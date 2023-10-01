If you have bought a smartphone in the last couple of years, especially the iPhone, then you may have had to purchase a wall charger separately. As someone who uses a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and laptop, you may find the prospect of carrying multiple chargers annoying. This is where multi-port chargers come in. Of late, you may have seen a lot of chargers stamped with the GaN (Gallium Nitride) fast-charging feature. These chargers appear to be compact and boast of charging multiple devices at their highest-rated charging speeds. That means you can charge your MacBook Pros , iPhones , and even smartwatches without having to invest in separate fast chargers for each of them.

The Ugreen 65W Travel charger offers 2x USB-C and 1x USB-A ports in a compact form factor. It can charge three devices simultaneously or a combination, intelligently distributing the power. Ugreen 65W travel charger comes bundled with three plugs compatible with US, UK, and EU specifications to enable 100V-240V depending on the geography. A button helps to easily attach and detach the plugs. It also features protections against short-circuit, overload, over-voltage and overheating.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W is an off-the-wall GaN charger with the detachable charging cable being over 6 ft long. The charger can stay on your desk thereby giving easy access to the 2x USB-C, and 2x USB-A ports. The four rubber feet under the charger help to keep it steady on any surface. It intelligently adjusts the power output depending on the device type. But you need to spend some time figuring out the right port combinations for maximum power output.

The Baseus 100W GaN charger is another off-wall charger, but unlike the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W charger, the 5 ft power cable comes attached to this one. You get 2x USB-C ports and 2x USB-A ports. You will have to refer to the website to get an idea of the power distribution depending on how you use the ports. The Baseus charger is compatible with Apple's 20W PD and Samsung's 45W PPS fast charging standards. It is one of the few chargers that also bundle in a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Anker 736 Nano is a compact 100W GaN charger featuring 2x USB-C ports and 1x USB-A port. With single-port charging you can derive 100W power from the charger and when all three ports are used, the power is divided thus: 45W (USB-C port 1), 30W (USB-C port 2), and 18W (USB-A). Thanks to the GaN II chipset within, the Anker 736 has intelligent compatibility detection for determining power output based on device type. The plug is foldable so it’s easy to carry around, and the anodized surface ensures the charger is smudge-free.

Anker Prime 67W GaN charger is unbelievably compact despite having 2x USB-C ports and 1x USB-A port. While the single port can give 67W power output, when used in combination, the maximum output is 65W. This is still enough to fast charge your laptop and a smartphone. The plug is foldable, making it easy to carry around. It boasts of ActiveShield 2.0 safety system meant to protect your devices from overcharging and heat.

The Amazon Basics 68W GaN charger sports 1x USB-C and 1x USB-A ports. It can charge two devices simultaneously, dividing the power optimally depending on the highest rating on the devices. There’s inbuilt over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to take care of connected devices. It comes with a foldable plug making it highly portable, but you will need an adapter if you’re traveling outside the US. At this price, it’s one of the most affordable GaN chargers if you want to try it out.

Ugreen 300W Nexode GaN charger comes with 4x USB-C ports and 1x USB-A port letting you charge five devices simultaneously. This expensive charger needs a bit of a learning curve to figure out port combinations to get the maximum power output. Ugreen’s instructions make it easy to understand with visuals. Given its size and weight, it’s best to use at home. It supports USB PD 3.1, so any smartphone or laptop compatible with the PD 3.0 and upwards, will be fast-charged with the Ugreen 300W Nexode.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 140W GaN charger packs a punch in a compact form factor sporting 3x USB-C and 1x USB-A port for charging your devices. It can charge a single laptop at up to 140W or up to four different devices simultaneously. The integrated GaN chipset ensures the power is distributed optimally depending on the device type. It supports USB Power Delivery 3.1 ensuring speedy charging of mobile devices. The plug is detachable so you can plug in the UK and EU compatible plugs (to be bought separately) if you are traveling.

Why opt for a GaN charger over regular silicon chargers?

Gallium Nitride is an amalgamation of Gallium and Nitrogen. It’s a compound that can be used as an electrical conductor just like silicon. One of the immediate visual cues to opt for a GaN charger over a comparable silicon charger is the size. GaN chargers manage to pack in high-powered charging (higher Wattage) into a really compact form factor. Some of the chargers seen in the list can power not only your laptop but also your smartphone and more devices while not heavily compromising on charging speeds.

This is possible because GaN chargers don’t require as many charging elements and don’t heat up as much as traditional silicon chargers. GaN chargers are slightly more efficient than silicon chargers. As GaN chargers come with a provision to add multiple cables to a single charger, it definitely saves some space on the power strip. Of course, depending on how the charger is rated, the charging speeds will differ if you add multiple devices simultaneously. This is the slight bit of a learning curve you should be ready to undertake if you are opting for a multi-port GaN charger. Depending on all these combinations, the prices of these chargers vary.

One thing you should also think about is whether you want a wall charger or an off-wall charger. Both come with their own advantages, but with the off-wall charger, you can have the charging ports at an arm's distance from your devices. If you want to be able to pack the charger in your backpack, opt for ones where the plug is foldable or removable.

Our top pick for the best GaN chargers

The GaN charger that ticked off most boxes for us was the Belkin 140W GaN wall charger. It offers high-power charging, four ports, and comes in a compact form factor. The presence of detachable plugs means that you can carry it around the world if you have compatible plugs. The most affordable GaN charger in the list that also satisfies the basic conditions is the Amazon Basics 68W charger. If you have been on the fence to give GaN chargers a shot, this economical charger is good for trial purposes. If you are looking for a completely kitted-out GaN charger for charging your multiple laptops or tablets alongside your phone, smartwatch, headphones, and more, then look no further than the Ugreen 300W Nexode charger. It is the most versatile charger, which comes with ample smart features for optimal power distribution. On top of it, the Ugreen charger also boasts excellent build quality.