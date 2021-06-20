These are the Best Google Chrome Themes: Choices across Nature, Art, and more!

Google Chrome is the go-to choice for most people when it comes to browsers, and it sure has gone a long way. From being a decent third-party option years ago to being by far the most used browser in the world, there’s plenty of things Google should be proud of with Chrome. Aside from being present in Chromebooks, it’s also installed on billions of computers. One feature Chrome carries with it is theme support. Theme support might seem like a relic from a long time ago, and indeed theme support arrived with Chrome 3.0, a version of the web browser released in 2009. Today, we’re going to give you a brief rundown on some of the best Google Chrome themes out there.

The mobile version doesn’t support them, but on the desktop, themes are still perfectly relevant. From simple, colored themes all the way up to artistic and landscape themes, you can spruce up your browsing experience as much or as little as you want. The possibilities are endless.

Navigate this guide:

Official Themes (Simple)

You can’t go wrong with an official theme, made by Google themselves. They don’t deviate that much from your browser’s aesthetic while also allowing you to add a little splash of personality on top. Google actually makes plenty of official themes for Google Chrome, and they can range from very simple to very colorful. Here are some of the best in this category.

Just Black

Google Chrome already offers a dark theme, but Just Black’s pure black colors take it a step further. It’s an ideal theme for those using OLED displays with pure blacks (or simply those who aren’t really fond of having dark gray instead of black on a dark theme).

Download the Just Black theme!

Rose

The “Rose” theme paints your browser in light rose hues while also not detracting from the overall look of the rest of the browser. If you want to attain a “chic” look or if you’re theming your whole operating system around that color, it’s one of the best Chrome themes you can get right now.

Download the Rose theme!

Sea Foam

Sea Foam is actually fairly simple. The main color remains white, while the backdrop becomes turquoise, reminiscent of a marine-ish feel. It’s perfect if you have a sea/beach wallpaper or if you really like turquoise.

Download the Sea Foam theme!

High Contrast Colorful

Users in low-light environments or photosensitivity can take advantage of a high contrast theme, which has been included in operating systems like Windows for years, and the High Contrast Colorful theme delivers the best of both a light and a dark theme in one single theme.

Download the High Contrast Colorful theme!

Oceanic

If you dig the “marine” look that the Sea Foam theme provides, but you’re not too fond of it being a light theme, then you might be more fond of the “Oceanic” theme. It’s similarly greenish and ocean-inspired, but it’s a darker hue.

Download the Oceanic theme!

Classic Blue

Finally, Classic Blue is a remake of the old blue/white theme we used to have on older versions of Chrome on older versions of Windows. If you’re into a little nostalgia ride, this is definitely the way you should go!

Download the Classic Blue theme!

Official Themes (Artist)

If you think the official, standard Google Chrome themes made by the Chrome team are boring or lack a little bit of spark, then Google also has a few more “artistic” themes you can check out. Most of these themes are made in collaboration with black artists and are pretty much just colorful artistic spins on some of the existing themes.

Bits + Pieces

This theme is made by Laci Jordan and, according to the official description, it’s inspired by “the idea of connectivity and diversity of voices”. It’s a colorful spin on the “Just Black” theme, and if you already like that theme, you’ll probably find this one pretty cool.

Download the Bits + Pieces theme!

Stargazers

This one is made by Olivia Fields, a Brooklyn-based cartoonist and illustrator, and her theme is directly inspired in the starry night sky, using purple as the main color. The result is a purple theme with a mesmerizing background that’s very captivating.

Download the Stargazers theme!

Golden

The “Golden” theme is actually not golden at all, contrary to what the name might suggest. Instead, it’s a red-based theme that actually employs colors in a creative manner, made by artist Sabrena Khadija. Definitely worth a look.

Download the Golden theme!

A Spark

By Los Angeles-based illustrator Abelle Hayford, A Spark is all about “finding something to love”, according to the description. The theme itself uses blue hues to complement the “Spark” drawing background that’s supposed to be the star of the show. The result is splendid and shows itself as one of the best Google Chrome themes.

Download the A Spark theme!

The Connect

By up-and-coming graphic designer Laci Jordan, The Connect features a very colorful design and background that, according to the description, “captures the feeling of human interaction represented in free-flowing organic shapes.”

Download The Connect theme!

Euphoria

This one is also made by Sabrena Khadija, the same Brooklyn-based artist that made the “Golden” theme we showcased before. This theme actually seems pretty similar in design too, mostly using blue hues instead of red ones.

Download the Euphoria theme!

Geeky Themes

It’s now time to enter the realm of unofficial themes. Unofficial themes make up the vast majority of the themes available at the Chrome Web Store, a place where they’re mixed with apps and extensions. Some are crappier than others, but every once in a while, you can also come across a jewel. If you want to show your geek cred on your browser, here are some of the best geek themes based on comic books and video games.

Iron Man Material Design

Here we find a static theme inspired by Iron Man, which has dynamic and striking colors that achieve a very nice visual effect. On the other hand, it also has a shade of colors that make a nice contrast between active and inactive tabs.

Download the Iron Man Material Design theme!

Charizard Y

If you’re a true Pokémon fan or you’re just looking for a new theme for your browser, maybe this is the ideal one for you. Despite only using the colors of one of the most popular Pokémon that exists, the visual effect it achieves is simply elegant.

