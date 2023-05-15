Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google's first foldable is finally up for pre-order, and if you've snagged one for yourself, you should know that it only ships with a short USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to Type-A Quick Switch Adapter, and a SIM ejector tool. Those who pre-order the device through Google will also get a free Pixel Watch, but that's all you get with the Pixel Fold in terms of accessories. So, if you want to charge the phone at its rated 30W speed or want a longer, more durable cable, you'll have to purchase it separately. Thankfully, there's no shortage of Pixel Fold accessories on the market, and we've rounded up some of the best ones you should get to make the most of your new phone.

  • A render of the Anker Nano 3 charger in blue with the Anker branding next to a USB-C port.
    Anker 511 Nano 3
    Compact 30W charger
    $23 at Amazon
  • UGREEN-65W-USB-C-Charging-Station
    UGREEN 65W USB C Charging Station
    See at Amazon
  • Ucomx 3-in-1 wireless charger on transparent background.
    Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Triple Coik Portable Wireless Charger
    $50 at Amazon
  • Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand on transparent background.
    Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand
    Premium Wireless Charger
    $80 at Peak Design
  • New Project-5-6
    Anker 347 Portable Power Bank
    High-Capacity Power Bank
    $80 at Amazon
  • A render of the Anker Nano 3 charger in blue with the Anker branding next to a USB-C port.
    Anker 511 Nano 3
    Compact 30W charger

    The Anker 511 Nano 3 is the best charging brick for the Pixel Fold. It's rather compact and offers 30W power output at a reasonable price.

    $23 at Amazon
  • UGREEN-65W-USB-C-Charging-Station
    UGREEN 65W USB C Charging Station

    This 4-port slim charger from UGREEN is a great option for those who want to charge multiple devices with their Pixel Fold. It offers a 65W peak output.

    $55 USD at Amazon
  • Ucomx 3-in-1 wireless charger on transparent background.
    Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Triple Coik Portable Wireless Charger

    Fans of wireless charging who want to charge up to three devices at the same time should go with Ucomx's Nano 3-in-1 portable wireless charger.

    $50 at Amazon
  • Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand on transparent background.
    Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand
    Premium Wireless Charger

    Peak Design's Mobile Wireless charger is a great buy for your design, thanks to its metal construction, built-in magnets, and adjustable hinge.

    $80 at Peak Design
  • New Project-5-6
    Anker 347 Portable Power Bank
    High-Capacity Power Bank

    Anker's 347 power bank is a great pick for those who are often on the go. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery to keep all your devices juiced up.

    $80 at Amazon
  • T-Core Power Bank in hand on transparent background.
    T-Core Power Bank
    Compact Power Bank

    Looking for a portable power bank that has enough juice to charge your Pixel Fold twice? Grab this 10,000mAh compact power bank from T-Core.

    $39 at Amazon
  • A render of the Google Pixel Buds Pro in white color.
    Google Pixel Buds Pro
    Editor's Choice
    $160 $200 Save $40

    Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the best earbuds for Pixel Fold buyers, as they offer premium features, amazing audio output, and seamless compatibility.

    $160 at Amazon
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2 render
    Source: OnePlus
    OnePlus Nord Buds 2
    Cheap Wireless Earbuds with ANC

    Looking for budget-friendly TWS earbuds for your Pixel Fold? The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer decent audio output and ANC at an affordable price.

    $59 at OnePlus
  • A render of the Google Pixel Watch in black.
    Google Pixel Watch
    Premium Pick
    $300 $350 Save $50

    The Pixel Watch is inarguably the best smartwatch to use with the Pixel Fold. Grab it right away if the pre-order deal is not available in your region.

    $300 at Amazon
  • Anker USB-C to USB-A Cable on transparent background.
    Anker USB-C to USB-A Cable
    Durable Braided Cables

    If the included 1m USB-C to USB-C cable doesn't cut it for you, grab this affordable two-pack of 6ft braided USB-C to USB-C cables from Anker.

    $13 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Anker 323 compact car charger in black color with blue-colored rim light.
    Anker 323 compact car charger
    Must-Have Car Accessory
    $14 $16 Save $2

    The Anker 323 car charger is a must-have Pixel Fold accessory for those who are often on the road. It features two ports and a peak output of 30W.

    $14 at Amazon
  • Natune Wireless Car Charger Mount on transparent background.
    Natune Wireless Car Charger Mount
    Car Mount with Wireless Charger

    This car phone mount from Natune is the perfect option for foldables, and it even features a built-in Qi wireless charger with a peak output of 15W.

    $43 at Amazon

Our top picks for the best Google Pixel Fold accessories in 2023

Those are my favorite Pixel Fold accessories at the moment. The Anker 511 and Pixel Buds Pro are my top picks for the Pixel Fold, as the device doesn't ship with a charging brick or earbuds, and these are the best fit for the foldable. The Pixel Watch is also a great buy, but you might already be getting one if you've pre-ordered the Pixel Fold. In addition, you should get a protective case and screen protector for your new phone, as it's quite fragile and expensive. We've rounded up the best Pixel Fold cases and Pixel Fold screen protectors to help you find one that'll fit your requirements.