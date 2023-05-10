Google's new Pixel 7a is the newest member of the Pixel family, and it brings a lot of improvements over the last year's model to offer a flagship-grade experience. It's powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chip, and it also brings an improved 90Hz display and wireless charging to the mid-range Pixel A-series. It is, however, a bit expensive coming in at $499 in the U.S., so you might want to keep an eye on the best deals to make it easier on the wallet.

If you are in the market to buy the new Pixel 7a and are wondering where to find the best deals for it, then you've come to the right place here. Here's a quick round-up of the best places to buy the Pixel 7a to snag it at a discounted price.

Google Pixel 7a: Best places to buy the unlocked variant

Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pixel 7a in Snow, Charcoal, and Sea colors, and you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Additionally, you'll also get 90 days free of Amazon Music Unlimited, provided you're a new subscriber.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card with each purchase of the Pixel 7a, meaning you can instantly save $50 on Google's new phone. You can only buy it in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea colors, though.

Google Store

Google Store remains one of the best places to buy the Pixel 7a. It's also the only place to buy the phone in Coral color, so grab it while you still can. You can buy both unlocked and carrier-locked variants of the phone from the Google Store and save some money on your purchase with an eligible trade-in. You can also get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series or save 50% on the Pixel Buds Pro with your purchase.

Google Pixel 7a: Best places to buy the carrier-locked variants

Those who are looking to buy the carrier-locked variant of the Pixel 7a can keep an eye on the links below to

AT&T

Both new and existing customers of AT&T can grab a unit of the Pixel 7a for just $2 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $519.99 retail) with no trade-in required. Alternatively, you can also choose to pay the full price for the mmW model and save some money with an eligible trade-in.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is carrying the Pixel 7a in Snow, Sea, and Charcoal colors, and it'll let you have one for free, provided you add a new line on a qualifying plan and pay via 24 monthly bill credits.

Verizon

Verizon is carrying the Pixel 7a in Sea, Charcoal, and Snow colors for $15.27 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $539.99 retail). Both new and existing Verizon customers can also save up to $400 with an eligible smartwatch, provided you pick up the Pixel 7a with a qualifying 5G unlimited plan. Additionally, you can also save 50% on a pair of Pixel Buds A-series when you bundle it with the Pixel 7a.

That brings us to the end of this roundup in which we've highlighted the best places to buy the Pixel 7a from. Google's new member in the Pixel family may not be the most affordable phone on the market, but it's an excellent phone for those who don't want to open their wallets to $1,000 flagships. Besides that, the deals mentioned in this post will make it a bit cheaper, so keep an eye on the listings to find the best price. You can also use the extra cash to grab the best cases or screen protectors to protect your new phone.

The Pixel 7 is often available at discounted prices, too, so don't forget to explore the best Pixel 7 deals to see if you can get a better deal on that for a true flagship experience.