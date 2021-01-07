Best Google Pixel 4a 5G deals in January 2021: Where to pre-order Google’s new affordable 5G phone

The Google Pixel 4a 5G was officially unveiled by Google, and it is impressive by its own standards. Costing only $499, Google’s latest in the cheaper Pixel ‘a’ line gives people an affordable solution to getting on a 5G network. The Pixel 4a 5G isn’t just inexpensive; it’s a great smartphone, too. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a 3,885mAh battery, and sporting Android 11 out of the box, those that want an upgrade but can’t afford to shell out $1,000 (or more!) on leading flagships can find a great compromise here. $499 is a pretty reasonable price for this phone, but there are always Google Pixel 4a 5G deals and promotions to take advantage of, especially before the device’s release. We’ve rounded up the best deals below!

Where to Buy the Google Pixel 4a

If you want an unlock Google Pixel 4a 5G, you can go with Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google Store. For carriers, you can go with Verizon or AT&T.

Best Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G Deals

Looking for an unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G? You can pick one up from Best Buy or Amazon, or go straight to the Google Store!

Amazon

You could go with other retailers, but you can’t beat that Amazon ease. Pre-order your Pixel 4a 5G from Amazon to get it right on release day. No fuss! Right now, you can save $40 on the price of the Pixel 4a 5G, bringing the total to $459. You’ll also enjoy Prime Shipping, and if you have an Amazon Rewards Visa, you can sign up for 12 monthly payments.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up the Pixel 4a 5G unlocked or with Verizon or AT&T. If you go with the unlocked phone, you can save $50 by activating today! Unfortunately, you don’t save by going with Verizon or AT&T, but you’re also allowed to do monthly payments. So, it may be easier to go with a carrier if you can drop the full amount right now.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Store

Sometimes you can’t beat going directly to the source for your Pixel 4a 5G! The Google Store has the Pixel 4a 5G unlocked for you to order! You can either pay the $499 upfront or pay $20.79 a month for 24 months with Google Store financing. You’ll also get three free months of YouTube Premium!

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Best Carrier Google Pixel 4a 5G Deals

Right now, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is available at Verizon and AT&T.

Verizon

If you go with Verizon, you’ll be able to get the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW! There are all sorts of deals to take advantage of too, such as:

Save $480 with a new line

Save up to $240 with a trade-in

Get a year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now

Save extra money with bundle promotions

Google Pixel 4a 5G UW

AT&T

Are you a fan of AT&T? You can grab your Google Pixel 4a 5G there! For a limited time, you can pay $10 a month for 30 month on their payment plan. If you have an eligible trade-in, you can get that price down to $5 a month! Finally, if you think you’ll want to upgrade before the 30 months are up, you can sign up for the Next Up program. This allows you to turn in your phone once you’ve paid for half of the phone.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Google Pixel 4a 5G makes for a good option for those looking for a larger screen smartphone with respectable performance, 5G, and a stellar camera experience. Google did manage to hit a few sweet spots with the device, despite the unconventional combination of the whole package compared to other alternatives. It’s a good smartphone, and you should consider picking one up for yourself.