After months of leaks, Google has finally put all the wild rumors to rest with the unveiling of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. And we’re happy to report that Google seems to be tuned in to what buyers want — the Pixel 8 Pro has the kind of specs that could send it straight to the top of our best smartphones list. This phone is the first to include the new Tensor G3 chipset, as well as an upgraded rear camera system featuring a 50MP primary snapper and a 48MP telephoto lens that hits 5x zoom, plus you get a 48MP ultrawide camera.

Furthermore, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a Zoom Enhance feature (which lets you adjust the zoom levels on pics taken earlier) as well as a brand-new temperature sensor. Operating on the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system — Android 14 — the Pixel 8 Pro boasts improved password management, new health tracking functionalities, and numerous customization options. Notably, it now offers 7 years of software updates, an improvement over the last two generations of Pixel phones, which provided only 5 years of software support.

With a glass front and back, you’re best off picking up a high-quality case for your Pixel 8 Pro; a phone this good (and expensive) deserves excellent protection! And though the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, you’re still going to want a good screen protector as a first line of defense.