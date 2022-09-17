The best smart plugs to buy for Google Assistant and Google Home in 2022

There are a number of reasons to invest in smart plugs. Not only are they an easy way to connect ‘dumb’ appliances to your smart home setup, but they can also help you save money on your energy bills. The ability to set routines to turn things off and on as you require is extremely helpful. Because, let’s face it, we all leave things on that we should turn off.

Smart plugs are also perfect beginner items for those just dipping a toe into the smart home world. While a house full of the best smart lights is fun, it’s more expensive than making your existing lamps a little smarter. Eventually, Matter will make it much easier to choose. But if you use Google Home and Google Assistant right now, these are the smart plugs to buy.

Smart plugs are a really easy way to make your home smarter without spending a ton of money or completely replacing all your appliances and lighting. If you prefer Google Assistant smart speakers, there are a lot of choices already out there. The first port of call should be TP-Link’s Kasa line, though. Whether you need an individual plug or a power strip, there’s something for you, combined with attractive pricing and useful features such as energy monitoring.

Smart plugs are surprisingly versatile, too, with options for outdoor use like the Wemo, or those on a budget like the Wyze. All of the smart plugs recommended here are good quality, are rated high enough to handle even more power-hungry electronics like gaming PCs, but also have ease of use and useful features on their side. Ikea is even getting involved, and if you like to have a hardware remote as a fallback, get yourself a Tradfri.

If you want to diversify though, a good starting point is to pick one of the best smart speakers for your needs and then build your home ecosystem around it.