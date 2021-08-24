Best Google Pixel 5a deals: Where to buy the new Pixel phone?

Google’s smartphone strategy has been all over the place in the last few years. From premium flagships to mid-range phones, the company has tried it all. As it returns to the premium segment with the launch of the Pixel 6 series later this year, it’s continuing the A-series for mid-range consumers. In the same lineup, it has now unveiled the new Pixel 5a. The 5a succeeds the Pixel 4a from last year, but it’s getting a very limited release.

So if you’re planning to get the phone, here are the two places from where you can order it right now.

Best Google Pixel 5a deals

Google Store

Google’s online store is the only retailer selling the Pixel 5a in the US. It’s offering the phone in unlocked form, with or without a Google Fi connection. You can choose to pay the full price of $449 or opt for an $18.71 monthly payment plan with Google Store financing.

Google Store also accepts trade-ins for credit that can be used to reduce the effective price of the Pixel 5a. Depending on your old smartphone, you can get up to $702 as a trade-in credit.

Google Store Google Store offers free shipping on orders over $35 and its trade-in program is pretty sweet. Buy from Google

Google Fi

Google Fi, the MNVO from Google, is also offering the new Pixel 5a smartphone. You can choose to pay the full price of $449 or you can opt for a phone subscription and pay just $15 a month for two years. After two years, you’ll be eligible to upgrade to a new phone and the Pixel 5a will be yours to keep forever.

Google Fi Google Fi plans start at $20 per month plus additional data charges. Buy from Google Fi

The Google Pixel 5a is pretty much a Pixel 5 with a bigger battery. You get a 6.34 inch full-HD+ OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a 4680mAh battery. There are two cameras on the back — a 12.2MP main shooter with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide shooter. Additionally, the Pixel 5a features an 8MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 11 and is IP67 water and dust-resistant. Lastly, it supports sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE.

Are you planning to buy the Pixel 5a, or are you waiting for the Pixel 6? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, check out the Pixel 5a review for our thoughts of the phone.