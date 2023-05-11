The Pixel 7a is Google's latest addition to the Pixel 7 series, and it brings some nice upgrades over the last year's model. Not only is it more powerful than the Pixel 6a, but it also sports a 90Hz panel and a new set of cameras. Google has also added wireless charging to the mix, allowing you to conveniently charge the Pixel 7a without having to deal with wires. All these are great changes, but you still won't find any accessories in the box, meaning no charger or earphones.

Google stopped including accessories with its phones a couple of years back, and the new Pixel 7a is no different. So if you want to stock up on some chargers and other accessories, we have you covered.