These are the best chargers, cables, and other accessories to buy for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in 2022

Google’s new Pixel 7 series is now official. The new phones bring some nice upgrades under the hood, and they also carry the same starting price as the Pixel 6 series models from last year. But whether you buy the more affordable Pixel 7 or the top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro, you won’t find any additional accessories in the box. Google didn’t include a charger or a pair of earphones with its Pixel 6 series last year, and the new Pixel phones aren’t any different. That’s why we decided to round up some of the best chargers for the Pixel 7 series in this post. Additionally, we’re also leaving some recommendations for the best cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Note: This collection only includes the best chargers and some other miscellaneous accessories. We’ve highlighted the best Pixel 7 cases and the Pixel 7 Pro cases in separate collections, so be sure to check them based on the phone you’re planning to buy.

Best chargers for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro

Just like the last year’s models, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also said to support up to 30W wired charging via a USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS). We won’t be surprised if these phones end up drawing less power from the charger, but we still recommend buying chargers that support the USB-PD standard with PPS and at least 30W output. Both phones also support wireless charging but you’ll have to use Google’s first-party Pixel Stand wireless charger to get some good speeds, or else you’re stuck with 15W wireless charging speeds.

Note: The new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro come with a USB-C to USB-C cable inside the box, meaning you should look for chargers with a USB-C port. You also get a USB-A to USB-C adapter, but that is intended for use for data transfer and connecting accessories, not for charging.

Best charging cables for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The new Google Pixel 7 series phones, as mentioned earlier, come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. While the included cable should be enough for most users, we’re highlighting some more options in case you an additional one, perhaps for a different device or in a different color. Here, take a look:

Best wireless earbuds to use with Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Neither of the two phones in the Pixel 7 series have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Google doesn’t even bundle a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter in the box. This means you’ll have to buy an adapter separately to use your existing 3.5mm wired earphones or rely on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. We recommend the latter as they bring other advantages too.

Best smartwatch and other accessories

Here’s a quick look at the best smartwatch and some other accessories to help you make the most out of your Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel Watch Best to pair with Pixel phones The new Pixel Watch, as you can see, comes with a beautiful circular watch face and a rotating crown. The watch itself is available to purchase in a few different finishes and you can also get a bunch of different bands for it. The Pixel Watch runs Wear OS out of the box and comes with Fitbit integration for health and wellness features. Buy from Best Buy Vicseed phone mount Phone mount with a suction cup The Vicseed car mount, as you can see, is a suction-cup-based mount that can easily hold your smartphone in place while you drive. This particular phone mount is reasonably priced and it's suitable to hold both the regular Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro without any issues. Buy from Amazon JOBY GorillaPod Best tripod stand The JOBY GorillaPod is the perfect accessory to pair with your Google Pixel phones if you like recording a lot of videos on your phone. Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 4K video recording and we think the JOBY GorillaPod will help you capture some good footage. Buy from Amazon

Google Pixel 7 series Google's new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring a lot of improvement over the last year's models. Both phones have upgraded internals and a slightly different design among other things. Buy from Best Buy

Well, that wraps up our collection of the best chargers and other accessories that we recommend buying for the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This is an ever-evolving list, so we’ll continue to look for better items to add to this list, so be sure to check back frequently if you’ve already purchased or are planning to buy one of the new Pixel phones. The Pixel phones are competitively priced in the US, but you can always check our best deals post to see if you can save some money to splurge on these accessories.