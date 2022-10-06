These are the best Google Pixel 7 cases you can buy in 2022

Google’s new Pixel 7 series is finally here and the new phones are already shaping up to be some of the best Android devices of 2022. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share a lot of similarities with the outgoing Pixel 6 series phones, but we’re glad the company decided to switch things up with a fresh design. And with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the new Pixel phones are just as durable as a lot of other flagships on the market too. That being said, we still suggest using a case to protect these phones at all times. There are plenty of options to choose so we’ve highlighted some of the best Google Pixel 7 cases below.

We’ve highlighted some of the best cases across different categories, so we believe there’s something for everyone regardless of the type of case you like to use on your phone.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Best clear case Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is one of the best Pixel 7 cases out there. The 'Crystal Clear' version of the case, as you can see, has a transparent back that lets you show off the colors of your phone. Buy from Amazon Ringke Fusion Alternate best clear case The Ringke Fusion case for the Pixel 7 is yet another great clear case for those who want to show off the colors of their phone. It has precise cutouts and it supports wireless charging too. Buy from Amazon SUPCASE UB Pro Best Rugged case with all-round protection The SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle Pro is the one we recommend for those who are looking to buy a high-quality rugged case. In addition to a belt-clip and kickstand support, this particular case also comes with a built-in screen protector for all-round protection. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Those are some of the best Google Pixel 7 cases you can buy right now. This is an ever-evolving list, so we’ll add more options to this post soon and then refine it down so you can be confident of the case you purchase. In the meantime, you can check out our collection of the best Google Pixel 7 chargers and accessories to see if you want to pick up some companion products to improve your experience of using the phone.

Google Pixel 7 Google's new Pixel 7 comes with the new Tensor G2 chip and a slightly updated design. It's now up for grabs in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colorways. Buy from Best Buy

The Pixel 7 is now available to pre-order from various retail channels across the US. It starts at $599 but there are a ton of Pixel 7 deals with which you can save additional cash for the cases and other accessories.