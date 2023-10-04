Google's latest base-model Pixel phone is here, with the Pixel 8 now available for pre-order and shipping next week. Although it does come at a hundred-dollar price increase, the Pixel 8 is still one of the best Pixel phones available. Since it packs so many flagship-quality features at a midrange price point, it has the chance to make our best smartphones list after our review. Part of this year's upgrade includes a new 120Hz display, and it's one that you'll want to keep looking great for the long haul. A repair could be costly, so it's better to invest in a case now to prevent damage in the future.

However, the release of the Pixel 8 also coincides with a slight design tweak, so older Pixel 7 cases won't work with the newer model. That means you'll have to find a case that works with the Pixel 8 specifically, and you'll want to get one before your phone arrives. Luckily, there are already a few great cases available for the Pixel 8. We've rounded up the best ones you can buy right now, and we'll update this list as more become available in the coming weeks.