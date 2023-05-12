Google's first foldable has turned out to be well worth the wait, as it offers a sleek and compact design, flagship-grade hardware, impressive displays, and top-notch cameras, among other things. However, you'll have to pay dearly to get your hands on it. Even though Google has cut some corners and the Pixel Fold isn't the best foldable phone on the market from a hardware standpoint, it starts at an eye-watering $1,800. If you're not dissuaded by its price and plan on preordering one soon, I highly recommend buying a durable case to protect it from scratches and accidental drops. After all, foldable phones are pretty fragile, and the extra protection can make a huge difference.

Since the Pixel Fold is fresh out of the oven, case choices are fairly limited at the moment. But we've rounded up the best Pixel Fold cases currently on the market, so you can buy one ahead of time and slap it on your new phone as soon as you get your hands on it next month.