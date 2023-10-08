Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 8 at the Made by Google event, and the flagship device has all the markings of a great smartphone. While the $100 price hike on the new Pixel smartphones can be a bummer, Google has made tons of upgrades to the processor, camera, and display, so the higher pricing is somewhat justified.
Unfortunately, the front glass on the base Pixel 8 hasn’t seen any improvements as it’s made from Gorilla Glass Victus, just like its predecessor. So, you’ll want to invest in a screen protector to safeguard your Pixel 8 from scratches, fingerprints, and accidental drops. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best screen protectors to help you pick the right one for your Google Pixel 8!
ivoler Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8Editor's choice
The ivoler screen protector set offers high scratch resistance and shatter protection without impacting the touch sensitivity of your Google Pixel 8. Besides its anti-fingerprint coating, you also get two camera lens protectors that align perfectly with the rear cameras. Ivoler also offers an alignment frame to help you install the tempered glass screen protectors.
RXNMH Google Pixel 8 Screen ProtectorRunner-up
RXNMH’s set of two tempered glass screen protectors is a great choice if you want industrial-grade scratch resistance for your Pixel 8. It also comes with two camera covers to protect the cameras from bumps and scratches. RXNMH includes additional tools, including a set of towels, a positioner frame, and vacuum stickers, to make the installation process a breeze.
Hokwep Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8Self-healing film$16 $17 Save $1
The Hokwep screen protector is the one you should get if you want a self-healing TPU film capable of absorbing and repairing minor scratches over time. This screen guard uses a matte film to reduce screen glare and keep fingerprints at bay. Unfortunately, it isn’t compatible with the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 8.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8Budget pick
Supershieldz manufactures some of the best screen protectors, and this set has the highest value-per-dollar out of the other options on this list. But don’t let the affordable price deceive you, Supershieldz’s screen protectors have 9H hardness and high scratch resistance alongside hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings for all-around protection of your Google Pixel 8.
IMBZBK Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8Maximum privacy
If you want the best privacy filter for your Pixel 8, you should look no further than the IMBZBK tempered glass screen protector. This SGS-certified screen guard reduces your viewing angles to 25-degree to keep your on-screen content safe from prying eyes and even comes with three lens covers for the rear cameras.
YWXTW Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8Plenty of features
While YWXTW only provides two screen protectors for $12, you get plenty of features for the price. Besides its anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint properties, this 9H tempered glass screen protector uses an oleophobic layer to prevent smudges. It’s immune to film yellowing and even includes a privacy filter, though it won’t work with the fingerprint sensor on your Pixel 8.
FANGTIAN Google Pixel 8 Screen ProtectorExtra screen protectors
FANGTIAN offers a total of four screen protectors with this set, so you’ll have plenty of backup options. With their scratch-resistant, anti-fingerprint, and shatterproof design, the screen guards are pretty durable and even come with privacy filters. Measuring 0.33mm, they’re also quite thin, so the touch sensitivity of your Pixel 8 will remain unaffected.
Oneagle Google Pixel 8 Case with Screen ProtectorBest case + screen guard combo$16 $20 Save $4
If you’re prone to dropping your Pixel 8, a screen protector just won’t cut it; you’ll need a dedicated case to guard your premium device, and that’s where the Oneagle case and screen protector combo comes in. Oneagle’s 9H tempered glass screen protectors provide ample scratch resistance while the TPU case has a shockproof design and excellent anti-slip properties.
Wrapping up our favorite screen protectors for the Google Pixel 8
While the Pixel 8 was just released a few days ago, you’ll find plenty of screen protectors for Google’s latest flagship. For maximum protection, you’d want to look into ivoler’s tempered glass screen protector set. Ivoler's screen guards are robust, easy to install, and thin enough to register touch inputs without any issues.
If privacy is your biggest concern, the IMBZBK screen protector is a solid option thanks to its true 25-degree privacy protection. Alternatively, you can go with Supershieldz’s set of three screen protectors if you want to keep your Pixel 8 scratch-free without spending more than $10. Once you've settled on a screen guard, be sure to check out our collection of the best Pixel 8 cases to add an extra layer of protection to your shiny new phone.
Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras.