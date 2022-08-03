These are the Best Google Pixel 6a Deals in 2022

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2022. It checks a lot of the right boxes to offer a great value for money for those who are looking to buy a smartphone in the US where there aren’t a lot of budget options. This particular phone ends up competing for the same piece of the pie as the Apple iPhone SE 3 and Samsung Galaxy A53. The Google Pixel 6a for $449 is already a pretty good deal, but we suggest keeping an eye on some great offers to bring down the price further and use the extra cash to buy some Pixel 6a accessories or cases.

The pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6a went live in the US and the UK on July 21 before it went on sale on July 28. The device is available to purchase from all major retailers and carriers. There are a bunch of places you can buy the Pixel 6a from, but we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can grab for right now below:

Best Google Pixel 6a Unlocked Deals

If you’re looking to pick up a carrier-unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, then we recommend looking at some major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. All the Pixel 6a listings are already live, and you can find the relevant links below:

Google Store

The Google Store remains one of the best places to pick up the Pixel 6a. All color variants of the device are available via the Google Store at the time of writing this article. Notably, Google is offering some good trade-in deals and $50 in-store credit with each purchase, making it cheaper for you to buy its latest mid-ranger.

Amazon.com

The Pixel 6a is also available to purchase on Amazon, so this is also a great place to check if the phone is available in stock. You can take advantage of your Prime membership to get faster and free deliveries, or even use your Amazon credits to pick up the phone. The unlocked variant of the Pixel 6a carries the same $449 price tag on Amazon.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also one of the best places to pick up the unlocked variant of Google Pixel 6a. It’s available to purchase for the same price, and you also get a $50 gift card with your purchase, making it an excellent deal. You can always use the gift card to buy some of the best cases for the Pixel 6a from Best Buy.

Best Google Pixel 6a Carrier deals

The Google Pixel 6a is also available to purchase directly from major carriers in the US. So if you prefer buying your smartphones directly from carriers in the US like Verizon, AT&T, etc. then you can do so to enjoy some of their lucrative monthly payment plans. We’ve rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 6a carrier deals below for you to check out:

Verizon

Verizon carries the mmWave 5G model of the Pixel 6a which is why it costs $50 more than the retail version. You buy the device for $499 or $13.66/month with the Verizon device payment method. The carrier is waving off the $35 activation fee for online purchases and activation, so that’s good. Verizon is also offering some great 5G unlimited plans with which you can even get a Pixel 6a for free.

AT&T

You’ll have to make peace with the non-mmWave variant of the Pixel 6a if you buy it from AT&T. You’ll get a Pixel 6a that supports “mid-band 5G+” from the carrier, and it’ll cost you $449. You can also sign up for an unlimited plan and score the Pixel 6a for just $2 monthly payment for 36 months.

Google Fi

Both new and existing Google Fi members can purchase the Pixel 6a for as low as $10/month. You get to keep the Pixel 6a for two years, and there’s no trade-in required either. The Google Fi listing says $15/month for the Pixel 6a, but you can decline the phone protection insurance to bring the price down to $10/month.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a free unit of Pixel 6a when you buy it with a new line along with a monthly payment plan. You essentially get a promotion worth $449 via 24 monthly bill credits. Existing customers, on the other hand, can get up to $300 off on the Pixel 6a with an eligible phone to trade.

The Google Pixel 6a is a great device for most people who are looking to spend as little as possible to get a reliable mid-ranger. But we suggest you check out the Pixel 6 if you don’t mind spending a bit more to get a significantly better experience overall. You can also read our Pixel 6 Pro review to see if you want to go big on your purchase and get the best Pixel experience.