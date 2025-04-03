After purchasing my iPad Air, an Apple Pencil to go with it, and a Logitech keyboard for working on the go, the next thing on my to-do list was making my $600 iPad (plus the cost of the accessories) worth it. Since I primarily use it for my studies and prefer handwritten notes, I spent hours testing every note-taking app I could find in the App Store.

I eventually settled on a lifetime subscription to Goodnotes 6. While the $29.99 one-time payment felt like a big commitment at first, it quickly became one of the best investments I've made for my studies (after my iPad). Here are three features in particular that have completely transformed my note-taking experience.

3 Tape Tool

Because who doesn’t like doing things the old-school way?