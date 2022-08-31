These are the Best Smart Lights for Google Home and Google Assistant in 2022

If you have your smart home programmed through Google Home and you use a Google Assistant smart speaker, then you’ll want some compatible lights. Smart lights are one of the most popular, easy-to-use pieces of smart home tech that anyone and everyone can set up. Smart lights are really accessible and a lot of fun to use. Who doesn’t like the idea of using a simple voice command to turn on and off all the lights?

The functionality goes far beyond that, of course. With Google Assistant behind the scenes, you can program all kinds of actions and automations to make your day both smarter and easier. If you’re all in on Android, Google Assistant, and Google Home, these are the lights you want to get.

Shopping for smart lights that support Google Home and Google Assistant can be a lot of fun. But also quite overwhelming, since there’s so much choice. When it comes to smart lights, the first place to look is Philips Hue. The brand is like the iPad of smart lights, almost synonymous with the category. The range has grown to cover inside-home and outside-home categories, and if you can’t find it from Hue, it probably doesn’t exist. Philips is also a founding partner of Matter, the forthcoming smart home standard. This is important for a number of reasons, not least because it future-proofs your smart home.

But competition is what drives innovation, and Hue certainly helped drive a thriving category. Great alternatives come from the likes of Govee and Lifx, both of which have ever-increasing ranges, neither of which require a dedicated hub. Philips even has a budget offering in Wiz, with affordable bulbs that are great for first-timers. Thanks to Google Assistant and Google Home, you don’t need to worry about locking into a single product ecosystem, you can mix and match easily and get great results.

If you want to diversify though, a good starting point is to pick one of the best smart speakers for your needs and then build your home ecosystem around it.