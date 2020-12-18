Best Google Pixel 5 Deals: Where to buy Google’s 2020 flagship

Google’s future is now! The Google Pixel 5 has been out for a while now, and it’s an impressive piece of tech for the price. In our Google Pixel 5 review, Adam Conway mentions that “if you’re looking for a fantastic software experience with good performance, the Google Pixel 5 is definitely worth looking at”. The mid-range chipset may scare off those wanting the bleeding edge, but this flagship runs better than expected and comes at a more affordable price.

Offering a 6-inch, OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB RAM, you’ll be able to watch anything you like and it’ll be smooth and stutter-free. You’ll even be able to play games without any issue. Couple that with impressive front and rear cameras, you have a device that can stand with the best, while only costing $699.

Of course, retailers are always offering some great Google Pixel 5 deals, as they’re vying for you to purchase this flagship device from them. We’ve rounded up the best deals, so you can skip the research and pick up your new phone!

Where to Buy the Google Pixel 5

If you want to get your hands on the Google Pixel 5, you’ll need to decide if you want an unlocked version or something under a carrier plan. Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store have unlocked phones, while Verizon is the current carrier with the Pixel 5 available to buy.

Best Unlocked Google Pixel 5 Deals

For unlocked Google Pixel 5 deals, you can pick Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google Store.

Amazon

Amazon has both colors of the Pixel 5 in stock, and you know if you go with Amazon, you’ll have the easiest time getting an unlocked phone. With Amazon Prime, you’ll have two day shipping available to you. Finally, if you have an Amazon Prime Rewards card, you can pay $38.83 a month for 18 months, interest-free.

Google Pixel 5 Ease, convenience, and two day shipping. What more could you want from Amazon for your Pixel 5 purchase? Prime Rewards cardholders can also pay for the device over 18 months, interest-free. Buy from Amazon

Best Buy

If you want an unlocked Pixel 5 but want to activate it with a carrier today, you can grab one from Best Buy and save! If you activate with Sprint, you’ll save $100, and if you decide on Verizon, you’ll save $50. You can’t argue with flat savings like that, and you won’t need to fuss around getting your phone activated with your carrier once it arrives either!

Google Pixel 5 Buy the Google Pixel 5 from Best Buy and activate today, and you can save up to $100 on your purchase, depending on your carrier! Starting at $599 at Best Buy

Google Store

You can’t go wrong grabbing the Pixel 5 from Google themselves. You can order the Google Pixel 5 right now at the Google Store–no waitlist needed! If you qualify for Google Financing, you can also pay off the phone over 24 months at 0% APR.

Google Pixel 5 Get the Pixel 5 straight from Google! If you qualify, you can split the $699 into 24 monthly payments with 0% APR. $699 at Google Store

Best Carrier Google Pixel 5 Deals

Looking to grab a Pixel 5 on a carrier plan? Right now, you can go with Verizon or AT&T.

Verizon

Are you on Verizon, or looking to switch? Then you’re in luck, as the Pixel 5 is available at this carrier. If you trade in an eligible phone, you can save up to $550, which really takes a chunk out of the $699 asking price.

Google Pixel 5 The Google Pixel 5 is available at Verizon! You can grab either the black or green version, and you can save up to $550 off if you trade in an eligible phone. Get Up to $550 in Trade-Ins at Verizon

AT&T

The Google Pixel 5 is now available at AT&T! New and old customers alike can get the Google flagship for just $15 a month by trading in an old device and signing up for an unlimited plan. You’ll also get a free Chromecast with Google TV with your purchase!

Google Pixel 5 At AT&T, you can get this phone for as low as $10 a mont for 30 months! You just need to have an eligible trade-in and be on an unlimited plan. You'll also get a free Chromecast with Google TV with your purchase. $15/month at AT&T

In a year full of $1000-$2000 flagships, the Google Pixel 5 does not attempt to become a flagship, but it still ends up becoming one simply because it is at the helm of the ship for Google in 2020. But that goes on to show that not everyone needs to have a flagship processor. Most average users should be just fine with the modest package of the Pixel 5. And the camera is just the icing on the top that makes it one of the phones that a lot of reviewers can heartily recommend this year.