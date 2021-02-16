These are the best cases for the Google Pixel 4a in February 2021

Do you want a quality flagship phone without paying the prices usually associated with them? You’ll want to get the Google Pixel 4a! The Pixel 4a’s specs can stand toe-to-toe with some older flagship models, and the $349 price tag is hard to beat. Is it cutting edge technology? No, but if you’re on an aging phone, the 4a can be a great upgrade. While the device itself is humble and unassuming with its polycarbonate body, that doesn’t mean it can’t use some extra protection (and it can definitely use some extra style). If you have already snagged a good deal and grabbed a Google Pixel 4a, here are some of the best case options available to protect your new device!

As you click through to these cases, you may notice some of the listings mentioning that the Pixel 4a cases are not compatible with the Pixel 4a 5G. The two phone are slightly different sizes, so take care when purchasing your cases! All of the below cases are confirmed to work with the Pixel 4a.

Official Pixel 4a Case Can't go wrong with official The official Google Pixel 4a case sports a machine washable soft touch fabric, and is made from recycled materials. It is available in three colors: Blue Confetti, Static Gray, Basically Black. $40 at Google

Official Pela Compostable Case Go green, opt for compostable This is another official Google Pixel 4a case, that is made out of flax straw and compostable bioplastic. This case is available in three colors: Green, Honey Bee, Ocean Turtle. $40 at Google

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Matte Black Case Black Bumper, Clear Back The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Matte Black takes the transparent and flexible case, adds some toughness to the back for extra protection, and a matte black bumper for a unique look. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case Clear as Crystal If you think your Pixel 4a looks good as it is, yet you want some protection, this case from Spigen's Liquid Crystal line gives you the best protection from a see-through, anti-slip TPU flexible case. Buy at Amazon

Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Hoist It, Prop It If you want to clip your phone to your belt, the Unicorn Beetle Pro is the case you'll want to grab for your Pixel 4a. Not only can you clip it to your belt, but you can also prop it up for an easier viewing experience. It's also a tough case, so it should protect against most drops. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case Clear and Tough The Spigen Ultra Hybrid takes the transparent and flexible case and adds some toughness to the back for extra protection. You lose out on flexibility, but get some more peace of mind. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Case When you need more protection The Spigen Rugged Armor is one of the most popular choices for flexible TPU cases that boast of shock absorption while still being fashionable in their own right. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case For ultimate protection The Spigen Tough Armor is for those who need the most protection possible, thanks to its combination of impact foam, flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate that absorbs all damage. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Case When grip meets style The Caseology Parallax adds style to your device with its exciting texture and patterns on the back. You can get these protective cases in Classic Blue, Coral Pink, Matte Black, Purple-ish. Buy at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Case Critically acclaimed protection The OtterBox Commuter series is widely hailed at being one of the best choices for rugged cases. This Rosemarine Pink color adds both style and protection to your Pixel 4a. Buy at Amazon

SunStory Clear Moving Glitter Case Everything is better with glitter The Pixel 4a is a boring phone, and nothing adds more pizzazz than a moving glitter case. Distract yourself, kill time and protect your phone while you're at it. Buy at Amazon

ESR Pixel 4a Metal Kickstand Case Prop it up! If you spend a lot of time at a desk, being able to prop up your phone is a big plus. This case helps you achieve that while still protecting it against scratches and providing additional grip. Buy at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Clear Stardust Case Subtly claim attention The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Stardust case is a fun twist to the case maker's popular Symmetry lineup that adds some subtle charisma and appeal to your phone. Buy at Amazon

Ringke Fusion Smoke Black Case Raised Bezel Shield This case from Ringke is similar to other bumper cases with clear backs, offering a raised lip all around your phone to protect the display. You also get lanyard holes on both sides for attaching straps! Buy at Amazon

Dbrand Grip Customizable Case Customization and protection! Grip cases from Dbrand are not only known for offering military-grade impact protection, but also for their easy compatibility with the company's wide variety of skins! $30 at Dbrand

Crave Dual Guard Protection Case Fun colors with protection The Crave Dual Guard Protection series combines flexible TPU layer with a patterned hard polycarbonate shell. This case is available in several different fun colors. Buy at Amazon

Poetic Revolution Case Protect in Style Do you want as much protection as possible, but not a fan of OtterBox? This case would be a good substitution. The Poetic Revolution case is shock absorbent and comes with a screen protector that you can put on or leave off. It also comes in Blue, Black, and Pink! Buy at Amazon

Lokyoo Case Rings for Holding and Propping This tough cases features a useful ring holder. You can slip your finger through to prevent dropping, and even use the ring as a kickstand to prop it up. There are five colors to choose from, so you can add in some extra style too! Buy at Amazon

Teelevo Wallet Case Hold a card or two If you want an easy way to store an ID and credit card, you can pick up Teelevo's case. A hidden card slow (that doubles as a kickstand) will securely hold two cards without you having to worry about them sliding out. Buy at Amazon

Arae Full Wallet Case All-in-one wallet case The Arae case provides a full wallet case for the Google Pixel 4a. Hold your ID card, credit cards, and money in one place! Also, the extra flap not only protects your phone screen, but you can use it to prop the Pixel 4a up. Buy at Amazon

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of cases on offer for the Google Pixel 4a. What you end up choosing depends on what you prefer and on your budget. If you have a higher budget, you can always opt for the official cases which offer maximum compatibility with the phone and other official accessories. Google’s official cases are also less harmful to the environment, as they are made mostly from recycled materials.

Higher budget spenders can also look for tried-and-trusted brands like OtterBox and Dbrand — not only do they have great cases that provide the ultimate in protection, they also have a history and reputation of proceeding it. Lower down the line, options from Spigen, Ringke, and Caseology give you a wide variety of choices. You can go completely clear and flexible with thin see-through cases, or opt for a reinforced bumper, or go for a harder TPU shell, or go even harder with a dual-layer design and a polycarbonate shell. If you’d much rather add some style to your Google Pixel 4a, there are cases with sparkling designs and even moving glitter that really attracts attention to an otherwise humble design.

