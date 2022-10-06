These are the best chargers, cables, and other accessories to buy for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in 2022
Google’s new Pixel 7 series is now official. The new phones bring some nice upgrades under the hood, and they also carry the same starting price as the Pixel 6 series models from last year. But whether you buy the more affordable Pixel 7 or the top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro, you won’t find any additional accessories in the box. Google didn’t include a charger or a pair of earphones with its Pixel 6 series last year, and the new Pixel phones aren’t any different. That’s why we decided to round up some of the best chargers for the Pixel 7 series in this post. Additionally, we’re also leaving some recommendations for the best cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.
Note: This collection only includes the best chargers and some other miscellaneous accessories. We’ve highlighted the best Pixel 7 cases and the Pixel 7 Pro cases in separate collections, so be sure to check them based on the phone you’re planning to buy.
Best chargers for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro
Just like the last year’s models, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also said to support up to 30W wired charging via a USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS). We won’t be surprised if these phones end up drawing less power from the charger, but we still recommend buying chargers that support the USB-PD standard with PPS and at least 30W output. Both phones also support wireless charging but you’ll have to use Google’s first-party Pixel Stand wireless charger to get some good speeds, or else you’re stuck with 15W wireless charging speeds.
-
The Anker 511 Nano 3 is one of the smaller 30W chargers on the market with support for USB-PD PSS. This particular GaN charger is just 1.12-inch thick and up to 70-percent smaller than a lot of other 30W chargers on the market, and it works well with a variety of devices including the new Pixel 7 series phones.
-
This Ultranet 30W charger, as you can see, is just as compact as the Anker charger. It comes with a single USB Type-C port that supports 30W output with USB-PD PSS standard. This is one of the most affordable GaN chargers on the market, and it has some good reviews from customers.
-
This 30W charger from Google is one of the best options to consider for the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This particular charger doesn't come with a cable but that shouldn't be an issue considering the phones come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.
-
The second-generation Google Pixel Stand is the perfect companion for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro as it can wirelessly charge the phone faster than other wireless chargers on the market. One of the best things about the Pixel Stand is that it can also be used to charge other Qi-compatible devices.
-
The Spigen ArcField is a simple-looking wireless charging pad that can charge the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro wirelessly at 15W. It has rubber pads on both the front as well as the back for a 'No slip' design, and it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.
-
The Anker 533 is a wireless portable charger that packs a 10,000mAh battery. It supports 18W wired charging and 10W wireless charging speeds, so we think it's perfect for devices that support both wired and wireless charging.
Best charging cables for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The new Google Pixel 7 series phones, as mentioned earlier, come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. While the included cable should be enough for most users, we’re highlighting some more options in case you an additional one, perhaps for a different device or in a different color. Here, take a look:
-
Anker's Nylon USB-C to USB-C cable is available to purchase in a bunch of different lengths. This particular version of the cable is 10ft long and it supports 100W charging. This braided cable is available to purchase in silver and red colorways, so be sure to pick the one that you like.
-
The Spigen DuraSync is a USB-C to USB-C cotton braided cable that supports up to 60W charging. It's available to purchase in both black and white color options, and it works well with the Pixel 7 series phones.
-
This pack of UGREEN cable comes with two USB-C to USB-C cables that support up to 60W charging. It's a braided cable that comes with a right-angle connector on one side, making it easier to use while gaming.
Best wireless earbuds to use with Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Neither of the two phones in the Pixel 7 series have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Google doesn’t even bundle a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter in the box. This means you’ll have to buy an adapter separately to use your existing 3.5mm wired earphones or rely on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. We recommend the latter as they bring other advantages too.
-
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a flagship pair of earphones from Google with a ton of features, a great fit, and long battery life. The Pixel Buds also come with some other noteworthy features including active noise cancelling and Google fast pair.
-
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is one of the latest pairs of TWS to hit the shelves. Compared to the older Buds Pro TWS, these high-end earbuds come with a slightly different design and they're up to 15-percent smaller in size. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds also support noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more.
-
The Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds stand out from the sea of other truly wireless earbuds with their semi-transparent design. These earbuds sound good for the price, and they also offer features including effective ANC, long battery life, and more.
If none of these wireless earbuds catch your fancy then we’d like to point you towards our collection of the best TWS earbuds in which you’ll find more options.
Best smartwatch and other accessories
Here’s a quick look at the best smartwatch and some other accessories to help you make the most out of your Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.
-
The new Pixel Watch, as you can see, comes with a beautiful circular watch face and a rotating crown. The watch itself is available to purchase in a few different finishes and you can also get a bunch of different bands for it. The Pixel Watch runs Wear OS out of the box and comes with Fitbit integration for health and wellness features.
-
The Vicseed car mount, as you can see, is a suction-cup-based mount that can easily hold your smartphone in place while you drive. This particular phone mount is reasonably priced and it's suitable to hold both the regular Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro without any issues.
-
The JOBY GorillaPod is the perfect accessory to pair with your Google Pixel phones if you like recording a lot of videos on your phone. Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 4K video recording and we think the JOBY GorillaPod will help you capture some good footage.
-
Google's new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring a lot of improvement over the last year's models. Both phones have upgraded internals and a slightly different design among other things.
Well, that wraps up our collection of the best chargers and other accessories that we recommend buying for the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This is an ever-evolving list, so we’ll continue to look for better items to add to this list, so be sure to check back frequently if you’ve already purchased or are planning to buy one of the new Pixel phones. The Pixel phones are competitively priced in the US, but you can always check our best deals post to see if you can save some money to splurge on these accessories.