Download the Charizard Y theme!

Zelda Dark

If you are looking for a dark theme and you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda, then you’ve just found the perfect theme to install in your browser. This Chrome theme has a nice dark color scheme based on The Legend of Zelda, which makes it an ideal choice for viewing at night.

Download the Zelda Dark theme!

Deadpool Full Screen Theme

If you happen to like the color red and you’re a fan of Deadpool, then you must try this theme. After all, who doesn’t like Deadpool? One of the most iconic Marvel characters by far in recent years, present in one of the best Google Chrome themes available for geeks.

Download the Deadpool Full Screen Theme theme!

No Man’s Sky Theme

Undoubtedly, No Man’s Sky is a work of art, so if you need a new theme for your browser or you are a fan of the game, this is a great option to check out. This theme has a color scheme that perfectly captures the incredible art style of the game.

Download the No Man’s Sky Theme theme!

Mega Lucario

If you are a fan of Lucario or if you just like Pokémon, this may be the ideal theme for you. It’s not always easy to choose, especially when it comes to Pokémon-themed themes, but this theme just by using some colors manages to perfectly capture the essence of this iconic character.

Download the Mega Lucario theme!

Nature Themes

Are geeky themes not really your jam? What about something a little bit more simple? Landscape backgrounds have been a popular choice of wallpaper for a very good reason. Your theme is the center of your Google experience, so a nice-looking, nature-inspired theme might just be what you’re looking for.

Beauty

If you like nature and you’re looking for a theme that feels relaxing, this may be perfect for you. Just look at the landscape background this theme comes with and you will find the balance and harmony of nature in an incredible landscape full of colors.

Download the Beauty theme!

Waterfall

If you’re looking for a theme with a stunning design, here you will find a fascinating view. This waterfall will make you feel fresh, calm and positive every time you open a new tab. The colors are gorgeous in this theme, as the colors were carefully selected to make it easy to distinguish between tabs for faster navigation.

Download the Waterfall theme!

Sea Cliffs

Sometimes we’re just looking for a “fresh” theme with nice colors that will allow us faster navigation. That’s why we’ve come across this simple and elegant theme with a nice view that reminds us of a beautiful sunset on the beach.

Download the Sea Cliffs theme!

Sunset

If you’re looking for a theme that will make you feel like you are on vacation in a beautiful place, this is all you need. This is a simple and amazing theme with purple and lilac hues, so it’s quite pleasing to the eyes. It’s so relaxing and realistic that it’ll make you think you’re there. It’s one of the best Google Chrome themes available as far as landscapes go.

Download the Sunset theme!

Mountain Lake

This theme is based on the Banff National Park landscape, and if you like the view, then you’ll find this theme quite nice. It has great color balance with a scenic background that would make you want to go camping and exploring.

Download the Mountain Lake theme!

Beautiful Landscape

An amazing theme with high definition quality and customization options. It also has great textures and some really nice eye-catching colors that combines with good typography that’s easy to read, so you don’t strain your eyes.

Download the Beautiful Landscape theme!

Art Themes

Finally, artistic themes are also a good option if you’re looking to add some flair to your browser. The definition of “art” depends on who we ask, though. Some people might settle with a heart pattern on their home screen and call that an “artistic” theme, while others might like something a little bit more elaborate or abstract. Whatever the case might be, here are some of our top picks.

Retro Robots Theme

If what you want is a fun and colorful theme that’s at the same time vivid and electrifying, then look no further. The colors of this theme are amazing. It uses neon tones with a dark background. It also features a nice glow effect at the top of the browser which makes it look really sleek.

Download the Retro Robots Theme theme!

Heart Pattern

This Heart Pattern theme is exactly what it sounds like — a background with hearts of multiple colors. If you’re into cute-looking themes, this is probably your type of theme.

Download the Heart Pattern theme!

Pattern of Leaves

Following up on that is a Pattern of Leaves theme which, again, is exactly what it sounds like. Or not. The “Pattern of Leaves” theme might hint at an autumn-like theme, but it’s actually hand-drawn leaves in a pattern. It looks pretty cool if you ask me.

Download the Pattern of Leaves theme!

Horizon Club Sydney

According to the description of this theme, it’s inspired by “the view from the Horizon Club at Shangri-La Sydney”, and the background itself does look pretty mesmerizing as far as an abstract design goes.

Download the Horizon Club Sydney theme!

Hint Hint

This theme is made by an artist called Melissa Payne Baker and seems to be based directly on a painting. The painting itself has a nice combination of colors and should be able to please art enthusiasts.

Download the Hint Hint theme!

Parkway Drive Theme

Finally, but no least important, this theme features a sort-of rustic design, but it’s definitely unique, even well into 2021. If you’re looking for something that looks different from the rest of the themes in this list, this is a pretty good starting point.

Download the Parkway Drive Theme theme!

In terms of recommendations, you really can’t go wrong with official themes as they’re the ones that are usually the most updated and play nice with the rest of the UX. Chrome themes, including some in this list, can go several years without being properly maintained, and they’ll still work just as they did previously — UI changes notwithstanding. However, it’s always good practice to grab something that’s regularly tweaked and supported with the passage of time. Both the official options as well as the “Artist” official options are amazing.