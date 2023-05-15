Google's first foldable is finally up for pre-order, and if you've snagged one for yourself, you should know that it only ships with a short USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to Type-A Quick Switch Adapter, and a SIM ejector tool. Those who pre-order the device through Google will also get a free Pixel Watch, but that's all you get with the Pixel Fold in terms of accessories. So, if you want to charge the phone at its rated 30W speed or want a longer, more durable cable, you'll have to purchase it separately. Thankfully, there's no shortage of Pixel Fold accessories on the market, and we've rounded up some of the best ones you should get to make the most of your new phone.
Anker 511 Nano 3Compact 30W charger
UGREEN 65W USB C Charging Station
Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerTriple Coik Portable Wireless Charger
Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging StandPremium Wireless Charger
Anker 347 Portable Power BankHigh-Capacity Power Bank
T-Core Power BankCompact Power Bank
Google Pixel Buds ProEditor's Choice
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Cheap Wireless Earbuds with ANC
Google Pixel WatchPremium Pick
Anker USB-C to USB-A CableDurable Braided Cables
Anker 323 compact car chargerMust-Have Car Accessory
Natune Wireless Car Charger MountCar Mount with Wireless Charger
Anker 511 Nano 3Compact 30W charger
The Anker 511 Nano 3 is the best charging brick for the Pixel Fold. It's rather compact and offers 30W power output at a reasonable price.
UGREEN 65W USB C Charging Station
This 4-port slim charger from UGREEN is a great option for those who want to charge multiple devices with their Pixel Fold. It offers a 65W peak output.
Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerTriple Coik Portable Wireless Charger
Fans of wireless charging who want to charge up to three devices at the same time should go with Ucomx's Nano 3-in-1 portable wireless charger.
Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging StandPremium Wireless Charger
Peak Design's Mobile Wireless charger is a great buy for your design, thanks to its metal construction, built-in magnets, and adjustable hinge.
Anker 347 Portable Power BankHigh-Capacity Power Bank
Anker's 347 power bank is a great pick for those who are often on the go. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery to keep all your devices juiced up.
T-Core Power BankCompact Power Bank
Looking for a portable power bank that has enough juice to charge your Pixel Fold twice? Grab this 10,000mAh compact power bank from T-Core.
Google Pixel Buds ProEditor's Choice$160 $200 Save $40
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the best earbuds for Pixel Fold buyers, as they offer premium features, amazing audio output, and seamless compatibility.
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Cheap Wireless Earbuds with ANC
Looking for budget-friendly TWS earbuds for your Pixel Fold? The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer decent audio output and ANC at an affordable price.
Google Pixel WatchPremium Pick$300 $350 Save $50
The Pixel Watch is inarguably the best smartwatch to use with the Pixel Fold. Grab it right away if the pre-order deal is not available in your region.
Anker USB-C to USB-A CableDurable Braided Cables
If the included 1m USB-C to USB-C cable doesn't cut it for you, grab this affordable two-pack of 6ft braided USB-C to USB-C cables from Anker.
Anker 323 compact car chargerMust-Have Car Accessory$14 $16 Save $2
The Anker 323 car charger is a must-have Pixel Fold accessory for those who are often on the road. It features two ports and a peak output of 30W.
Natune Wireless Car Charger MountCar Mount with Wireless Charger
This car phone mount from Natune is the perfect option for foldables, and it even features a built-in Qi wireless charger with a peak output of 15W.
Our top picks for the best Google Pixel Fold accessories in 2023
Those are my favorite Pixel Fold accessories at the moment. The Anker 511 and Pixel Buds Pro are my top picks for the Pixel Fold, as the device doesn't ship with a charging brick or earbuds, and these are the best fit for the foldable. The Pixel Watch is also a great buy, but you might already be getting one if you've pre-ordered the Pixel Fold. In addition, you should get a protective case and screen protector for your new phone, as it's quite fragile and expensive. We've rounded up the best Pixel Fold cases and Pixel Fold screen protectors to help you find one that'll fit your requirements.