These are the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases you can buy in 2022

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a slightly updated design compared to the previous-gen Pixel 6 models. You can also purchase them in some fun colorways like Hazel, Snow, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. While you might be tempted to use these new Pixel phones without a case to show off the new colors, we recommend one to protect them from accidental bumps and drops. We’ve already highlighted some great-looking cases for the Pixel 7 in a separate post. Now it’s time to check out some of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases. Let’s dive in!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Best clear case The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best clear cases you can buy for the Pixel 7 Pro. Not only does it come with a transparent back to show off the colors of your phone, but it also comes with a TPU bumper to protect it. Buy from Amazon SUPCASE UB PRO Best case for all-round protection The UB Pro rugged case from SUPCASE is one of our favorite cases for the Pixel 7 Pro. It adds a classic rugged look to the Pixel 7 Pro, and it also comes with a belt clip and a built-in kickstand. Buy from Amazon Promoted Caseology Athlex case Stylish yet, durable case The Caseology Athlex is a military drop-tested case for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It comes with an integrated grip and it's available to purchase in three vibrant colors. Buy from Amazon

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

We’ve added a good mix of cases to this collection across different categories, so you’ll definitely find one to your liking. We’ll continue to comb the market for more options and add them to this post once they’re available to purchase. The Google Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, which makes it a pretty good option to consider if you’re shopping for a flagship Android phone in 2022. In fact, the Pixel 7 Pro also has some great deals right now that make it even easier on the wallet. You can always use some extra cash to pick a good charger or some other accessories for it.

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with Gorilla glass protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, so it's quite durable. However, it's never a bad idea to buy a case to add more protection. Buy from Best Buy

If you think we missed any of your favorite cases then be sure to drop a line in the comments below!