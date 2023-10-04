Google's latest base-model Pixel phone is here, with the Pixel 8 now available for pre-order and shipping next week. Although it does come at a hundred-dollar price increase, the Pixel 8 is still one of the best Pixel phones available. Since it packs so many flagship-quality features at a midrange price point, it has the chance to make our best smartphones list after our review. Part of this year's upgrade includes a new 120Hz display, and it's one that you'll want to keep looking great for the long haul. A repair could be costly, so it's better to invest in a case now to prevent damage in the future.
However, the release of the Pixel 8 also coincides with a slight design tweak, so older Pixel 7 cases won't work with the newer model. That means you'll have to find a case that works with the Pixel 8 specifically, and you'll want to get one before your phone arrives. Luckily, there are already a few great cases available for the Pixel 8. We've rounded up the best ones you can buy right now, and we'll update this list as more become available in the coming weeks.
-
Humixx Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 8Editor's choice
-
CaseBorne Case for Google Pixel 8Rugged pick
-
Humixx Ultra Clear Case for Google Pixel 8Clear case
-
X-Level Thin Case for Google Pixel 8Ultra-thin case
-
Aramid Carbon Fiber Case for Google Pixel 8Carbon fiber case
-
Humixx Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 8Editor's choice$26 $30 Save $4
This magnetic case from Humixx is a simple and slim way to protect your Pixel 8 smartphone. It has a translucent black design that will show off the Pixel 8 color you chose in a subliminal way. Plus, it features a MagSafe ring for connecting with accessories.
-
CaseBorne Case for Google Pixel 8Rugged pick
If rugged cases are more your style, this option from CaseBorne has you covered. It features a rugged and durable five-layer build that is sure to keep your device looking great for the long haul. Plus, it features a belt clip and a MagSafe ring for accessory connections.
-
Humixx Ultra Clear Case for Google Pixel 8Clear case$18 $30 Save $12
To show off the Pixel 8 color you chose, check out this completely-clear case from Humixx. It features a non-yellowing finish and hard polycarbonate plastic materials, so it'll add some protection. Plus, you get raised edges that protect your camera lenses and display.
-
X-Level Thin Case for Google Pixel 8Ultra-thin case
If you're looking for the thinnest case available for your Pixel 8, this one from X-Level might be the one for you. It's extremely thin, but still features a dual-layer design. Plus, it also includes a microfiber surface and a hard plastic build.
-
Aramid Carbon Fiber Case for Google Pixel 8Carbon fiber case
If you want to add some modern style to your new Pixel 8, take a peek at this aramid carbon fiber case. It features a slick design and a thin build, with protection for your camera bar. It also supports wireless charging and has a lightweight form factor.
-
Kwmobile Real Wood Case for Google Pixel 8Wooden texture
To make your new Pixel 8 stand out from the rest, you can grab this wooden case from Kwmobile. It has a dark brown finish and a real wood material on the back of the case. On the sides and camera bar, you'll find a plastic bumper that adds some protection.
-
RMOCR Case for Google Pixel 8With lanyard loop
This rugged and modern case from RMOCR comes with a built-in screen protector, and features a multi-layer design. However, that's not what will be most useful in protecting your phone. That title will go to the included lanyard loop, which you can slide on your wrist for added security.
-
Yucenx Case for Google Pixel 8Best value
If you're looking for the best deal on a Pixel 8 case, this one from Yucenx is a great value. It's a simple and slim silicone case that you can get in five different colors. It won't be the most protective, but it's better than not using a case at all.
Our top picks for the best Pixel 8 cases in 2023
Google's new Pixel 8 smartphone isn't even officially out yet, but there are already a bunch of great cases you can pair with it. Our favorite one is from Humixx, which offers a strong build, elegant design, and MagSafe compatibility. That means you can easily pair it with any of the great MagSafe accessories that have been developed for Apple's ecosystem. However, if you're looking for our best value pick, check out the simple silicone case we featured from Yucenx.
For buyers that are focused on protection over looks, we recommend the case from CaseBorne for your Pixel 8. It's got a five-layer design, a belt clip, and MagSafe compatibility. For looks, there's an aramid carbon fiber case or a wooden case to suit your preference. Though you can't go wrong with any of these cases, we'll be sure to update this list when more options become available.
Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras.