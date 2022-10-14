Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here and they’re both equipped with beautiful OLED displays. The regular Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel that lays flat on the front, unlike the slightly curved one on the Pixel 7 Pro. Google is using Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus scratch-resistant glass for its Pixel 7 phones, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely immune to scratches or cracks. If you want to protect your smartphone’s display from the inevitable then we highly suggest using a screen protector. And in this post, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors you can buy in 2022.

Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster Best screen protector overall The Spigen GlassTR AlignMaster is one of the best screen protectors you can buy for the Pixel 7. This durable tempered glass screen protector is rated for 9H hardness and it protects your phone from scratches, scrapes, and bumps. Notably, you also get an alignment tool that'll help you apply the screen guard on the phone. You also get two screen protectors in a pack which means you'll have a spare one if you mess up your installation the first time. Buy from Amazon

Supershieldz protector Best value pick The Supershieldz tempered glass protector is our best value pick for the Pixel 7. It's rated for 9H hardness, meaning it can protect your display against accidental bumps and scuffs. It also has rounded edges and precise cutouts on the front for the camera. One of the best things about this particular listing is that you get three tempered glass protectors for just $10, so it gives you the best bang for your buck. Buy from Amazon

Ringke dual easy film Best TPU film screen protector The Ringke Dual easy film is a TPU film screen protector for the Google Pixel 7. This TPU film doesn't add too much thickness to the device and it covers the entire screen properly for maximum protection. TPU film screen protectors work well with almost all cases too, so this is perfect for those who like using different cases with their phones. Buy from Amazon

Mr.Shield tempered glass Best budget pick This Mr.Shield three-pack tempered glass offers basic protection to your phone's display. It uses Japanese glass with a 9H hardness rating, so it'll protect the Pixel 7's display from scratches and cracks. The best thing about this particular listing is that you get three tempered glass screen protectors for just $7 along with some thoughtful additions including a bubble remover, micro-fiber cloth, alcohol prep pads, and more. Buy from Amazon

IQ Shield screen protector Best matte screen protector If you find yourself using your phone in bright environments and you're annoyed by the glare on your phone's screen, then consider buying the IQ Shield matte screen protector. It's made out of military-grade TPU film that does a pretty good job of protecting your phone's display from scratches and cracks too. It also comes with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges. Buy from Amazon

TOCOL screen protector Best screen protector with camera guards If you're not using a case with raised lips to protect the massive bump at the back of your Pixel 7, then we recommend checking out this listing. In addition to three tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 7, you can also get three camera guards in this pack to keep that camera bar free of scratches. This is the only listing in this collection to offer camera guards for the Pixel 7, so check it out. Buy from Amazon

That brings us to the end of this particular collection. If you don’t want to spend too much time exploring different options then we recommend buying the Spigen GlassTR AlignMaster tempered glass for the Pixel 7. It’s a tried-and-tested product that we’ve recommended a lot in the past for various other devices. It also comes with an installation kit to help you apply the tempered glass protector on your device. But if you’d rather buy a simple TPU film screen protector instead of a tempered glass one then we recommend checking out the Ringke Dual Easy film. It offers maximum coverage for your display on the front and it doesn’t add a lot of thickness to your device too.

We’ve also included some other interesting options including the IQ Shield matte screen protector and the TOCOL screen protector that comes with camera guards to protect the massive camera bar at the back of the Pixel 7. If you want the best protection for your phone then you should also consider buying a case. There’s no shortage of Pixel 7 cases on the market, but we’ve highlighted some really good ones in our collection of the best cases. The Google Pixel 7 is shaping up to be a great device for the price. There are also some good deals out there to make this phone more affordable than it already is. If you haven’t purchased one already, you can also find the best price online by hitting the link below.

So which screen protector are you planning to buy for your Google Pixel 7? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!