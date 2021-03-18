These are the Best Pixel 3 Cases in 2021: Ringke, Olixar, Spigen, & more!

Protect your Google Pixel 3 with one of these great cases!

American tech giant Google may offer several newer models in its popular lineup of Pixel smartphones, but the 2018 Pixel 3 remains a great Android handset for many people across the world. It sports a range of excellent features, including a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 12.2-megapixel camera, a 2915 mAh battery, wireless charging, a stunning design, and so much more.

If you’re still using the Google Pixel 3 or are thinking about buying one at a discounted price, you should definitely keep the phone in a case to protect it against scratches, bumps, drops, and other types of damage. Luckily, you’ll find lots of amazing cases for the Pixel 3 on the market. However, while it’s great to see so much choice available, this can make choosing the right option for you much harder. So to help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Pixel 3 cases in 2021.

Ringke Fusion Keep things simple The Ringke Fusion is a slim and lightweight transparent case that provides military-grade protection for the Google Pixel 3. It sports a robust polycarbonate and rubber design, precise cutouts for different ports and features, a lanyard hole, and wireless charging support. Buy from Amazon

Teelevo Wallet Case Card storage and kickstand This wallet case, from Teelevo, offers a premium-looking finish, a dual layer design and formfactor, two credit card slots, a kickstand for propping your phone up, and precise cutouts for different ports and features on the Google Pixel 3. Buy from Amazon

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case A great folio-style case Olixar also offers a lightweight and slim leather-style folio wallet case for the Google Pixel 3. Its features include two credit card slots, a built-in stand function, precise cutouts, and wireless charging support. You can get it in either black or tan. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Ultimate protection Looking for a Google Pixel 3 case that provides maximum protection? Then you should check out the Spigen Tough Armor, which features a two-layer impact-resistant design, military-grade protection, a kickstand, and raised edges for protecting the display and camera. Buy from Amazon

Topnow Roses Cluster Case Compact and stylish For anyone who wants a compact and stylish Google Pixel 3 case, look no further than this option from Topnow. It has a lightweight and slim design with a stunning floral pattern, precise cutouts, responsive buttons, and protection against all sorts of damage. Buy from Amazon

Google Pixel 3 Fabric Case A stunning fabric design Google also offers an official case for the Pixel 3. Comprising a knit fabric exterior and a soft microfiber interior, it looks and feels great. What’s more, the case supports wireless charging and comes in a range of different colors. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of cases available for the Google Pixel 3. But ultimately, which should you choose? If you’re happy to spend more money on a high-quality case, we’d recommend the Google Pixel 3 Fabric Cover.

But there are cheaper options out there, and many of them come from reputable brands such as Olixar. For example, the Olixar Farley Executive Wallet Case and the Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case both cost under $10 on MobileFun.

Should you want the best possible protection for your Google Pixel 3, it’s worth checking out the Spigen Tough Armor because it offers two layers of impact resistance. Plus, you can buy it on Amazon at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, the Topnow Roses Cluster Case is perfect for any fashionistas who own a Google Pixel 3.

Are you a Google Pixel 3 user, and have you found a great case for it? Let us know in the comments section below – we'd love to hear your recommendations.