Here are the Best Places to Pre-order the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google has just announced the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones during its virtual, online event. They’re powered by Google’s first custom-built chip, Tensor. These new phones come with a refreshed, colorful design and a black, futuristic camera bump on the back. These shiny new slabs of glass are available to pre-order starting today, with purchase availability starting October 28. Below are the best places to pre-order Google’s latest phones in the US.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6 phones in the US

The Google Pixel 6 starts at $599 in the US, while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. A lot of people are surprised with the pricing, as one expected Google to be pricing the product higher than this, considering it is the bigged upgrade to the camera hardware in the Pixel lineup in several years.

Best Buy

You can pre-order the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro from Best Buy.

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 comes with a new clean design that features a black camera bump on the back. It's available in three different colors. View on Best Buy

Google Store

The Google Store is the official place to get the latest Pixel phone from, and it’ll be delivered right to your doorstep. Google is also offering a set of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for free with every Pixel 6 purchase. Additionally, when you finance with Verizon, you can get up to $700 off with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans, plus a $100 in Google Store Credit .

AT&T

AT&T is offering every customer on every unlimited plan some tempting deals and discounts. New and existing customers who purchase a device on an installment plan can take advantage of these offers for the Pixel 6 series:

Google Pixel 6 Pro up to $700 off (74% discount; $240 total) with eligible trade-in.

Google Pixel 6 for $200 off (27% discount; $540 total). No trade-in required.

AT&T customers who buy any Google Pixel can save 50% off Google-branded accessories.

B&H

B&H is offering a free pair of Pixel Buds with every Pixel 6 purchase (worth $99).

We will continue to update this article with the latest deals and stores, once more are made available.

Which Google Pixel 6 phone will you be buying? Let us know in the comments section below.