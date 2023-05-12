Google's first foldable has turned out to be well worth the wait, as it offers a sleek and compact design, flagship-grade hardware, impressive displays, and top-notch cameras, among other things. However, you'll have to pay dearly to get your hands on it. Even though Google has cut some corners and the Pixel Fold isn't the best foldable phone on the market from a hardware standpoint, it starts at an eye-watering $1,800. If you're not dissuaded by its price and plan on preordering one soon, I highly recommend buying a durable case to protect it from scratches and accidental drops. After all, foldable phones are pretty fragile, and the extra protection can make a huge difference.
Since the Pixel Fold is fresh out of the oven, case choices are fairly limited at the moment. But we've rounded up the best Pixel Fold cases currently on the market, so you can buy one ahead of time and slap it on your new phone as soon as you get your hands on it next month.
Poetic Spartan for Pixel FoldEditor's Choice
Poetic's Spartan series case for the Pixel Fold is our favorite pick, as it features a reinforced design for great drop protection, textured edges for a comfortable grip, and a handy built-in kickstand.
Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Pixel FoldPremium Pick
Spigen's Slim Armor Pro is a great rugged case with a minimal design that doesn't add too much bulk. It features a foam layer and reinforced corners that ensure your phone won't break when dropped.
Zeking Clear Case for Pixel FoldBest Value
Zeking's soft TPU clear case is a decent option for those who've exhausted their budget on the Pixel Fold and want a cheap case that'll help them keep it scratch free.
Caseology Parallax for Pixel FoldAffordable Rugged Case
If you're looking for a stylish and durable case for your new Pixel Fold under $50, you can't go wrong with the Caseology Parallax. It offers ample protection and has a cool 3D design on its back panel for a better grip.
Official Soft Silicone Case for Pixel FoldPremium Look and Feel
Google's official soft silicone case for the Pixel Fold offers a perfect fit, precise cutouts, and great scratch and drop protection. It's available in a couple of cool colors with metallic accents.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel FoldPremium Clear Case
Show off your Pixel Fold's sleek design and unique color while protecting it from scratches and drops with Spigen's Ultra Hybrid clear case. It's a premium alternative to Zeking's clear case.
dbrand Grip for Pixel FoldUniquely Customizable$60 $80 Save $20
dbrand's Grip is a uniquely customizable rugged case for the Pixel Fold that offers complete scratch and drop protection, a textured grip, and a built-in kickstand.
Casetify Impact Case for Pixel FoldStylish Design
If you'd like a personalized case for your Pixel Fold, the Impact case from Casetify is a great pick. You can get it in various cool prints that fit your style or as a basic clear case.
Our top picks for the best Pixel Fold cases in 2023
The Pixel Fold has a gorgeous design, and I'm sure you'd want to flaunt it, but I wouldn't recommend using it without a protective case. You should snag Poetic's Spartan series case for the device if you want the best scratch and drop protection, but if you don't like how it looks, you could go with either Spigen's Slim Armor Pro or dbrand's Grip case. However, if you don't want to completely obscure the phone's design with an opaque rugged case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid and Zeking clear cases are decent alternatives.
We expect more case makers to release new cases for Google's flagship foldable in the coming days, so you can check back if you don't like any of the current options. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Pixel Fold screen protectors to keep its displays scratch free.
Google Pixel Fold
The Google Pixel Fold is a feature-rich device with a compact form factor, flagship hardware, impressive cameras, and a phenomenal software experience.