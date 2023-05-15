Google's first foldable is finally up for pre-order, and if you've snagged one for yourself, you should know that it only ships with a short USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to Type-A Quick Switch Adapter, and a SIM ejector tool. Those who pre-order the device through Google will also get a free Pixel Watch, but that's all you get with the Pixel Fold in terms of accessories. So, if you want to charge the phone at its rated 30W speed or want a longer, more durable cable, you'll have to purchase it separately. Thankfully, there's no shortage of Pixel Fold accessories on the market, and we've rounded up some of the best ones you should get to make the most of your new phone.