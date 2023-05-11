The Pixel 7a is Google's latest addition to the Pixel 7 series, and it brings some nice upgrades over the last year's model. Not only is it more powerful than the Pixel 6a, but it also sports a 90Hz panel and a new set of cameras. Google has also added wireless charging to the mix, allowing you to conveniently charge the Pixel 7a without having to deal with wires. All these are great changes, but you still won't find any accessories in the box, meaning no charger or earphones.
Google stopped including accessories with its phones a couple of years back, and the new Pixel 7a is no different. So if you want to stock up on some chargers and other accessories, we have you covered.
The Pixel 7a tops out at 18W wired charging speeds and is compatible with USB PD adapters, meaning you can use the same chargers you used to top up the Pixel 6a. New to the Pixel 7a, however, is wireless charging support, so I am also adding some compatible Qi wireless chargers to this list.
Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
Baseus 30W dual port charger
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C charger
UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN charger
Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen
Spigen ArcField 15W
iOttie iON Wireless Duo
Anker PowerCore 10000
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable
Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LED
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Nothing Ear Stick
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Google Pixel Watch
Anker 323 compact car charger
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger
Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
Google's 30W USB-C charger is perfect for its Pixel 7a. It's a PD charger with 30W output, so it can supply a full 18W power to the Pixel 7a without any issues. It's only available in white, but it's relatively small and easy to carry around.
Baseus 30W dual port charger
This Baseus Dual port charger, as the name implies, comes with two USB ports. You can get up to 18W power from the USB-C port and up to 12W power from the USB-A port. This particular charger is available to purchase in two colors, and it also comes with a foldable plug that makes it easier to carry around.
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C charger
The Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro charger uses GaN technology to keep its size smaller and generate less heat than other Silicon-based chargers. It also comes with a Type-C port and supports up to 20W fast charging.
UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN charger
The UGREEN 100W Nexode is one of the most powerful USB-C chargers out there right now. It comes with as many as four USB ports, and it can deliver up to 100W of power to phones, tablets, laptops, and more. It also supports multiple charging protocols including Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+, PPS, and more.
Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen
The second-generation Google Pixel Stand is the perfect companion for Pixel phones. It can charge the phone faster than other wireless chargers and has a built-in fan. You will have to pay a premium for it because it comes with Google's 30W USB-C charger in the box.
Spigen ArcField 15W
The Spigen ArcField is a simple-looking wireless charging pad that can charge the new Pixel 7a wirelessly at its max-rated charging speed. It has rubber pads on both the front and the back for a no-slip design, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.
iOttie iON Wireless Duo
The iOttie iON wireless duo is a Certified by Google product that comes with a 10W stand and a 5W charging pad for Qi-compatible products. It also comes with an adapter and power cable, so you don't have to buy them separately.
Anker PowerCore 10000
The Anker PowerCore is a good power bank that can fully charge most modern phones twice with its 10,000mAh battery. It's one of the smallest and lightest power banks on the market, meaning it's very easy to carry around.
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable
This pack of USB-C to USB-C cable contains three 6-feet braided cables. They support up to 60W fast-charging and are available to purchase in three color options.
Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LED
This cable from Baseus features a built-in LED display to show the current wattage. It has a durable braided design, and it includes a two-year hassle-free warranty in case you need a replacement.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
The Google Buds Pro are another solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life.
Nothing Ear Stick
The Nothing Ear Stick is the slightly more affordable version of the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. You don't get all the bells and whistles with these particular earbuds, but they look unique and deliver good audio quality.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Premium headphones can get quite pricey, so if you want something more reasonable, the Soundcore Life Q30 are a solid option. Despite their low price, they still have features like ANC, and last up to 60 hours on a charge. These are great over-ear headphones for the budget conscious.
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm if you want a smartwatch with fitness tracking. And it will, of course, work well with your Pixel 7a.
Anker 323 compact car charger
The Anker 323 car charger has a compact form factor that still lets you charge two devices simultaneously. It can deliver 30W output via the USB-C port, so it's perfect to charge your Pixel phone at max speed while topping up another device at the same time.
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger
Don’t like fiddling with a cable in your car? This wireless charger is a great alternative. The iOttie car charger is offered in two types of mounts - dashboard and CD/vent. However it only supports up to 10W charging. But sometimes convenience is more important than speed.
Best Google Pixel 7a accessories in 2023: Final thoughts
The chargers I've recommended here should power up the Pixel 7a at max-rated speeds, and they're all very reliable. I recommend picking up Google's 30W USB-C charger if you're looking for something simple to get the job done. It can supply full 18W power to the Pixel 7a, and it's also relatively compact. Google also has an 18W variant of the same charger, but it's no longer listed on Google Store in the U.S., and you can only purchase it through Amazon at the time of writing this article. I've added a ton of other options to this list, so you're bound to find something to your liking.
Wireless charging is a good addition to Pixel 7a and I highly recommend using it for convenience even though it's on the slower side with 7.5W output. I recommend sticking with either the Pixel Stand 2 or the Spigen ArcField charger to get the best results. The Pixel 7a, in case you missed it, costs $50 more than the Pixel 6a's base model, so you might want to keep an eye on the Pixel 7a deals to snag it at a discounted price. Also, I didn't add any cases here because we have separate collections highlighting the best cases and screen protectors for the Pixel 7a.
Google Pixel 7a
Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support.