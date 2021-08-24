These are the Best Pixel 5a cases: Spigen, OtterBox, Caseology, and more!

The Pixel 5a is official. It’s a mid-range smartphone that joins the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a with 5G in Google’s portfolio. The company has packed a 6.34-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 4,680mAh battery into the smartphone. You’ll also get 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and Android 11.

Additionally, the phone comes with a metal unibody design for solid build quality. The phone could possibly survive a small drop or two, but you’d still be taking a chance as there’s no official ruggedness claim attached to the phone. So, if you’re planning to buy the phone or have already ordered it, it still makes sense to get a case to keep it safe. There are some excellent Pixel 5a cases available on the market, and we’ve selected the best ones for you.

Google Pixel 5a case Designed by Google This official Google case for the Pixel 5a protects the phone from all sides. It's made using quality materials and will provide a perfect fit. In addition, the case can withstand drops, scratches, and bumps. It comes in four exciting color options. Buy from Google

Spigen Tough Armor Rugged protection The Spigen Tough Armor cases are known to provide outstanding protection to smartphones, and this Pixel 5a case is no different. It will provide top-notch protection against scratches and drops. In addition, there's a built-in kickstand that will be useful for media consumption. View at Amazon

kwmobile Fabric case Seven exciting colors Google isn’t officially offering a fabric case for the Pixel 5a, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting one from kwmobile. The case covers all four corners of the phone to safeguard it from bumps, drops, and scratches. It comes in seven color options. View at Amazon

Caseology Legion Dual-layer design The Caseology Legion case of the Pixel 5a features a full-body TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate cover for the portion that needs protection the most. Its dual-layer design adds significant protection to the phone and makes it look cool and exciting. View at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Top-notch protection The OtterBox Commuter case uses a dual-layer design similar to the Caseology Legion. There's a soft TPU inner layer and a hard polycarbonate outer layer to protect your Pixel 5a. The case is also infused with a silver-based additive to stop microbial growth. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear and strong The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a clear case that features a TPU bumper and polycarbonate back for solid protection against everyday mishaps. The case also comes with raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera setup. View at Amazon

Crave Slim Guard Slim and compact If you’re looking for a case that doesn’t add too much bulk to your Pixel 5a, the Crave Slim Guard is a good option. It's offered in five color options and comes with a lifetime warranty. The case is made of TPU, rubber, and polycarbonate. View at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Clear Translucent design Apart from its Commuter series case, OtterBox also sells the Symmetry Clear case for the Pixel 5. It's not entirely transparent and carries a translucent design. In addition, the case uses polycarbonate material to protect your phone from scratches, bumps, and drops. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Caseology Vault Textured back The Caseology Vault case features a uni-body design for a slim fit. It also has a textured back and added depth for a secure grip. In addition, the case is offered in two color options and is made of military-grade TPU material. View at Amazon

These are the best cases for the Pixel 5a. As you can see, there are plenty of options. You can go for the Spigen Tough Armor or the OtterBox Commuter cases to get excellent protection for your Pixel 5a as both of them are from tried-and-tested brands. The official Google case is also a good option if you want the perfect fit, but it’s more expensive than other options, so keep that in mind. In addition, Caseology and Crave cases are also worth considering.

Which case are you planning to get for the Pixel 5a? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you’re still waiting to order the smartphone, we’ve picked the best Pixel 5a deals to help you save some money. Also, don’t forget to check out our Pixel 5a review to know our thoughts on the device. We’re updating the review through our several days of use, so you get to experience the phone as we do. Check it out!