Google just announced its newest flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, at an Oct. 4 event in New York City. Although the top tier model of the Pixel lineup got a price hike, it's still a great value Pixel phone and one of the best smartphones out there. That's especially true when you consider the pre-order deals Google is offering this year, including a free Pixel Watch 2 for people who buy the Pixel 8 Pro. However, what Google isn't giving you is a case, and you'll want to pick up one for your Pixel 8 Pro as soon as you get it.
Google tweaked the design of the "Pro" model smartphone between generations, so old Pixel 7 Pro cases won't work on the new Pixel 8 Pro. Regardless, there are plenty of great cases already available for the Pixel 8 Pro now. Whether you're looking for protection, style, or something else altogether, the cases on this list have you covered. We'll also keep updating this list as top case manufacturers release their Pixel 8 series offerings, so check back soon for more options.
Humixx Case for Google Pixel 8 ProEditor's choice$21 $26 Save $5
If you're looking for a simple case for your Pixel 8 Pro, look to this option from Humixx. It has a hard plastic design with a solid black color on the edges; however, it features a frosted see-through back. That means you can show off the Pixel 8 Pro color of your choice.
CaseBorne for Google Pixel 8 ProRugged pick
This rugged case from CaseBorne gives you all that you need to keep your Pixel 8 Pro safe. It comes with a screen protector, features a belt clip, and has an overall rugged design. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible, so you get access to a slew of accessories.
Oterkin Clear Case for Pixel 8 ProClear case$16 $19 Save $3
If you really want to show off the Pixel 8 Pro color you chose, consider this clear case from Oterkin. It's anti-yellowing plastic with reinforced edges. There are buttons on the case as well, so clicking the power button and volume rocker will be a great experience.
Juntone Case with MagSafe for Google Pixel 8 ProWith MagSafe compatibility$22 $30 Save $8
This case from Juntone is great for people who like to use accessories with their smartphone, since it supports MagSafe. Whether you're an Apple or iOS fanatic, you've probably noticed that manufacturers make more accessories for iPhones. With this case, you can tap right into the MagSafe ecosystem with your new Pixel 8 Pro.
Foluu Folio Case for Google Pixel 8 ProFolio wallet case
Want to turn your Pixel 8 Pro into the only thing you need to carry? This case from Foluu can hold cards, cash, and more in a folio form factor. Plus, it has reinforced plastic bumpers, a built-in kickstand, and a magnetic closure strap.
Kwmobile Silicone Case for Google Pixel 8 ProBest value
If you're looking for a simple silicone case, this one from Kwmobile will do the trick. It's nothing special, but it has a whopping 15 different color options available. The material is easy to grip and extends over the camera bar for added protection. Plus, it comes at a very affordable price point.
DagoRoo Case for Pixel 8 ProStylish pick
This case from Pixel 8 Pro will make a fashion statement and protect your smartphone all at once. There are four different colorways available that all feature floral designs. Plus, the back is partially clear, so it can show off the Pixel 8 Pro color you chose.
X-Level Carbon Fiber Case for Google Pixel 8 ProCarbon fiber look
This carbon fiber case from X-Level is a sleek and modern way to protect your Pixel 8 Pro. Based on the price, we're doubtful that this case features real carbon fiber. However, it's still a cool-looking case available at a reasonable price point.
Our top picks for the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases in 2023
Surprisingly, there are quite a few great case options available for the Pixel 8 Pro already, immediately following Google's announcement of the device. Our favorite one so far is from Humixx, which offers a sleek and stylish case that adds some protection as well. It preserves the look of your Pixel 8 Pro and provides a see-through window to show off your phone's color, which is a plus. If a rugged case is more of your style, we recommend the CaseBorne option, as it offers a robust feature set in an all-in-one package.
There are also other great cases available if you're looking for unique features or other benefits. For example, our pick from Foluu turns your Pixel 8 Pro into a folio wallet capable of storing cash and cards. Similarly, the case from Juntone adds MagSafe compatibility, which opens up compatibility with a slew of MagSafe accessories. We'll be updating this list with more cases as they become available, so check back in the days following Google's announcement. For now, you can't really go wrong with any case on this list.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship from Google, and it packs the best the company has to offer in 2023. It features the newest Tensor G3 processor, like its regular Pixel 8 sibling, but it comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a brighter screen, a larger battery, and more storage options.