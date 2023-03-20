While Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are the best Pixel phones you can buy right now, last year's Pixel 6 lineup is great if you want a flagship experience on a budget. For instance, the Pixel 6 gives you access to Google's first-gen Tensor SoC, a great set of cameras, and an impressive software experience with loads of Pixel-exclusive goodies for the price of a mid-range phone. If you've just bought a new Pixel 6 for the same reasons, we highly recommend investing in one of the following Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.
Spigen Thin Fit for the Pixel 6Editor's Choice
The Spigen Thin Fit case is our preferred pick for the Pixel 6 as it offers complete protection with a dual-layer design without adding too much bulk.
dbrand Grip for the Pixel 6Premium Pick
The dbrand Grip is a premium rugged case that provides a great level of protection and lets you customize your phone's look with dbrand's skins.
Supcase UB Pro for the Pixel 6Promoted Pick
The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 6 is a unique rugged case that features a built-in screen protector, a handy kickstand, and even a belt clip.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Pixel 6Clear Case
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case features a TPU bumper for shock absorption and a clear polycarbonate back that lets you show off your phone's color.
Tudia DualShield for the Pixel 6Understated Design
The Tudia DualShield case is a great option for those who want a rugged case for their Pixel 6 but don't like the ruggedized look other cases offer.
Poetic Revolution for the Pixel 6Great Rugged Alternative
The Poetic Revolution is another great rugged case for the Pixel 6, featuring a dual-layer design, a built-in screen protector, and even a handy kickstand.
OtterBox Defender for the Pixel 6Enhanced Drop Protection
The Otterbox Defender series case is a great pick if you lead an active lifestyle and need a case that can help your Pixel 6 survive drops with ease.
Caseology Parallax for the Pixel 6Stylish Rugged Case
The Caseology Parallax is a stylish rugged case for the Pixel 6, offering all-around protection, a grippy texture, and a cool design on the back panel.
Best Google Pixel 6 cases: Final thoughts
That rounds up our list of the best Google Pixel 6 cases currently on the market. Out of the lot, we highly recommend the Spigen Thin Fit case, as it offers a good level of protection for your Pixel 6 without adding too much bulk. It's also one of the most affordable options, which is an added bonus. In case it doesn't fit your needs and you'd much rather go with a case that offers better drop protection, you should go with the Supcase UB Pro. Its dual-layer design will keep your Pixel 6 safe from drops, and the built-in screen protector will protect it from scratches. It also features a built-in kickstand and a belt clip, but the best part is that it's not as expensive as some of the other rugged cases on our list.
