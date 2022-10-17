Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro comes with a big and vibrant 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Even though it comes with the Gorilla Glass Victus protection, we think it’s more susceptible to breaking due to its curved edges on the sides. So if you don’t want to end up with a broken screen or even minor scratches on your Pixel 7 Pro’s display, then you must consider buying a screen protector. If you don’t know which Pixel 7 Pro screen protector to buy, then you can browse our handpicked recommendations below:

Note: The Google Pixel 7 Pro features curved edges on the sides, so not all screen protectors will offer the best protection. Flexible TPU films are best suited for devices with curved edges, but we’re also highlighting some good tempered glass options from reliable brands that match the curved edges.

Spigen NeoFlex Best screen protector overall The Spigen NeoFlex is a simple TPU film screen protector that works well to protect the Pixel 7 Pro's display. As you can see, it delivers edge-to-edge protection for the Pixel 7 Pro, despite the curved edges on the sides. The NeoFlex uses a wet installation method to offer a simple and bubble-free installation process. One of the best things about the Spigen NeoFlex is that it's a Made for Google accessory, meaning it'll work with the Pixel 7 Pro without crippling the display's touch response or the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector Best premium pick Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector is one of the most premium tempered glass protectors on the market. It's also one of the most expensive listings in this collection, but we think it's worth considering for the Pixel 7 Pro. The Whitestone Dome Glass protector is one of the few tempered glass options out there that sits nicely on displays with curved edges. Whitestone makes it easy to install its tempered glass with the help of the included installation kit. One of the best things about this particular listing is that you also get a TPU film to protect the camera bar at the back of the phone from scratches and scuffs.

Supershieldz tempered glass Best value pick If you don't want to spend $40 on the Whitestone Dome glass protector, then consider checking out the Supershieldz tempered glass. This pack is priced at $13 and it comes with two tempered glass screen protectors that match the curved edges of the Pixel 7 Pro's display. This particular tempered glass comes with a 9H hardness rating along with 2.5 curved edges and an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay. You may not be able to use a lot of cases with this particular screen protector installed on your phone, so keep that in mind.

That wraps up our collection of the best Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors you can buy on the market right now. If we were to pick one then we’d go with the Spigen NeoFlex TPU film protector as it offers the best coverage and works well with a lot of cases out there too. This is an ever-evolving list, so we’ll continue to comb through listings and add more options over time.

The screen protectors mentioned in this collection will go a long way in protecting your phone’s display. But if that’s not enough for you, then you can also consider buying one of the best cases for the Pixel 7 Pro to add an additional layer of protection from accidental scratches and bumps. You can always buy folio cases or rugged cases with built-in screen protectors too if that’s something you’re interested in.

The Pixel 7 Pro costs $300 more than the regular Pixel 7, putting it closer to the $1,000 flagships out there. Luckily, there are some good deals for this phone right now to help you save some money on your purchase, so be sure to check them out. You can also hit the link below to find the best price for the Pixel 7 Pro online.

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, but a screen protector will go a long way in keeping it in pristine condition.

So which screen protector are you planning to buy for the Pixel 7 Pro? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.