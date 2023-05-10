The all-new Google Pixel 7a is a huge step up from the Pixel 6a, making it a prime contender for the best cheap Android phones in 2023. It features Google's second-gen Tensor chipset for impressive performance, more RAM for better multitasking, upgraded cameras, and wireless charging support. In addition, the Pixel 7a packs a smoother, high refresh rate display, that will offer better visuals than the 60Hz panel on last year's model. Google has also improved the device's durability with an IP67 rating, but the display doesn't seem to have received the latest Gorilla Glass protection. For this reason, I highly recommend slapping a screen protector on your Pixel 7a as soon as you pull it out of the box. To help you find the right one, I've rounded up some of the best Pixel 7a screen protectors on the market.
Since the Pixel 7a features a flat display, both tempered glass and film-style screen protectors work well on the device. Depending on your preference, you can select any of the following options, and I assure you that you won't regret your purchase.
-
Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aEditor's Choice
-
Supershieldz PET Film for Pixel 7aBest Value
-
UniqueMe Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aPremium Pick
-
Mr.Shield Matte PET Film for Pixel 7aSmooth Matte Finish
-
AACL Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aCase-Friendly
-
Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aEditor's Choice
The Snap Fit Tempered Glass from Caseology is our favorite screen protector for the Pixel 7a, as it's ultra-thin and easy to install. It has a smooth finish that mimics your phone's natural feel.
-
Supershieldz PET Film for Pixel 7aBest Value
Do you often scratch up your phone's display and have to replace the screen protector frequently? This affordable PET Film-style screen protector from Supershieldz is the perfect fit for you.
-
UniqueMe Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aPremium Pick
This tempered glass screen protector combo from UniqueMe is a great premium option. It comes with two screen protectors, two camera visor protectors, and an easy-to-use installation tool.
-
Mr.Shield Matte PET Film for Pixel 7aSmooth Matte Finish
This three-pack of Mr.Shield's PET Film style screen protectors is not only affordable but also features an anti-glare matte finish that gives your Pixel 7a's display a premium, smooth feel.
-
AACL Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aCase-Friendly
AACL's ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector is the best option if you plan on using a case with your Pixel 7a. Its slim profile ensures it won't interfere with cases that have a raised lip.
-
Ivoler Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aIncluded Camera Visor Guard
This Ivoler Tempered Glass screen protector combo is an affordable alternative to UniqueMe's combo. It also includes two screen protectors, two camera visor guards, and an installation tool.
-
Mr.Shield Tempered Glass for Pixel 7aAffordable Tempered Glass
Want a tempered glass screen protector on the cheap? This three-pack from Mr.Shield costs just seven bucks, offers full coverage, and is backed by Mr.Shield's limited lifetime warranty.
-
Skinomi TechSkin TPU Film for Pixel 7aPremium TPU Film
Skinomi's TechSkin TPU screen protector for the Pixel 7a is a premium film-type option that offers edge-to-edge coverage, precise cutouts, and a lifetime replacement manufacturer warranty.
Our top picks for the best Pixel 7a screen protectors in 2023
Given that the Pixel 7a doesn't offer the latest Gorilla Glass protection from Corning, using a screen protector is absolutely necessary. All the options mentioned above will protect your Pixel 7a's display from scratches and scuffs, but if you can't decide on one, I recommend the Snap Fit Tempered Glass from Caseology. It's a premium feeling screen protector that comes with a handy installation tool that will make application a breeze. But if you want something cheap, you can't go wrong with the PET FIlm from Supershieldz.
In addition to a screen protector, you should get a protective case for your brand-new Pixel 7a to protect it from accidental drops. Check out our roundup of the best Pixel 7a cases to find one that fits your needs.
Google Pixel 7a
Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support.