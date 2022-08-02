These are the Best Google Pixel 6a Cases to buy in 2022

The Pixel 6a is the best budget smartphone from Google yet, featuring the same bold design and the Tensor SoC as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in a compact package. But to achieve a cheaper price tag, Google had to cut some corners, and as a result, the phone doesn’t use the same premium materials as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While the Pixel 6 sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back, the Pixel 6a uses Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and a plastic back. In addition, the Pixel 6a also has a fairly large camera island that sticks out from the back. If used without a case, your Pixel 6a can easily pick up scratches, dust, and fingerprints. Not to mention, there’s always the risk of drops and accidental damage. A case is your best bet to keep your shiny new Pixel 6a in the best shape and free from wear and tear. Luckily there are plenty of protective cases available for the device. To help you pick one, we have rounded up the best cases for the Pixel 6a below.

Our collection features everything from thin and lightweight cases to rugged and stylish ones. Some cases also come with a built-in kickstand for hands-free video watching, while some can even store your credit cards and cash.

Official cases

Google only offers one official case for the Google Pixel 6a. Although a bit expensive, the official Google case provides the best fit, precise cutouts, and has the iconic Google logo on the back. It comes in two colors: Charcoal Black and Seafoam. It’s made of polycarbonate and nicely complements the look and feel of the Pixel 6a.

Thin cases

Thin cases are exactly what they sound like. They’re slim and lightweight. If you want basic protection without adding too much bulk to your phone, consider getting a thin case.

Spigen Liquid Armor Textured back A slim and lightweight TPU case that features an anti-slip matte back for a comfortable grip. The case provides military-grade protection and has a raised lip around the back to protect the camera bar. You can pick it up in Matte Black or Midnight Green colorways. Buy from Amazon X-level Ultra-thin Guardian Matte finish This is a soft, flexible TPU case that fits the Pixel 6a like a glove. The raised lips provide extra protection to the screen and the camera bump. It also has a matte finish on the back to keep smudges and fingerprints at bay. Comes in Black, Gold, and Wine Red colors. Buy from Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Keep it clear This clear case from Spigen features a TPU bumper and durable polycarbonate back. It has anti-yellowing properties that preserve the clarity of the case in the long run. Meanwhile, its raised bezels keep the screen and the camera from being scratched. Buy from Amazon

Rugged cases

Do you have butterfingers? If so, a rugged case is your best bet to keep your new Pixel 6a safe from drops and accidental damage. These are the best rugged options.

Spigen Rugged Armor Carbon fiber accents A stylish rugged case that features carbon fiber design and Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption. It also has raised lips around the camera and screen and tactile buttons. Buy from Amazon Poetic Guardian Full body protection his heavy-duty rugged case provides full body protection to your Pixel 6a. It offers military-grade drop protection and has a polycarbonate clear back. It also comes with a built-in screen protector with a fingerprint stamp so you won't have to buy one separately. Buy from Amazon Bisbkrar Multi-layer protection This case features a two-piece design consisting of a soft flexible TPU and a hard PC back. The matte back cover adds more grip while also keeping the fingerprints and smudges at bay. Buy from Amazon

Wallet cases

A wallet case is like a swiss knife — it serves multiple functions. It not only protects your phone from harm, but it can also hold your cards and cash. Wallet cases are bulkier than other cases but well worth it if you don’t want to carry a dedicated wallet.

Teelevo Built-in kickstand This case lets you store up to two cards and has an integrated kickstand for hands-free content consumption. It’s made out of a TPU cover and hard PC back for dual-layer protection Buy from Amazon Eastcoo Magnetic closure This is a full-body wallet case that comes with a magnetic hasp. It has three card slots and a money pocket. The case can also be folded into a stand for watching content. It's made out of high-quality PU leather and TPU and comes in multiple colors, including Black, Green, Pink, and Purple Buy from Amazon ZZXX Store up to 5 credit cards This case similar to the Eastcoo wallet case. It can store up to 5 credit cards, 1 photo frame, and 2 wallet clips. It features a PU leather exterior and soft TPU inner shell and comes with a zipper and magnetic closure. Buy from Amazon

Stylish cases

A stylish case is a perfect way to add a bit of style and visual flair to your Pixel 6a. They may not be as protective as a rugged case, but if you want to escape the world of boring blacks and grays, these are plenty of fun.

Caseology Parallax Hexa cube design This case features a 3D Hexa cube design and textured TPU grip on both sides. It looks stylish and offers good protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. You get three color options: Midnight Blue, Matte Black, and Sage Green Buy from Amazon CEESLIAN Two-tone design This case offers an exquisite two-tone design. It's made of faux leather, a flexible TPU bumper, and a hard PC back panel, offering great protection without compromising comfort. It's available in Gray, Black, and Navy Blue colorways. Buy from Amazon GVIEWIN Marble pattern This case from GIVEWIN has an elegant marble pattern that adds a nice visual flair to the Pixel 6a. The case itself is slim and lightweight and has reinforced corners for drop protection. Buy from Amazon

These are the best cases for the Pixel 6a right now. We’ll keep this list updated with new options as and when they become available, so be sure to check back. If you’re looking for more ways to protect your new phone, we have rounded up the best screen protectors for the Pixel 6a.