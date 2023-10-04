Google just announced its newest flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, at an Oct. 4 event in New York City. Although the top tier model of the Pixel lineup got a price hike, it's still a great value Pixel phone and one of the best smartphones out there. That's especially true when you consider the pre-order deals Google is offering this year, including a free Pixel Watch 2 for people who buy the Pixel 8 Pro. However, what Google isn't giving you is a case, and you'll want to pick up one for your Pixel 8 Pro as soon as you get it.

Google tweaked the design of the "Pro" model smartphone between generations, so old Pixel 7 Pro cases won't work on the new Pixel 8 Pro. Regardless, there are plenty of great cases already available for the Pixel 8 Pro now. Whether you're looking for protection, style, or something else altogether, the cases on this list have you covered. We'll also keep updating this list as top case manufacturers release their Pixel 8 series offerings, so check back soon for more options.