After months of leaks, Google has finally put all the wild rumors to rest with the unveiling of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. And we’re happy to report that Google seems to be tuned in to what buyers want — the Pixel 8 Pro has the kind of specs that could send it straight to the top of our best smartphones list. This phone is the first to include the new Tensor G3 chipset, as well as an upgraded rear camera system featuring a 50MP primary snapper and a 48MP telephoto lens that hits 5x zoom, plus you get a 48MP ultrawide camera.
Furthermore, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a Zoom Enhance feature (which lets you adjust the zoom levels on pics taken earlier) as well as a brand-new temperature sensor. Operating on the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system — Android 14 — the Pixel 8 Pro boasts improved password management, new health tracking functionalities, and numerous customization options. Notably, it now offers 7 years of software updates, an improvement over the last two generations of Pixel phones, which provided only 5 years of software support.
With a glass front and back, you’re best off picking up a high-quality case for your Pixel 8 Pro; a phone this good (and expensive) deserves excellent protection! And though the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, you’re still going to want a good screen protector as a first line of defense.
-
Caseology Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorEditor's choice
-
ZAGG XTR3 Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorPremium pick
-
IMBZBK 4 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProBest value
-
Skinomi Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProSelf-healing screen guard
-
Supershieldz Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorBudget screen guard
-
Caseology Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorEditor's choice
This screen protector from Caseology is our top pick; it offers excellent protection and comes with a Snap Fit tray that helps you accurately install your screen guard. This precisely cut protector is made of tempered glass and is ideal for those who want a premium feel when using their phones.
-
ZAGG XTR3 Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorPremium pick
If you’re prone to dropping your phone a lot, then pair your case with this ZAGG screen protector. This product offers 10x the protection of a typical screen guard, thanks to Hexiom impact technology. You also get blue light filtration and glare resistance as features, as well as dust and oil resistance.
-
IMBZBK 4 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProBest value$10 $13 Save $3
If you’re someone who needs a screen protector to match your rough and tough life, this may be your best option. Buying the IMBZBK 4-pack ensures you have backups for when you damage your screen protector. This tempered glass product is rated 9H for hardness and you also get camera lens protectors, making this a steal.
-
Skinomi Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProSelf-healing screen guard
Want a screen guard that heals itself when you accidentally scratch or puncture it? This TPU product from Skinomi does exactly that. This protector also features an oleophobic coating that resists fingerprints and other smudges.
-
Supershieldz Pixel 8 Pro Screen ProtectorBudget screen guard
If you want tempered glass at a great price, then the Supershieldz protector is perfect for your device. This military-grade screen protector promises to protect your Pixel 8 Pro from most accidents. The hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating will prevent your phone from turning into a fingerprint magnet, and with that 9H rating, it should be able to take a beating.
-
OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Pro Alpha Flex Screen ProtectorAntimicrobial coating
We love OtterBox products, and we’re happy to see them offer a dependable screen guard for the Pixel 8 Pro. This plastic protector comes with a crystal coating that promises improved clarity. This Alpha Flex screen protector also promises antimicrobial protection against germs and the like.
-
Milomdoi Privacy Screen Protector for Pixel 8 ProBest privacy$10 $30 Save $20
If you tend to use public transport a lot or just want to avoid prying eyes around you, this screen protector is the one you’re looking for. This 9H-rated guard is made of tempered glass and darkens the screen the moment you move your head 25 degrees in either direction. You also get a mounting frame and lens protectors for your rear camera.
-
IQShield Pixel 8 Pro Matte Screen ProtectorMatte finish
If you’re like me and love a matte finish on your smartphone display, then the IQShield protector is ideal for your Pixel 8 Pro. This screen guard is made of TPU and will protect your display from most scratches and scrapes.
Best Google Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors: Our favorites
While TPU and tempered glass are both good materials for screen protectors, they have their own pros and cons. TPU or thermoplastic polyurethane guards are slightly better at absorbing impact and healing from scratches, but the touch feel isn’t great. Tempered glass, however, feels fantastic — but it’s more likely to show the damage from a nasty fall.
From the list above, our top pick from the best screen protectors for your Pixel 8 Pro would be the one from Caseology, as it offers excellent protection at a reasonable price. But if we’re talking value, the 4-pack from IMBZBK seems pretty good, plus you get military-grade, shatterproof glass protection. Personally, I’d go for the Milomdoi Privacy Screen Protector for Pixel 8 Pro because I have people peeking into my phone when I take the train to work.
Also, most of the options above include installation frames, but if you’re going to wing it, we recommend you be extra cautious. Adding your screen protector incorrectly a few times is going to affect the adhesive, and you may soon be back online shopping for replacements.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Tensor G3 chip isn't the only upgrade on the brand-new Pixel 8 Pro — you also get improved cameras, a bigger battery, and a brighter display.