While Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are the best Pixel phones you can buy right now, last year's Pixel 6 lineup is great if you want a flagship experience on a budget. For instance, the Pixel 6 gives you access to Google's first-gen Tensor SoC, a great set of cameras, and an impressive software experience with loads of Pixel-exclusive goodies for the price of a mid-range phone. If you've just bought a new Pixel 6 for the same reasons, we highly recommend investing in one of the following Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.

Best Google Pixel 6 cases: Final thoughts

That rounds up our list of the best Google Pixel 6 cases currently on the market. Out of the lot, we highly recommend the Spigen Thin Fit case, as it offers a good level of protection for your Pixel 6 without adding too much bulk. It's also one of the most affordable options, which is an added bonus. In case it doesn't fit your needs and you'd much rather go with a case that offers better drop protection, you should go with the Supcase UB Pro. Its dual-layer design will keep your Pixel 6 safe from drops, and the built-in screen protector will protect it from scratches. It also features a built-in kickstand and a belt clip, but the best part is that it's not as expensive as some of the other rugged cases on our list.

