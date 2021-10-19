These are the Best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Cases right now: Spigen, Caseology, Poetic, and more!

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official after months of leaks and speculations. The two flagship phones from Google come with the new Tensor chip custom-built for the Pixel 6 series along with refreshed camera hardware. Google has finally managed to produce a true flagship phone with competitive specs and features across all departments. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, we urge you to check out the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals before buying the phone. If you’ve already placed your order, you might want to get a case to protect your brand new phone. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have glass backs so it’s wise to protect the phones with a good case. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases that you can buy across various categories.

From thin and light cases to rugged cases or even cases that can replace your wallet, we’ve got them all covered. The Pixel 6 Pro comes in a variety of beautiful colors so if you want to protect your phone while showing off those colors, you can pick up a clear case too. We’ve divided the list into multiple categories to make it easier to find the right kind of case for you. We will be adding more case options to each category once they’re available.

Best Clear Cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Clear cases are generally silicone cases that are best used if you want to show your phone off while still protecting it. Some silicone cases are pretty flexible, while some adopt some rigidity in their build. Some cases even have extra reinforcement on the borders and the corners, so browse through your options below!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Ultra Hybrid As the name implies, this case is crafted out of a hybrid material that combines polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane so the case can be soft to the touch in some areas, yet be hard and shock-proof in key areas. With a raised lip around the camera module, your Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's large camera lenses are protected too. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid combines both hard PC (polycarbonate) and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) to provide great protection for your Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Raised bezels protect the phone’s screen and camera lenses from touching the surface when you put the phone face up or down on a table. The precision button covers allow easy clicky access to all buttons.

Best Thin Cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Thin cases are cases recommended to people who do not want to add too much bulk to their existing device. These are meant to be minimal in their existence, offering some protection against the elements and also complementing your style quotient.

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen Thin Fit Spigen is one of the most reputed case manufacturers and the quality of their cases are generally very good. The Spigen thin fit case is quite slim like the name would suggest and gives you bare minimum protection against scratches. You cannot expect the case to protect the phone against drops. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

If you’re looking for a thin case that looks really good and feels nice to hold in the hand, the Spigen Thin Fit is for you. It can protect your phone against scratches but since it’s quite thin, do not expect a lot of drop resistance from this case. If you drop your phone often, this isn’t for you.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Slim and form-fitting, this case features an anti-slip matte surface that resist fingerprints and protects the sides of your Pixel 6 and 6 Pro from being scratched. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

If you like using thin phones, then the last thing you’d want is to buy a bulky case that makes it chunky. Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor has you covered with this sleek case that combines hard and soft materials to make for a flexible, lightweight case that protects the important bits — the screen, the corners, and the camera module.

Best Rugged Cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Rugged cases are exactly what they sound like — they are bulky and are expected to be able to handle a fall or two with minimal damage reaching your phone. While it is difficult to completely guarantee no damage at all, a rugged case minimizes the probability of damage as well as the extent of the damage. So while these cases may not be the best looking, they do serve their purpose very well.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen Tough Armor Spigen's Tough Armor provides overall protection against drops, bumps, scratches -- whatever you throw at it. It has air cushions on the inside that provide a good amount of protection during falls. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

If like us, you have a tendency to drop your phone, then this Spigen Tough Armor is a potential phone-saver! This is a case that’s hard on the outside and soft on the inside, thanks to custom Air Cushion foam technology. What this means is if you drop your phone, the outside will take the hit, but the inside will soften the blow. There’s also a kickstand and elevated lip that wraps around the display. We’re particularly fond of the matte black finish too.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology Parallax Caseology Parallax has a simple flexible design that provides tough protection yet gives the phone case a minimalistic vibe. It's protective but doesn't add a lot of bulk to your phone. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

Caseology’s Parallax features a nice hexagonal pattern texture for added grip and a rubber bumper that wraps around the volume buttons and power button nicely. Yet it’s slim and lightweight and will ensure your phone survives a drop or two — or three.

Best Kickstand Cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

If you watch a lot of content on your phone, your hands may start to feel tired after a while if you hold the phone in your hand for an extended duration. That’s where kickstand cases come in. If you have a kickstand at the back of your case, you can rest your phone on a table or any surface while you continue to enjoy your content. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases that have a built-in kickstand.

Poetic Revolution

Poetic Revolution Here's a rugged case with ultimate protection for the phone that also has a kickstand built right onto the back. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

This case not only gives you a kickstand but also adds a bucketload of protection. If you drop your phone with this case on, your phone is almost certainly protected thanks to the rugged edges of the case.

Best Wallet Cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Wallet cases extend the functionality of your phone case by allowing you to store cards, cash, or just about anything you might need on a regular basis. It eliminates the need to carry an additional wallet and makes your phone an all-in-one tool. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Spigen Slim Armor CS The Spigen Slim Armor CS not only protects your smartphone with little-added bulk, but it has a card holder too. It can hold up two cards with ease. Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6

If you want a slim case that can stealthily house two cards while you’re on the go, the Spigen Slim Armor CS is a great pick. It has a sliding window on the rear where you can store your cards without adding any bulk. You can keep your wallet at home if you get this case.

Best Colorful Cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

If you like adding a dash of color to your phone, then a nice colorful case will go a long way in increasing your style quotient. The Pixel 6 Pro is available in multiple fun color options but you can take it up a notch by adding a case with a nice colorful accent or a funky design.

i-Blason Cosmo [Sponsored]

i-Blason Cosmo Here's a colorful case that has a cool design and offers great protection. A combo that's not very common when it comes to smartphone cases. Pixel 6

This case gives you a nice and funky design on a case that gives you a great deal of protection. The case doesn’t add a lot of bulk and comes with a front panel that even has a built-in screen protector. If you’re looking for a colorful case that’s also protective, look no further.

We thank i-Blason for sponsoring this section of the article. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full-time developers, news writers, and much more.

SunStory Shiny Case

SunStory Shiny Case If you want to add a bit of shine and glitter to your phone, no better way than doing it with this glitter case. It also comes in different colors and shapes. Pixel 6

This case from SunStory adds a shimmer to your Pixel 6 with glittering particles on the back of the case. You can get it in multiple different shapes like hearts and stars and in different colors too. It adds a fresh new look to the back of your Google Pixel phone while still showing off the actual color of the device.

Rosebono Hybrid Gradient Case

Rosebono Hybrid Gradient Case If you want to add a bit of shine and color to your phone, no better way than doing it with this gradient case. It also comes in different colors to match your vibe. Pixel 6 Pro

This case from Rosebono adds a shimmer to your iPhone with a gradient pattern on the back of the case. You can get it in multiple different colors too. It adds a fresh new look to the back of your iPhone while still showing off the actual color of your phone.

Kanghar Black and White Case

Kanghar Black and White Case If you like having unique designs and patterns on your phone case, this would be a nice option for you to consider. It has a black and white mixed pattern on the back similar to the fun on a cow. Pixel 6 Pro

This case has a unique look to it with a black and white finish on the back. If you’re a fan of colorful cases with unique designs, this case will surely appeal to you. It gives your phone a completely different look.

These were some of the best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases that you can buy across various categories. If you’re looking for a case to show off the new design of the Pixel 6 Pro, we suggest getting a clear case like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. If you don’t want to add a lot of bulk and only protect the phone against scratches, a thin case should do the job. If you regularly drop your phone and want the best protection, you can pick up a rugged case since it will protect your phone from dents and cracks as well.