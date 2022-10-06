These are the best pre-order deals for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s new Pixel 7 series is now official and we finally know everything about these new phones. The new Pixel phones are powered by Google’s second-generation Tensor chip and they have a slightly updated design with some fun colorways like Hazel and Lemongrass. Google seems to have retained all the good features of the outgoing models while improving the overall experience. If you’re interested in buying these new phones in the US and are wondering where to find the best deals, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best Google Pixel 7 deals you can find right now.

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 in the US, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Google is once again being very competitive with its pricing, which is great. You can pre-order these phones in the US right now and be one of the first ones to get them when they officially go on sale on October 13.

Google Pixel 7 series: Best places to pre-order

The new Pixel phones are available to pre-order from a bunch of different retail channels. Here are the best places to pre-order Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro:

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the best places to pre-order the new Pixel 7 series phones. The retailer is offering e-Gift cards with both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that can be used towards other purchases from Best Buy. You’ll get a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card when you pre-order the Pixel 7, while those pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro will get one worth $200. Additionally, you can also save up to $400 by bringing an eligible device to trade in.

Amazon

Amazon is also matching the free gift card offer by bundling the phones with a free Amazon.com gift card. You’ll get a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and a $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro. This offer will be valid till October 23, 2022, or until the stocks last, so grab them quickly while they last.

Google Store

Google’s online store remains one of the best places to pre-order the new Pixel phones. You can get some good trade-in deals for new Pixel phones while purchasing both unlocked or carrier-locked models from the Google Store.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the market and update this post with new listings when they’re available. For now though, we think Best Buy is offering the best deal on the Pixel 7 right now. You can use those free gift cards to buy one of the best chargers and other accessories for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixel phones won’t ship until next week, but you can grab the best cases right now and get ready for the phone to arrive.