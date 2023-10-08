Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 8 at the Made by Google event, and the flagship device has all the markings of a great smartphone. While the $100 price hike on the new Pixel smartphones can be a bummer, Google has made tons of upgrades to the processor, camera, and display, so the higher pricing is somewhat justified.

Unfortunately, the front glass on the base Pixel 8 hasn’t seen any improvements as it’s made from Gorilla Glass Victus, just like its predecessor. So, you’ll want to invest in a screen protector to safeguard your Pixel 8 from scratches, fingerprints, and accidental drops. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best screen protectors to help you pick the right one for your Google Pixel 8!