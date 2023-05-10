The all-new Google Pixel 7a is a huge step up from the Pixel 6a, making it a prime contender for the best cheap Android phones in 2023. It features Google's second-gen Tensor chipset for impressive performance, more RAM for better multitasking, upgraded cameras, and wireless charging support. In addition, the Pixel 7a packs a smoother, high refresh rate display, that will offer better visuals than the 60Hz panel on last year's model. Google has also improved the device's durability with an IP67 rating, but the display doesn't seem to have received the latest Gorilla Glass protection. For this reason, I highly recommend slapping a screen protector on your Pixel 7a as soon as you pull it out of the box. To help you find the right one, I've rounded up some of the best Pixel 7a screen protectors on the market.

Since the Pixel 7a features a flat display, both tempered glass and film-style screen protectors work well on the device. Depending on your preference, you can select any of the following options, and I assure you that you won't regret your purchase.