catalog of server choices, malware protection, dedicated OS apps, console coverage, and more. To get access to more of everything else you’d expect from a VPN, you can also pay $4.99 per month.

What is the best VPN for gaming?

If you’re using a VPN for gaming, fast network speeds and strong security are essential. The absolute best VPNs can also protect your privacy without adding latency to your gaming experience. There are plenty of reasons to opt for a VPN as well, especially with how many cyberattacks occurred just this year. While there are some folks out there looking to ruin your fun, VPNs have become an essential weapon to help you fight back.

VPNs can be powerful tools to navigate past server issues or circumvent intrusive SBMM, but there can be some legitimate concerns regarding latency while gaming. This can be vital for fast-paced shooters, fighting, and racing games, where split-second decisions can make the difference between winning and losing. The VPNs on this list have had the least impact on latency, so you shouldn’t have any trouble using these recommendations while gaming.

Top picks like ExpressVPN can be perfect for circumventing these roadblocks and providing you with the best all-in-one VPN available. You should also confirm if your chosen VPN can be added to your router, just like NordVPN can, as this will be an important feature while gaming on your console. Both are great VPNs, but they can also be a little pricey, so for a cheaper option, Surfshark could be the perfect middle ground regarding feature sets and affordability.

In summary, the best VPN for gaming is the one that meets your needs and preferences, retains a history of low latency, provides excellent security, and has the flexibility to be used for other benefits like streaming or accessing geo-blocked content.