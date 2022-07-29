These are the Best Google Pixel 6a Accessories you can buy in 2022

The Pixel 6a is Google’s new mid-range smartphone that borrows a lot from the flagship Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. For $149 less than the Pixel 6, there’s a lot to like about the Pixel 6a as you get the same flagship chipset as the Pixel 6 series, the same software experience with all the features, and a pair of cameras that seems to hold up pretty well in 2022. This is a great mid-range phone to use out of the box, but you can get a better experience by pairing it with some neat accessories. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Google Pixel 6a accessories you can buy in 2022.

Best Google Pixel 6a Chargers

The Google Pixel 6a, in case you don’t know, doesn’t come with a charger in the box, meaning you’ll have to buy one separately. It supports USB PD Power Delivery, but only up to 18W charging speeds. You can pick one of the options mentioned below:

Best Google Pixel 6a Cases Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear case to show off the colors If you're looking to buy a clear case for your new Pixel 6a smartphone, then we recommend checking out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. This particular case has a clear portion that lets you show off the color of your phone. Perfect for those who got the beautiful new Sage colorway, right? The Ultra Hybrid case also has TPU bumpers to protect from drops. Buy from Amazon SUPCASE UB Pro case Rugged case for ultimate protection The SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle Pro series case offers a great deal of protection to the Pixel 6a. The case itself is made out of multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials, making it great for protecting the phone. This particular case also comes with a built-in screen protector and a kickstand that lets you set up the phone on a flat surface for hands-free usage. Buy from Amazon Promoted Caseology Parallax Stylish military-grade protection The Caseology Parallax is one of the best cases for those who want military-grade protection for their phone without compromising on looks. This case has an attractive design with precise cutouts and textured grips on the sides. It's available in a bunch of different colors, pick the one that suits your style. Buy from Amazon

Best TWS earbuds to use with Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel Buds Pro Premium pair of earbuds Google's new Pixel Buds Pro is one of the best pairs of earbuds you can buy for the Pixel 6a. It's available in a bunch of different fun colorways and you can even color match them to go with your phone. The Pixel Buds Pro offers some interesting features including active noise cancellation and transparency mode. You also get up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge which is good. Buy from Amazon Google Pixel Buds A-series Affordable pair from Google If you don't want to spend a lot of money on Google's new Pixel Buds Pro, then consider checking out the more affordable Pixel Buds A-series earbuds. These earbuds offer the same core functionality as the Pixel Buds but miss out on some additional features like ANC and wireless charging. Buy from Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Budget TWS The OnePlus Buds Z2 is one of the best pairs of budget TWS earbuds you can buy for the Pixel 6a. It comes with all the baseline features including active noise canceling, intuitive touch controls, and more. It's available to purchase in both white as well as black color options, so be sure to check it out. Buy from Amazon You can also check out our collection of the best TWS earbuds to find more options.

Best smartwatch and other accessories for Google Pixel 6a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Best smartwatch The Google Pixel watch is slated to arrive later this year, but if you're looking to pick up a smartwatch right now then we think the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great option. It offers a great set of features and works well with all Android phones out there. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are also the only smartwatches to run Google's new WearOS 3 software, making them better than a lot of other options on the market. Buy from Amazon IQ Shield screen protector Best value for money screen protector The IQ Shield screen protector is one of the best TPU film protectors out there. It does a great of protecting the Pixel 6a's screen from scratches and other damages. It does so without adding too much thickness, so the display is just as responsive as it would be without a protective film on it. Buy from Amazon Belkin universal car vent mount Keep phone in place while driving The Belkin universal car vent mount is a simple accessory that keeps your phone in place while you're driving. It's easy to attach and remove from your car and it doesn't get in your way while driving. It's a universal mount, meaning you can mount any smartphone on this. Buy from Amazon

There’s a lot to like about the Google Pixel 6a but it’s not the only budget Android phone you can buy in the US right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2022, so check them out if you haven’t purchased the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy right now. It comes with Google Tensor and a high-end camera. Buy from Amazon

In case you think we missed any other cool accessories for the Google Pixel 6a, then let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.